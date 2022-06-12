From adrenaline rides and sandy beaches to nature and poetry, dramatic Wales has it all in spades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
From adrenaline rides and sandy beaches to nature and poetry, dramatic Wales has it all in spades

By Rebecca Hay
June 12, 2022, 6:00 am
The 19th Century Tudor Gothic Castle at Margam Castle and Country Park.
Welsh poet Dylan Thomas famously wrote “Shall Gods be said to thump the clouds when clouds are cursed by thunder, Be said to weep when weather howls?”

That question was firmly on our minds as we battled against the delights Storm Eunice and Franklin brought with them as they swirled across South Wales.

Joined by husband Kenny and children Ruaridh, 15, and Flossie, 12, we were in this beautiful part of the country to celebrate the tourist board’s Dramatic Heart of Wales campaign to bring visitors to the Neath Port Talbot area.

Thomas was born in nearby Swansea in 1914 and centered much of his poetry on the powerful and ever-changing weather, with “Shall God Be Said To Thump The Clouds’’ a classic example of his impressive prose.

And it was particularly apt for our short break in an area where the friendly people, stunning scenery and tasty Welsh Cakes made up for the depressing weather.

Our base was, as the owners say, “a little bit of paradise in a chaotic world”.

Lloc Llo, a luxury cottage, was a ‘little bit of paradise’.

Just a stone’s throw from the once steelwork-ingrained Port Talbot, Plas Farm is still a traditional working agricultural business with herds of sheep happily munching away at the lush grass as you drive along the track to discover a haven of holiday cottages which have been tastefully created using the structure of the former farmhouse and outbuildings.

We were staying in Lloc Llo, a luxury cottage, insulated with sheep’s wool, tastefully decorated and with all the mod cons you would need, from a rainforest shower wetroom downstairs, a kitchen/living room with all the latest gadgets, to an upstairs unwind bathroom and two well-sized and stocked bedrooms.

A wee explore of the surroundings leads you to lovely woodland trails, an old air raid bunker and lots of inquisitive animals.

The stylish interior of Lloc Llo.

Our trip had been centered around the great outdoors, so we were slightly curtailed by the storms and the red warnings and power cuts they brought with them. But we still managed to have great fun and explore.

Our first stop was a drive out to the Afan Valley, which once formed the medieval Lords of Afan.

The valley was the first in South Wales to lose all its mining pits and is now home to Afan Forest Park, famous for its mountain biking and hiking.

We had the chance to enjoy the relative peace and quiet and impressive scenery powered by E and pedal bikes provided by enthusiastic Jeff Lewis, of Afan A Blast bike shop.

Jeff is bike mad and his infectious love of the outdoors fills you with enthusiasm as you make your way off to tackle the series of 80 miles of mountain bike trails which have been designed to cater for all abilities.

Get on your bike with Afan A Blast bike shop.

On the way back we stopped off at Melincourt Waterfall, which tumbles through the narrow gorges of the River Neath.

Now cared for by The National Trust, the area’s beauty can be summed up by 19th Century naturalist Alfred Russell Wallace who said: “I cannot call to mind a single valley which comprises so much beautiful and picturesque scenery and so many interesting and special features as the Vale of Neath.’’

The dramatic Melincourt Waterfall.

And the outdoor adventure doesn’t stop there. Margam Castle and Country Park in Port Talbot is an oasis of fresh air.

A 19th Century Tudor Gothic Castle is surrounded by magnificent parkland which entices the visitors in with such delights as go karting, a wood vibrations trail, children’s fairyland, park and farm trails and a special playground.

For the more fearless, The Treetop Adventure at Go Ape is a must. It has the UK’s biggest Tarzan Swing, free-falling for 20ft and obstacles and zip challenges up to 600ft, which really gets the adrenaline going.

You’ll need a good head for heights at Go Ape.

Dramatic Wales also features some wonderful unspoiled beaches close to the trendy city of Swansea, which itself is awash with museums and cultural attractions paying homage to its rich heritage.

Particular favourite for us was Aberavon, a beautiful spot with a modern promenade and all the fun of the seaside.

Made famous as the scene of The Passion performed by top actor Michael Sheen in 2011, it is also the place to be if you love surfing.

Aberavon beach is popular with surfers.

Just up the coast is the very upmarket seaside town of Mumbles, where local girl Catherine Zeta Jones and her Hollywood legend husband Michael Douglas are said to have a holiday home.

You are greeted by a sweeping bay with picture-postcard colourful seafront homes, luxury shops and restaurants, which lull you into feeling you are abroad.

We only dipped our toes in this lovely part of Wales and no amount of storms could take the gloss of an area as colourful as the national flower – the humble, but beautiful daffodil.

Travel facts
Accommodation: www.walescottages.com/swansea-valley-holiday-cottages
Activities: Bike centre: afan-a-blast.business.site
Go Ape: goape.co.uk/locations/margam
Closer to home there is a newly opened Go Ape at Dalkeith Country Park: goape.co.uk/locations/dalkeith-edinburgh
Tourist Information: dramaticheart.wales

