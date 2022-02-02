[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

You don’t always need to travel abroad to get that holiday feeling; sometimes all you need is to enjoy a short break in Scotland.

Whether you fancy relaxing in luxury, soaking up the mindful magic of nature or livening things up with an action-packed weekend, there are plenty of options to suit nearby.

Here are six destinations that offer something different for everyone, so you can enjoy a short break in Scotland no matter what your holiday style.

Opt for a fun-filled break at The Green Hotel, Kinross

The Green Hotel Golf and Leisure Resort is situated in the peaceful town of Kinross, surrounded by 5000 acres of beautiful Perthshire countryside. Ideally located within central Scotland, Edinburgh and Perth are just a short 30 minute drive away with motorway access all the way to Kinross.

Dine in Jock’s bar or the 1567 restaurant, named after the year that Mary Queen of Scots was imprisoned in Loch Leven castle. Enjoy the two parkland 18 hole golf courses where residents staying at the hotel receive fantastic discounted green fees. Or why not book a gig in the Backstage venue located at The Green Hotel? The hotel is also adjacent to the Loch Leven Gin distillery and opposite Loch Leven Brewery!

Enjoy a one or two night stay with full Scottish breakfast each morning, two course dinner on the first night of your stay and a Loch Leven Gin Flight. A one night stay is available from £99 per room per stay, with a two night stay from £149 per room per stay. This offer is available seven days until the end of April, 2022. A weekend supplement on Friday and Saturday is £20 per night.

Find out more about staying at The Green Hotel, Kinross.

An action-packed break with Ace Adventures in Moray

Ace Adventures offers the best white water rafting in the UK and other adventure activities from its glamping and camping site in Moray, Scotland.

Based in the Logie Estate by the River Findhorn, the area offers spectacular scenery and is a hidden gem of unexploited Scottish tourism with easy access to Inverness Airport. It’s also well positioned to access Cairngorm Mountain and the Moray coast, and a short drive from Aviemore.

Outdoor adventures on offer include white water rafting, canoeing, kayaking, river tubing, canyoning, paintball and disc golf. There’s something for everyone.

You’ll also find camping and glamping hideaway spots to suit couples, families or groups of friends, with all activities just a stroll from your doorstep or canopy.

Get some fresh air in a stunning natural landscape by participating in Ace Adventures’ high-quality adventure activities suitable for young children through to seasoned veterans.

Book your adventurous getaway in Moray, Scotland.

Relax in picture-perfect surroundings at Black Isle Pods

Set in the beautiful, quiet countryside of the Black Isle, and just eight miles north of Inverness, Black Isle Pods and Chalet is a new family run business. It provides three luxury, well-equipped cosy pods and a two-bedroom, four-person chalet.

The three pods are fully self-contained, each with a double bed, sofa bed, ensuite shower room, kitchenette and smart TV. Each pod has its own hot tub, fire pit and seated area. All are fully insulated and very cosy!

The chalet is called An Sealladh (the view in Gaelic) – you will see why as you look across the countryside towards Inverness and the Cairngorm Mountains in the distance. It is enclosed in its own grounds and also has its own hot tub, fire pit and decked seated area.

Black Isle Pods have have put a lot of effort into ensuring its guests have a peaceful and relaxing stay, just what is needed after all that everyone has been through the last couple of years!

Check out what’s on offer during a break to Black Isle Pods.

Take time for a winter escape at Coul House, Ross-shire

Want to enjoy a short break in Scotland for less? Take advantage of Coul House’s generous New Year sale and enjoy a quiet break in this safe haven. With its 2022 celebration offer, running until March 31st, you can get two nights bed and breakfast from as little as £20.22 per person per night. (Offer requires a minimum stay of two nights)

Or if you prefer, enjoy just one night away as a quick getaway. Take advantage of the one night winter wonder offer (including dinner) until March 31st, from £75 per person per night.

All rooms and rates are subject to availability, and you are welcome to stay longer than one or two nights.

Find out more about booking a winter break at Coul House.

Enjoy a luxurious break at Gordon Castle, Moray

Gordon Castle is a multifaceted Scottish estate with something for everyone. For day visitors, it has one of the oldest and largest walled kitchen gardens in Britain, a café, children’s play area and shop. You can even host events here, in a brand-new wedding venue for up to 250 guests as well as an intimate orangery.

For longer visits, located in the North East of Scotland and steeped in history and grandeur, Gordon Castle offers opulence and luxury for up to 16 guests. It is available exclusively for you and your party, with a fully catered and fully staffed service included.

You’ll find luxury castle accommodation, cottages, fishing and country pursuits on offer, as well as private gardens and a tennis court. However long you visit for, the team will make sure that your stay is an unforgettable one.

Start planning your visit to Gordon Castle.

Experience the magic of The Royal Highland Hotel

Where better to enjoy a short break in Scotland than the Highlands? One minute from alighting the train, 15 minutes from Inverness airport and nestling in the vibrant and modern Highland capital of Scotland is a true delight. The Royal Highland Hotel is a grand old lady iconic among famous hotels in Scotland.

This friendly and welcoming real Scottish hotel has magnetic character and charm.

And there’s a great special offer to take advantage of, the Highland deal of deals. Enjoy two nights for two people for only £159. Incudes afternoon tea, dinner on either night, a welcome drink and a bottle of wine on the second night. This offer is valid to April 2022 (subject to availability).

Book your stay at The Royal Highland Hotel to take advantage of this special offer.