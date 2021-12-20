Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Looking for a cosy winter break in Scotland? Take a peek inside these cottages and lodges!

December 20, 2021, 2:12 pm
Living room at Ness Castle Lodge, a perfect place for a cosy winter break Scotland

Let’s face it – the closer we get to the festive season, the more we start thinking about a getaway. And in winter, there’s nothing more ideal than a complete getaway to a cosy cottage or lodge in Scotland.

Home Farm Cottages (in Argyll) and Ness Castle Lodges (a stone’s throw from Loch Ness) offer a tranquil place to spend a few days relaxing, rewinding and re-energising, whether you stay inside in front of a fire or venture out to enjoy the beautiful landscapes.

And if you book before the end of March 2022 you can even save money on your stay! Read on to find out more.

Home Farm Cottages

If you want to head to the west coast, Home Farm Cottages is a great place to stay.

A former farm in Argyll that was handed down the family to the current owners, Home Farm retains its roots through the buildings’ exteriors, but have been completely transformed inside to eight cosy cottages and lodges suitable from couples and families.

Glendaruel offers a great location for day trips too – from hiking and woodland walks to nearby boat trips and visits to the islands dotted along the coasts. There’s also great places to eat and drink, including distilleries!

Pets are welcome in the majority of the accommodation (double check when booking).

Ness Castle Lodges

If it’s a touch of Scottish luxury that is rural but just a short drive from city life, Ness Castle is the destination for you.

It’s just three miles to Inverness, but also a walk to the shores of Loch Ness, offering that “best of both worlds” getaway many crave. The five lodges can sleep up to a total of 35, making it great for family reunions and larger groups.

The area is known for its golfing and fishing, making it ideal for groups who enjoy the great outdoors. But, as it’s nestled in whisky country it can also be good for visits to world-renowned distilleries, many of which offer tours.

Staying at Home Farm or Ness Castle

Whether you head to Argyll or Inverness, you are going to enjoy a cosy stay a traditional Scottish setting.

The teams at both locations will help make sure you have the best stay possible and can even help coordinate and book activities for during your stay.

They can also help organise catering if needed and will work to create your ideal winter break.

Booking offer for your cosy winter break in Scotland

Bedroom of a cottage for a cosy winter break Scotland

Any new bookings made before the end of March for a minimum of three nights will receive a 15% discount on their stay at either Home Farm Cottages or Ness Castle Lodges.

Terms and conditions apply so see the websites for more information.

Book and find out more at the Home Farm Cottages website and the Ness Castle Lodges website.

