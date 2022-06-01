Cruises from Dundee – 23 ports of call you can visit in 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Starting in scenic Iceland, we preview a huge selection of ports the cruise ship Ambition is calling at during itineraries sailing from Dundee in 2023.

Take advantage of a fantastic Launch Offer on these cruises: Click here to view full selection.

1. Akureyri, Iceland

On the country’s northern coast, the town of Akureyri presents visitors with the chance to discover some of Iceland’s most famous experiences.

At the top of the list is Godafoss Waterfall (pictured). One of the most photographed places in Iceland, the waterfall’s name translates in English to the Waterfall of the Gods!

Alternatively, heading out into coastal waters, Akureyri is one of the greatest whale-watching destinations in the world where you can witness huge Humpback Whales swimming through the water.

Featured port of call during: Iceland’s Land of Ice & Fire

2. Belfast, Northern Ireland

One of Europe’s most fashionable cities, Belfast caters to different tastes.

Great for shopping, offering its fair share of excellent places to eat and drink, key city attractions include the amazing Titanic Belfast museum telling the story of the famous lost ship, 19th century Belfast Castle and Ulster Museum – dedicated to charting over 8,000 years of Irish history and culture.

Belfast acting as a stepping-stone for some exploration, the mythical Giant’s Causeway is within convenient reach and well worth placing under consideration.

Featured port of call during: British Isles & Ireland Discovery

3. Bergen, Norway

The ‘Gateway to the Fjords’, the fishing port of Bergen is one of the most popular cruising ports of call in Norway.

Sample delicious, locally caught seafood or a wonderful slice of Nordic history with a wander around the old UNESCO-listed Bryggen waterfront.

Worth the short funicular ride, take in incredible views from the top of Mount Floyen.

Featured port of call during: Majestic Fjordland

4. Brest, France

Travelling across to France, Brest is a port city in Brittany. Standing in a tucked-away bay on the edge of the country, Brest is a famous naval base.

Wander along the port or consider visiting Océanopolis. Exciting aquarium residents within the attraction include sharks!

Readers seeking a little history, look no further than Château de Brest.

An impressive fortress, the castle has undergone several changes through the centuries to repel attacks from land and sea.

Featured port of call during: Hidden Gems of France & Spain

5. Cobh, Ireland

The colourful town of Cobh is backed by beautiful Irish countryside. Lying just to the north of the town, seize on the chance to visit Blarney Castle, home to the iconic Blarney Stone.

Featured port of call during: British Isles & Ireland Discovery

6. Eidfjord, Norway

On the banks of Hardangerfjord lies the town of Eidfjord – small, yet not without its own fair share of treasures.

Nearby lies the beautiful Voringfossen waterfall falling over 100 feet down into a canyon-like valley.

Featured port of call during: Majestic Fjordland

7. Flam, Norway

Lying at the end of a branch of Sognefjord, ‘King of the Fjords’, Flam is surrounded by beautiful countryside.

Noted for its 17th-century church, this port of call gives readers the chance to board the world-famous Flamsbana railway.

A route over 12 miles long stretching between Flam and Myrdal, the train navigates its way through stunning countryside.

During the journey, passengers encounter mountains, waterfalls and beautiful valleys.

Featured port of call during: Majestic Fjordland

8. Getxo, Spain

A well-planned port of call at Getxo gives readers the chance to venture to one of Europe’s most stylish cities – Bilbao.

Rich in history, Bilbao is today known for its arts scene with the stylish Guggenheim Museum Bilbao a must-visit.

Featured port of call during: Hidden Gems of France & Spain

9. Gijon, Spain

Another Spanish coastal gem, Gijon is celebrated for its rich maritime history.

Offering a beautiful harbour front to explore, key Gijon attractions include the Museum of Asturian People, Atlantico Botanical Garden and the city’s beach – Playa de San Lorenzo.

Featured port of call during: Hidden Gems of France & Spain

10. Honningsvag, Norway

The northernmost city in Norway, Honningsvag lies well within the Arctic Circle.

Nearby, the memorable North Cape Plateau, the northernmost point in Europe, is one of the best places in the world to witness the Midnight Sun phenomenon – a period during the summer months where the sun never sets north of the Arctic Circle!

Featured port of call during: Arctic Voyage to North Cape & Land of the Midnight Sun

11. Klaksvik, Faroe Islands

Capital of Nordoyar, Klaksvik is steeped in Viking history with the locals still speaking ancient Norse language.

Surrounded by mountains, Klaksvik is heavily tied to the ocean and a great stepping-stone for a little exploration.

Featured port of call during: Iceland’s Land of Ice & Fire

12. Killybegs, Ireland

A beautiful spot on the Irish coast, Killybegs is in County Donegal. Take advantage of time spent ashore exploring this stunning stretch of coastline.

Found at the end of popular walking trails, consider Glencar waterfalls or the incredible views from Slieve League.

A series of dramatic sea cliffs rising hundreds of metres from the water, this is one of Ireland’s most spectacular spots.

Featured port of call during: British Isles & Ireland Discovery

13. Kristiansund, Norway

Gateway to the world-famous Atlantic Road, featured in the latest James Bond outing ‘No Time to Die’, Kristiansund is spread across a series of islands.

A key part of the city’s history, consider visiting the Norwegian Clipfish Museum. Traditionally, this dish (salted cod) was dried on cliffs along the shoreline.

Hard to resist, the spectacular Atlantic Road route is one of the world’s finest road or bike trips, weaving across beautiful scenery.

Featured port of call during: Arctic Voyage to North Cape & Land of the Midnight Sun

14. Le Havre, France

In France’s Normandy region, Le Havre was redesigned after WWII by a famous Belgian architect.

Lying at the mouth of the River Seine, the city (UNESCO-listed) has distinct concrete architecture, a pretty marina and an impressive art museum.

Site of one of the most significant battles in world history, the beaches involved in D-Day are close by.

Featured port of call during: Hidden Gems of France & Spain

15. Lerwick, Shetland Isles, Scotland

With a strong Viking heritage, the fishing port of Lerwick is a great place to explore on foot.

Comprised of hundreds of islands, the Shetland Isles offer great Scottish sights barely matched anywhere else in the world.

Scenic spots around the Shetland Isles include the famed Eshaness Cliffs, and Mousa Island.

Travel back thousands of years with a visit to Jarlshof archaeological site. Offering a glimpse of island life during the Bronze Age, this is one of Shetland’s key attractions.

Featured port of call on: Scottish Islands, Highlights & Faroes

16. Molde, Norway

Lying on Norway’s scenic west coast, Molde is, for many visitors, a gateway to beautiful Rauma Valley and the famous Atlantic Road.

A great port of call for readers keen on hiking, local attractions include the striking Romsdal Museum and the WWII-era Ergan Coastal Fort.

Featured port of call on: Arctic Voyage to North Cape & Land of the Midnight Sun

17. Olden, Norway

Another enchanting Norwegian port of call tucked away on the banks of a stunning fjord, Olden rests at end of Nordfjord.

The village is surrounded by scenery featuring all the ingredients Norway is known for including green hills, rugged peaks and patches of farmland.

A memorable natural wonder, Briksdal Glacier, an arm of the massive Jostedalsbreen Glacier, is within reach of the village.

Featured port of call during: Majestic Fjordland

18. Portree, Isle of Skye, Scotland

One of the great symbols of Scotland, stepping ashore at colourful Portree offers the chance to discover some of Skye’s iconic sights.

From the beautiful Fairy Pools to the incredible Old Man of Storr, Skye has a lot to offer.

Another popular island landmark, Dunvegan Castle and Gardens is the ancestral home of Clan MacLeod.

Featured port of call during: British Isles & Ireland Discovery

19. Reykjavik, Iceland

One of the world’s smallest capital cities, stylish Reykjavik is the perfect base to set off exploring the Icelandic countryside.

Consider joining the iconic Golden Circle route taking you to Gullfoss Waterfall, Strokkur Geyser and Thingvellir National Park.

Inside the park, you can actually walk between two continental plates rising out of the ground!

In search of some well-deserved relaxation? The Blue Lagoon is the place for you. Powered by thermal waters, the lagoon is Iceland’s ultimate spa escape.

Featured port of call on: Iceland’s Land of Ice & Fire

20. Scrabster, Scotland

An important fishing port, Scrabster is just over 250 miles away from Edinburgh.

Exploring Scotland’s northern coastline, Ambition calls at Scrabster during Iceland’s Land of Ice & Fire from Dundee.

Stepping ashore, readers will get the chance to visit nearby John o’ Groats, one of the UK’s northernmost points.

Featured port of call on: Iceland’s Land of Ice & Fire

21. Tobermory, Isle of Mull, Scotland

The Isle of Mull and neighbouring Iona are a bit of a wildlife paradise.

Stepping ashore at Tobermory, consider visiting Iona Abbey (on neighbouring, traffic-free Iona) or Duart Castle, first constructed in the 13th century.

Featured port of call on: Scottish Islands, Highlights & Faroes

22. Torshavn, Faroes

The capital of the Faroes, Torshavn is a fantastic Northern Isles experience.

On arrival, brightly coloured timbered buildings, some of which grow their own grass-turfed roofs, welcome travellers.

Torshavn welcomes vessels arriving in all kinds of different shapes and sizes and is the key supply point for most of the local population.

Setting off into the Faroese wilderness, the islands are teeming with birdlife, often spotted along high sea cliffs.

Featured port of call on: Scottish Islands, Highlights & Faroes

23. Tromso, Norway

Known as the ‘Arctic City’, Tromso can be found high up in the Arctic Circle.

The city’s Arctic Cathedral, a memorable piece of 1960s architecture, can be admired up close or from above should you choose to take the cable car up to the summit of Storsteinen mountain.

Gazing out from this perfect vantage point, readers can take in the sight of Tromso Bridge (which may remind some readers of Dundee’s very own Tay Road Bridge!).

Featured port of call on: Arctic Voyage to North Cape & Land of the Midnight Sun

Plan Ahead

Available to book with a launch offer, browse our full selection of new and exciting cruises sailing from Dundee in 2023.