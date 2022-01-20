Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Travel

The Blue Lamp: Iconic venue serving up community spirit 73 years on

By Rosemary Lowne
January 20, 2022, 1:06 pm Updated: January 20, 2022, 1:11 pm
Toast of the town: Lewis Brown is proud to be continuing his grandad's legacy at The Blue Lamp.
Toast of the town: Lewis Brown is proud to be continuing his grandad's legacy at The Blue Lamp.

Hoovering the floor and re-stocking the fridges at The Blue Lamp are some of Lewis Brown’s most treasured childhood memories with his “legendary” grandad Sandy Brown.

As the owner of The Lampy, one of Aberdeen’s oldest and best loved pubs and music venues, Sandy was and still is a hero in Lewis’s eyes and in the eyes of the Aberdeen community as a whole.

Heartbroken to lose his grandad in April 2020, Lewis has channelled his grief into keeping his grandad’s memory alive through The Blue Lamp and its legacy to champion grassroots music.

Local legend: The late Sandy Brown made The Blue Lamp the success it is today.

“What makes the venue so special is its lifelong backing of grassroots music and allowing anyone of any musical genre that chance they may have needed to put themselves out there,” said Lewis, who manages the iconic Gallowgate venue.

“This is very much Sandy and the bar’s legacy and something I will continue.

“If I was to even do half the job Sandy did, I would like to think I would be doing him proud.”

One of a kind

In an era where chain pubs and venues dominate, The Blue Lamp is a beacon of hope as it has been run by Lewis’s family for the past 73 years.

“My great grandad Neil Brown bought it for his wife Evelyn, my great granny, 73 years ago,” said Lewis.
“She ran it along with Sandy and his siblings whilst Neil was away at sea as he worked as a sea merchant.”

Beacon of hope: The Blue Lamp has been run by the Brown family for the past 73 years.

Grassroots music

People of a certain vintage may remember that The Blue Lamp was previously known as the Shepherds bar before it was bought over by the Brown family.

“It is one of the oldest remaining pubs in Aberdeen,” said Lewis.

“I would like to think that the pub has significantly evolved over the years, but at a pace that allowed it to keep its character and remain the same bar everyone loved and continues to do so.”

Full of character: The Blue Lamp is renowned nationally and internationally.

1980s revamp

The family’s love of grassroot music is echoed in the extension they added to the venue in the 1980s which turned it into a renowned gig venue.

“The addition of the big room is really what allowed the venue to become what it is today,” said Lewis.

“It was one of the best things Sandy, and his mother did.

Whether it’s a quick drink or a night of love music, a friendly welcome awaits at The Blue Lamp.

“The room opened a whole new world of potential, not just for the venue, but Aberdeen as well.

“We now had the ability to attract larger names to the city who may not have previously been interested playing in.

“It also allowed local bands to use the space to rehearse and ultimately give them a chance to play to a crowd, where they may not have had that chance before.

“One of the main things Sandy was known and loved for was his kindness and his believing in local talent.”

Everyone is welcome

Following in his grandad’s footsteps, Lewis is putting his heart and soul into keeping The Blue Lamp as a place where everyone is welcome.

“I just do exactly what my grandad did, just welcome everyone in and give everyone a chance,” said Lewis.

“It’s very important because that’s what The Blue Lamp is all about.”

Cocktail time: The espresso martini is one of the most popular cocktails on the menu.

As well as great music, The Blue Lamp is also renowned for being a brilliant pub too, serving up locally sourced tipples.

“We have always been supportive of bringing in and trying local beers/ales,” said Lewis.

“There likely isn’t a brewery in Scotland that hasn’t been on in the bar at some point.

“At this current moment in time, we have on offer the Cromarty Brewing Companies beers, someone we have had a great relationship with for many years now.

“We are now in the process of bringing in Brew Toon, a local brewing company from Peterhead and the Orkney Brewery.”

Whisky selection: The Blue Lamp has a large range of whisky’s.

From margaritas and mojitos to espresso martinis and white Russians, there are 15 different cocktails on the menu at The Blue Lamp.

“Last year we started to re-introduce cocktails and they have been a great success,” said Lewis.

“The most popular have been the espresso martinis and the old fashioned cocktail.

“We also offer a selection of mocktails as well, as quite often when folk come to attend an event midweek they drive.”

Raise a glass: The old fashioned cocktail has also proved to be a big hit with customers.

Whisky lovers are also in for a treat as the bar is well stocked for those who enjoy a dram while there’s also a good selection of spirits and “niche” beers and lagers.

“We’re good at bringing in stuff that folk haven’t heard of before such as Warsteiner beer, Heverlee lager and Erdinger beer.”

On tap: Erdinger is one the “niche” beers The Blue Lamp served up.

There’s also a good selection of alcohol free beers to choose from.

World famous musicians

Over the years, many a talented musicians have pulled up a stool at the Blue Lamp’s bar.

“If I were to start naming some of the bands/musicians that have played in the Blue Lamp over the years, I would be going for a very long time,” said Lewis.

“We are extremely proud and grateful to be able to list some of the names we can who have played on our stage.”

Beating heart: The Blue Lamp is a community venue.

At 23, Lewis is too young to remember some of momentous gigs at the Blue Lamp over the years so he recently decided to do a Facebook poll, asking people to name some of the bands who are performed at the Blue Lamp.

“I was completely overwhelmed by the response and blown away by some of the names that came up,” said Lewis.

“We have had the legendary American Jazz guitarist – Mike Stern, American musician, and actor – Pokey LaFarge and Georgie Fame.

“In more recent years we have had the likes of Iona Fyfe, the first singer to win the coveted title of Musician of the Year at the MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards and Tommy Smith, one of the predominant figures of the jazz scene in the country.

“Speaking from my own experience, some of my favourite groups/musicians I have seen are The Chair, The Old Blind Dogs and Colin Steele.”

The measure of success: There are 15 cocktails on the menu as well as a mocktail menu.

With gigs and festivals on every weekend, 2022 look set to be a busy year at The Blue Lamp.

But there is one gig in particular that Lewis is buzzing for.

“In September, we have the pleasure of hosting Thomas Gabriel, who is the grandson of Johnny Cash which is really exciting” said Lewis.

For information on tickets go to The Blue Lamp website, Facebook or Instagram.

A round of questions with Lewis Brown

Lewis Brown is proud to continue The Blue Lamp’s 73 year legacy.

 It’s the end of the day, what do you pour yourself?

A pint of lager or a Gin and Tonic.

If you were a drink, what would you be and why?

A pint of beer – people know what they are getting and it’s always a reliable choice.

Most unusual drink you’ve ever tried?

Chartreuse ( a French herbal liqueur available in green and yellow versions that differ in taste and alcohol content).

What’s the most under-rated drink?

An Amaretto Sour ( a cocktail with Amaretto, lemon, egg white and cherries).

What’s in your drinks cabinet at home?

Gin, rum and dog toys.

Best food and drink pairing?

Curry and a pint of lager.

If you were stuck on a desert island, what three drinks would be there with you?

MacAllan Whisky, Pina Coladas and Spiced Rum.

You have to make a drink to represent Aberdeen. What would that be?

A Galway Grey – Absolut Vodka, cream, Dark Cacao Liqueur, Triple Sec, orange –  to represent the grey Granite City.

Tell us a secret trick of the trade?

Always let your washed glasses air dry. Never use a dish towel, or you run the risk of leaving behind odours and lint.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal