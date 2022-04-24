Travel: Loch Lomond is a haven all year round

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

By yon bonnie banks and by yon bonnie braes, Loch Lomond is one of Scotland’s most popular locations.

Brimming with unspoilt natural beauty, the 25-mile-long and 190-metre-deep body of water is one of the biggest in the UK and has been treasured by generations of Scots over the years.

Whether you’ve visited before or not, Loch Lomond is undoubtedly a great place to reconnect with the outdoors, enjoy a break from city life and rediscover the best of what Scotland has to offer.

As soon as you’re on to the A roads past Stirling, you can’t help but feel a sense of excitement for what this area of the world possesses.

My friend and I travelled through for a midweek break to Loch Lomond with the frosty nip of late January still hanging in the air.

Where to stay

We stayed at the Oak Tree Inn at Balmaha for two nights. But before arriving, a quick detour to nearby Buchanan Castle Golf Course was a great spot for some downtime on the driving range and tea in the clubhouse.

Heading into our self-contained cottage at The Oak Tree Inn, there couldn’t have been a better spot to stay: views of the loch from the room window, comfy beds and complimentary shortbread – what’s not to like?

A short stroll down to Tom Weir’s Rest and a glance over the stunning loch is a top tip even if you’re just passing through Balmaha.

But even more impressive were the food and drink options available from The Oak Tree Inn’s bar and restaurant.

Arriving on Burns Night, I felt a little patriotic to say the least (I may have even recited some Burns to a friendly English couple we met that evening).

So, I ordered the locally sourced haggis special from its Burns menu, which came with whisky sauce and mashed potato. I can comfortably say this was the best starter I’ve ever had in my life.

For mains and desserts, traditional options like fish and chips and burgers are aplenty while sorbets and cheesecakes grace its sweet options.

Our meal went down a treat along with a bottle of Montepulciano Italian red.

What to do

After a great night’s rest, we prepared to get stuck into the array of activities on offer around Loch Lomond.

Passing the five-star Cameron House on the short drive to Luss, you get the sense of just how majestic this area of Scotland is.

4×4 Adventures Scotland treated us to a mesmerising half-day off-road driving experience in one of its Land Rover Defenders.

This experience, led by adventure guide Iain, pleasantly surprised me as I took to the wheel and relished driving off-road for the first time – you don’t have to be a car enthusiast to enjoy this.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a trip in Scotland without some rain.

Luckily, the Loch Lomond Arms Hotel in Luss kept us dry as we tucked into a wholesome lunch (including its star dish of sweet potato and coconut soup) and enjoyed a drink in its cosy snug.

Sitting beside the crackling wood fire as the rain poured outside, witnessing a proposal from a newly engaged couple made the afternoon that extra bit sweeter.

We were later booked in for a meal at Padrone Pizza, situated a short drive south in Helensburgh.

Traditional, wood-fired pizzas are its port of call while plenty of other small plate options, including arancini, are equally ideal for sharing.

Our final day at Loch Lomond was graced with perhaps the best activity option of our whole trip – a speedboat tour organised by Loch Lomond Leisure.

Our guide, Fiona, was incredibly knowledgeable. With clear skies as far as the eye could see, heading out on to Loch Lomond itself was a truly unforgettable experience.

Easily one of the best ways to explore the area, you might even catch a glimpse of a wandering wallaby on Inchconnachan island along the way.

Driving back towards Stirling, a visit to Stirling Distillery is a must for gin lovers.

Steeped in history, the building perched on the rockface of Stirling Castle is said to have been used by King James V as a place where he kept horses and cattle.

Taking part in its Old Smiddy Gin School, you can prepare your own bottled gin by choosing your botanicals and learning how to distil your own gin from scratch from its copper still.

What better way to round off a trip to Loch Lomond and the surrounding areas than heading home with brilliant memories and your very own bottle of gin.

Cheers to that!

Visit www.lovelochlomond.com to plan your trip to Loch Lomond.