Cruises departing from Dundee back ‘on sail’ for 2023

Britain’s latest cruise line company has announced six new departures will set sail from Dundee next year.

Ambassador Cruise Line, the first British cruise line to launch in more than a decade, will take guests to destinations such as Spain, France, Norway, Iceland and the Scottish Isles, with the sailings available to book from today.

The new 2023 departures will mark a return to cruises operating from the port of Dundee, and will be on board Ambassador’s new ship Ambition.

Ambassador CEO Christian Verhounig said: “We are delighted with the warm reception given to the introduction of Ambassador to the UK cruising market.

“This announcement of six new sailings from Dundee reflects our confidence and willingness to invest in the future of Ambassador and the cruise sector.”

Ambition will carry up to 1,200 guests in her 714 cabins. Of those, 125 of the cabins will have balconies and 113 will be suites with up to 62m of living space.

There are two main restaurants on board, Buckingham and Holyrood, two speciality dining options – Saffron and the Olympic Taverna – and a more casual style Borough Market buffet, four bars and lounges including the Purple Turtle Wine Bar.

Meanwhile, The Palladium will offer a tiered main theatre, a casino, card room, library and craft studio.

Guests will also be able to enjoy the Green Sea Spa, gymnasium, two swimming pools and a range of retail shops.

The first 2023 sailing will see Ambition depart on Sunday April 30 around Britain and Ireland, with notable ports of call at Portree, Tobermory, Belfast and Galway.

Next, she will sail south to France and Spain on a 14-night “hidden gems” voyage with stops including Bordeaux, Bilbao and La Coruna.

A late May departure to Norway’s Majestic Fjords promises mountainous peaks, stretches of open sea and fjords as well as excursion opportunities thanks to ports of call at Bergen and Flam.

A Fire & Ice Iceland cruise follows, with an overnight stay in Reykjavik, before Ambition embarks on a unique sailing to North Cape on Norway’s northern coast.

Departing in June 2023, holidaymakers will be in a prime position to experience the spectacular midnight sun of Norway.

The 2023 Dundee cruise season concludes with a Scottish Islands, Highlights & Faroes Departure that will sail northwards to Lerwick and Torshavn before heading down the west coast to Mull, Belfast and Liverpool.

Mr Verhounig added: “Guests boarding in Dundee will sail to exciting destinations, matched to an enticing array of activities, exceptional cuisine, and amazing entertainment on board.”

DC Thomson Travel are collaborating with Ambassador Cruise Line to prepare a special brochure for the Dundee cruises, especially for our readers.

This will include details of all the sailings, dates, prices and special offers available.

If you would like to receive a copy of the brochure or would like to discuss making a booking:

Call 01224 338004 quoting DUNDEE CRUISE 2023

or email info@dcttravel.co.uk