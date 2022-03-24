9 Italy holidays flying from Edinburgh in 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A firm favourite holiday destination, browse a selection of Italian tours taking in iconic lakes, cities and historic sights.

1. Jewels of Lake Maggiore

An excellent blend of exploration, recreation and activity, this first itinerary visits iconic Lake Maggiore and neighbouring Lake Orta.

Spending 7 nights at a lakeside town, excursions range from a scenic boat tour of the Borromean Islands to a ride on the Centovalli Railway.

This scenic rail route tackles mountainous terrain between Domodossola and Locarno lying just across the Swiss border.

Spending a full day there, travellers will also experience Lake Orta, sailing out onto the lake and visiting Orta town, known as “Venice without water”.

2. Lake Garda, Venice and Verona

Discover one of the world’s most famous lakes with further time spent sightseeing in Venice and historic Verona.

Staying in a choice of lakeside resort towns, a guided tour of Lake Garda takes you past the sights.

Home to St Marks Square and the imposing Palazzo Ducale, you will also see Venice before travelling to Verona.

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Verona is best known today for its Roman amphitheatre, now home to the world-famous Verona Opera festival.

A hard to resist optional excursion, consider joining a trip into the stunning Italian Alps.

3. Bologna, Parma & Ravenna

A fascinating Italian adventure, this shorter 5-day itinerary spends time in historic Bologna, Parma and Ravenna.

Serving up a cultural feast, travellers will enjoy fascinating city exploration, a visit to the Ferrari Museum in Maranello and experiences setting out to discover how a family producer cures Prosciutto (Parma Ham) and how a true artisan makes Modena’s famed balsamic vinegar.

4. Capri, Pompeii and the Amalfi Coast

Experience the charm and sights of the Neapolitan Riviera, one of the Mediterranean’s most beautiful corners, on this next available itinerary.

Touring highlights include visits to Pompeii, Naples, a journey along the famous Amalfi Drive and the scenic island of Capri.

Free time to explore at your own pace included, travellers can also choose to join an optional Campania countryside tour setting out to discover the traditions and tasty cuisine of this famous part of the world.

A huge selection of dates between May and October are available, all flying from Edinburgh this year.

5. Classic Tuscany

Explore the very best of Tuscany on a 7-night guided tour based in the thermal spa town of Montecatini.

Visiting several UNESCO World Heritage sites throughout, travellers will spend time in beautiful Florence, Lucca, Pisa, Siena and San Gimignano.

Incredible landmarks to look out for include the Duomo Cathedral (Florence), the Leaning Tower (Pisa) and Lucca’s Guinigi Tower that dates back to the 14th century.

6. Umbria, Perugia & Assisi – The Heart of Italy

See another side to one of the world’s most romantic holiday destinations with this next itinerary.

Departing this May, travellers will discover the heart of Italy, ticking off a number of sights.

During time away, highlights include time spent in Perugia, Assisi, Cortona, Lake Trasimeno, Spoleto, Orvieto and the Frasassi Caves.

Exploring Umbria at a leisurely pace, this tour guarantees a blend of fascinating natural and man-made sights lying slightly under the radar compared to those found elsewhere around Italy.

7. Little Trains of the Dolomites

Visit one of the continent’s most picturesque corners during a Little Trains of the Dolomites tour.

Exploring this sun-kissed region, this tour includes a ride on the Mendola funicular, visiting Bolzano (taking a cable car ride there) and a journey across the vineyard-covered Rotaliana plain to historic Mezzolombardo.

An optional excursion to scenic Lake Garda (Day 5) visits Riva del Garda and Malcesine from where you can take a cable car ride up the slopes of Monte Baldo.

8. Sorrento Coast, Pompeii & Capri

A firm favourite, experience the sunny Sorrento peninsula firsthand.

Overlooking the Bay of Naples, this itinerary features a trip by hydrofoil to Capri, a guided tour of Pompeii and an adventure along the scenic Amalfi Coast.

At Pompeii, wander around remarkably preserved ruins of a former Roman settlement buried under volcanic ash in 79 A.D.

9. Lake Como, Milan & St. Moritz including the Bernina Express

Consider a popular border-hopping tour spending time in both Italy and Switzerland.

Enjoying a journey on the world-famous Bernina Express, you’ll also visit Stresa, St Moritz and the lakeside town of Lugano.

Further highlights include a lake cruise to Bellagio and Monza, famous for its impressive cathedral and Grand Prix circuit.

