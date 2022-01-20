The Blue Lamp: Iconic venue serving up community spirit 73 years on

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hoovering the floor and re-stocking the fridges at The Blue Lamp are some of Lewis Brown’s most treasured childhood memories with his “legendary” grandad Sandy Brown.

As the owner of The Lampy, one of Aberdeen’s oldest and best loved pubs and music venues, Sandy was and still is a hero in Lewis’s eyes and in the eyes of the Aberdeen community as a whole.

Heartbroken to lose his grandad in April 2020, Lewis has channelled his grief into keeping his grandad’s memory alive through The Blue Lamp and its legacy to champion grassroots music.

“What makes the venue so special is its lifelong backing of grassroots music and allowing anyone of any musical genre that chance they may have needed to put themselves out there,” said Lewis, who manages the iconic Gallowgate venue.

“This is very much Sandy and the bar’s legacy and something I will continue.

“If I was to even do half the job Sandy did, I would like to think I would be doing him proud.”

One of a kind

In an era where chain pubs and venues dominate, The Blue Lamp is a beacon of hope as it has been run by Lewis’s family for the past 73 years.

“My great grandad Neil Brown bought it for his wife Evelyn, my great granny, 73 years ago,” said Lewis.

“She ran it along with Sandy and his siblings whilst Neil was away at sea as he worked as a sea merchant.”

Grassroots music

People of a certain vintage may remember that The Blue Lamp was previously known as the Shepherds bar before it was bought over by the Brown family.

“It is one of the oldest remaining pubs in Aberdeen,” said Lewis.

“I would like to think that the pub has significantly evolved over the years, but at a pace that allowed it to keep its character and remain the same bar everyone loved and continues to do so.”

1980s revamp

The family’s love of grassroot music is echoed in the extension they added to the venue in the 1980s which turned it into a renowned gig venue.

“The addition of the big room is really what allowed the venue to become what it is today,” said Lewis.

“It was one of the best things Sandy, and his mother did.

“The room opened a whole new world of potential, not just for the venue, but Aberdeen as well.

“We now had the ability to attract larger names to the city who may not have previously been interested playing in.

“It also allowed local bands to use the space to rehearse and ultimately give them a chance to play to a crowd, where they may not have had that chance before.

“One of the main things Sandy was known and loved for was his kindness and his believing in local talent.”

Everyone is welcome

Following in his grandad’s footsteps, Lewis is putting his heart and soul into keeping The Blue Lamp as a place where everyone is welcome.

“I just do exactly what my grandad did, just welcome everyone in and give everyone a chance,” said Lewis.

“It’s very important because that’s what The Blue Lamp is all about.”

As well as great music, The Blue Lamp is also renowned for being a brilliant pub too, serving up locally sourced tipples.

“We have always been supportive of bringing in and trying local beers/ales,” said Lewis.

“There likely isn’t a brewery in Scotland that hasn’t been on in the bar at some point.

“At this current moment in time, we have on offer the Cromarty Brewing Companies beers, someone we have had a great relationship with for many years now.

“We are now in the process of bringing in Brew Toon, a local brewing company from Peterhead and the Orkney Brewery.”

From margaritas and mojitos to espresso martinis and white Russians, there are 15 different cocktails on the menu at The Blue Lamp.

“Last year we started to re-introduce cocktails and they have been a great success,” said Lewis.

“The most popular have been the espresso martinis and the old fashioned cocktail.

“We also offer a selection of mocktails as well, as quite often when folk come to attend an event midweek they drive.”

Whisky lovers are also in for a treat as the bar is well stocked for those who enjoy a dram while there’s also a good selection of spirits and “niche” beers and lagers.

“We’re good at bringing in stuff that folk haven’t heard of before such as Warsteiner beer, Heverlee lager and Erdinger beer.”

There’s also a good selection of alcohol free beers to choose from.

World famous musicians

Over the years, many a talented musicians have pulled up a stool at the Blue Lamp’s bar.

“If I were to start naming some of the bands/musicians that have played in the Blue Lamp over the years, I would be going for a very long time,” said Lewis.

“We are extremely proud and grateful to be able to list some of the names we can who have played on our stage.”

At 23, Lewis is too young to remember some of momentous gigs at the Blue Lamp over the years so he recently decided to do a Facebook poll, asking people to name some of the bands who are performed at the Blue Lamp.

“I was completely overwhelmed by the response and blown away by some of the names that came up,” said Lewis.

“We have had the legendary American Jazz guitarist – Mike Stern, American musician, and actor – Pokey LaFarge and Georgie Fame.

“In more recent years we have had the likes of Iona Fyfe, the first singer to win the coveted title of Musician of the Year at the MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards and Tommy Smith, one of the predominant figures of the jazz scene in the country.

“Speaking from my own experience, some of my favourite groups/musicians I have seen are The Chair, The Old Blind Dogs and Colin Steele.”

With gigs and festivals on every weekend, 2022 look set to be a busy year at The Blue Lamp.

But there is one gig in particular that Lewis is buzzing for.

“In September, we have the pleasure of hosting Thomas Gabriel, who is the grandson of Johnny Cash which is really exciting” said Lewis.

For information on tickets go to The Blue Lamp website, Facebook or Instagram.

A round of questions with Lewis Brown

It’s the end of the day, what do you pour yourself?

A pint of lager or a Gin and Tonic.

If you were a drink, what would you be and why?

A pint of beer – people know what they are getting and it’s always a reliable choice.

Most unusual drink you’ve ever tried?

Chartreuse ( a French herbal liqueur available in green and yellow versions that differ in taste and alcohol content).

What’s the most under-rated drink?

An Amaretto Sour ( a cocktail with Amaretto, lemon, egg white and cherries).

What’s in your drinks cabinet at home?

Gin, rum and dog toys.

Best food and drink pairing?

Curry and a pint of lager.

If you were stuck on a desert island, what three drinks would be there with you?

MacAllan Whisky, Pina Coladas and Spiced Rum.

You have to make a drink to represent Aberdeen. What would that be?

A Galway Grey – Absolut Vodka, cream, Dark Cacao Liqueur, Triple Sec, orange – to represent the grey Granite City.

Tell us a secret trick of the trade?

Always let your washed glasses air dry. Never use a dish towel, or you run the risk of leaving behind odours and lint.