22 Scottish tours exploring the country in 2022

Island hopping adventures, trips exploring stately homes to key events in the Scottish calendar, we preview a selection of tours departing in 2022.

1. Dunoon Island Hopping

Enjoy a spot of island hopping with this great-value tour taking in Rothesay, Bute, Arran and Millport.

Attractions to consider visiting throughout include Rothesay Castle, Brodick Castle & Gardens, and Millport’s seafront promenade.

2. Arran, ‘Scotland in Miniature’

Discover Arran, ‘Scotland in Miniature’ during a holiday packed with highlights.

Setting out to discover the very best of the island, enjoy a circular tour, a visit to stately Brodick Castle and the Isle of Arran Distillery.

Also spending time on Gigha, enjoy the world-famous Achamore Gardens, home to an impressive collection of Rhododendron and Camellia.

3. Scenic Scottish Railways

Discover some of Scotland’s most scenic railways on a nostalgic tour stepping back in time.

Evoking memories of the 1950s and 1960s rail travel, take a journey on the Strathspey Railway, hauled by an expertly restored locomotive.

Taking in scenery via rail and coach travel, further highlights include iconic Eilean Donan Castle and a journey on the world-famous Jacobite train.

One of the world’s most spectacular rail journeys, the route is packed with gorgeous Scottish scenery, passing through mountains, inland lochs and crossing over the Glenfinnan Viaduct with views stretching out across Loch Shiel.

4. Highlights of Orkney & Shetland – The ‘Islands of the Simmer Dim’

Venture to the “Islands of the Simmer Dim’, Orkney and Shetland, on a popular holiday to remember.

Combined highlights included Scalloway Castle, the cliffs at Eshaness, the mythical Ring of Brodgar and neolithic Skara Brae.

Exploring the itinerary a little more, further attractions include the chambered tomb at Maeshowe and Jarlshof.

A tour blending thousands of years of Scottish history, travellers will be spoilt for choice, one day reaching the Churchill Barriers from WWI, another admiring curious bird life around Sumburgh Head.

5. Highland Wildlife Safari

This next tour steps out into the countryside, admiring wildlife by land and sea.

Featured excursions include Beinn Eighe National Nature Reserve (the oldest of its kind in Britain), a safari cruise in search of Bottlenose dolphins and a visit to the House of Aigas Field Centre.

Travellers will also enjoy time spent at Abernethy Nature Reserve and Pitlochry Dam and Fish Ladder.

6. A Classic Scottish Steam Break

A journey exploring Scotland’s steam legacy, this next itinerary features some of the country’s best-known landmarks.

Throughout, travellers will see the Falkirk Wheel and travel along the Fort William to Mallaig line on board the Jacobite.

Sightseeing during the journey, the route crosses the Glenfinnan Viaduct of Harry Potter fame.

Looking at some nautical highlights, you’ll also sail aboard the PS Waverley on the River Clyde, the last of its kind in the world, with another boat journey included at Loch Katrine.

7. Islay & Jura

Spend time on two famous Scottish islands, Islay and Jura, with the opportunity of visiting neighbouring Colonsay, on this next fascinating tour.

Experiences include the Bowmore Distillery, Loch Finlaggan and the Loch Gruinart RSPB Nature Reserve.

Those opting to join an excursion to Colonsay will stop by Colonsay House with plenty of time left to take in the island’s beautiful coastline.

8. Grand Tour of Inner Hebrides

A wonderful island-hopping adventure, admire breathtaking scenery and fascinating wildlife throughout this essential trip.

Highlights include a wildlife cruise, in search of seals and dolphins, and visits to the Treshnish Isles, Mull, Colonsay, Staffa, Iona, Islay and Jura.

Along the way, featured attractions include the world-famous Bowmore Distillery, Tobermory’s beautiful waterfront, Duart Castle and the Museum of Islay Life.

9. Isle of Mull, Staffa & Iona

Setting out from your base on Mull, explore the history of this beautiful part of Scotland.

Excursions travelling by land and sea, highlights include the Treshnish Isles, Duart Castle dating back to the 13th century and the Isle of Iona.

Following the footsteps of Sir Walter Scott and Queen Victoria, you’ll also see Staffa – an island made of volcanic basalt columns.

A formidable sight, puffin spotting and the acoustics of Fingal’s Cave are key Staffa attractions.

10. Gardens of Dumfries & Galloway

Visiting some of the grandest buildings in Scotland, this garden-inspired itinerary includes a visit to Dumfries House and Drumlanrig Castle.

The itinerary also features Logan Botanic Garden, Broughton House, and the otherworldly Crawick Multiverse.

An installation from architect and designer Charles Jencks, the Multiverse is a fascinating visit for travellers interested in science, cosmology and art.

11. Shetland & its Outer Isles

Covering four Shetland islands, go out in search of croft life, wildlife, and Neolithic landmarks during this essential scenic tour.

See the remote island of Mousa. Today, teeming with wildlife, the island is known for its Iron Age Broch.

Travelling back over 2,000 years, visit Jarlshof, a former settlement providing insight into island life practiced centuries ago.

Providing a link to 19th-century life, visiting the Shetland Croft House Museum is like stepping into a time capsule, one complete with box beds and peat burning fire!

More holiday highlights include the sea cliffs of Noss, Muness Castle and Bobby’s bus shelter in Baltasound – one of the UK’s most famous.

12. Autumn Tints of Arran

See Arran at its autumn best in 2022, joining an itinerary encountering impressive landscapes, historic landmarks and stunning stretches of coastline.

A key chapter, visit Brodick Castle, wandering the interior before stepping out into a garden brimming with autumnal colour.

During a circular tour, pass small villages seeing Blackwaterfoot and Lamlash, the towering Goat Fell and Pirnmill, home to the ’12 Apostles’.

13. Highland Explorer: Skye and the Far North

Showing off some of Scotland’s greatest sights, explore Skye and the north of Scotland on a 6-day itinerary full of scenery and iconic landmarks.

Featured locations include Cairngorms National Park, Assynt, the Isle of Skye, Loch Ness and beautiful Glen Coe.

14. Caledonian Days

Reliving the good old days, enjoy a series of excursions taking a nostalgic look at Scottish travel.

Visit the Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway, Riverside Museum of Transport, also taking journeys to Oban and to Wemyss Bay.

Enjoy a “doon the watter” trip on the Firth of Clyde with time also spent visiting the ‘Maid of the Loch’ at Loch Lomond.

15. Grand Tour of the Outer Hebrides

A popular island-hopping adventure, explore the Western Isles, ticking off a number of islands including North Uist, South Uist, Barra, Benbecula, Harris, Lewis and Vatersay.

Highlights include Cockleshell Beach, Kisimul Castle and more – Trace 5,000 years of history at the Standing Stones of Callanish and unearth historic Scandinavian roots at the Norse Mill and Shawbost.

16. Historic Houses of the Scottish Borders

A cultural treat, tour the Scottish Borders, seeing Georgian stately homes including Manderston House, Abbotsford and Floors Castle.

Highlights include Sir Walter’s personal collections at Abbotsford, Mellerstain and Edwardian era Manderston.

Throughout the tour, admire impressive art collections, grand gardens and architecture that will capture the imagination.

17. Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

Experience or rediscover one of the world’s greatest shows – The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo!

Staying in the capital, (Glasgow stay also available), spend your free time wandering the bonnie capital before taking your seat in the shadow of Edinburgh Castle.

During the performance, a collection of performers from around the world put on a show to remember.

18. Pitlochry’s Enchanted Forest 2022

One of Scotland’s most popular attractions, join a short tour travelling to Perthshire next autumn to see Pitlochry’s Enchanted Forest.

Work on the next spectacular show well underway, this itinerary also features free time in the ‘Fair City’, Perth.

19. Scenic Journeys of the Highlands and Islands

New for 2022, tick off a huge collection of Caledonian gems during this grand tour.

Different experiences journey by boat, coach and train, each offering something a little different at a relaxed pace.

Starting with a scenic train journey to Fort William, the tour takes in Mull, Glen Coe, Loch Ness, and Eilean Donan Castle.

Travellers will also enjoy a train journey aboard the Jacobite, a visit to Duart Castle, and a ride on the Cairngorm Funicular Railway, surrounded by mountainous scenery.

20. Best of Ayshire Gardens

One for the green-fingered enthusiasts amongst you, discover the lovely gardens of Ayrshire.

Visits include Dumfries House, Culzean Castle, the private gardens at Burnside, Carnell, Blair House, Auchlochan Walled Garden and Holmes Farm Nursery.

21. A Grand Tour of the Gardens of Scotland

During this 11-day grand tour, stop by castles Dunrobin and Mey, tour the botanic gardens of Edinburgh and Logan and admire the Queen Elizabeth Walled Garden at Dumfries House.

Further highlights include the private garden of An Cala, Inverewe, Broughton House and Archattan Priory.

22. Luxury Vintage Rail Tour to Dumfries House on the Northern Belle

Short but stylish, enjoy a luxury rail tour aboard the Northern Belle.

A journey packed with luxury and a fabulous brunch dinner, this autumn departure from Aberdeen, Dundee & Perth sees the Northern Belle wind her way down to Ayrshire.

Leaving the comforts of your carriage, passengers are driven to Dumfries House, home to a renowned collection of Thomas Chippendale furniture and impressive gardens.

Expect a champagne reception back on board Northern Belle, followed by a five-course dinner featuring fine seasonal produce.

