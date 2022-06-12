From adrenaline rides and sandy beaches to nature and poetry, dramatic Wales has it all in spades

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Welsh poet Dylan Thomas famously wrote “Shall Gods be said to thump the clouds when clouds are cursed by thunder, Be said to weep when weather howls?”

That question was firmly on our minds as we battled against the delights Storm Eunice and Franklin brought with them as they swirled across South Wales.

Joined by husband Kenny and children Ruaridh, 15, and Flossie, 12, we were in this beautiful part of the country to celebrate the tourist board’s Dramatic Heart of Wales campaign to bring visitors to the Neath Port Talbot area.

Thomas was born in nearby Swansea in 1914 and centered much of his poetry on the powerful and ever-changing weather, with “Shall God Be Said To Thump The Clouds’’ a classic example of his impressive prose.

And it was particularly apt for our short break in an area where the friendly people, stunning scenery and tasty Welsh Cakes made up for the depressing weather.

Our base was, as the owners say, “a little bit of paradise in a chaotic world”.

Just a stone’s throw from the once steelwork-ingrained Port Talbot, Plas Farm is still a traditional working agricultural business with herds of sheep happily munching away at the lush grass as you drive along the track to discover a haven of holiday cottages which have been tastefully created using the structure of the former farmhouse and outbuildings.

We were staying in Lloc Llo, a luxury cottage, insulated with sheep’s wool, tastefully decorated and with all the mod cons you would need, from a rainforest shower wetroom downstairs, a kitchen/living room with all the latest gadgets, to an upstairs unwind bathroom and two well-sized and stocked bedrooms.

A wee explore of the surroundings leads you to lovely woodland trails, an old air raid bunker and lots of inquisitive animals.

Our trip had been centered around the great outdoors, so we were slightly curtailed by the storms and the red warnings and power cuts they brought with them. But we still managed to have great fun and explore.

Our first stop was a drive out to the Afan Valley, which once formed the medieval Lords of Afan.

The valley was the first in South Wales to lose all its mining pits and is now home to Afan Forest Park, famous for its mountain biking and hiking.

We had the chance to enjoy the relative peace and quiet and impressive scenery powered by E and pedal bikes provided by enthusiastic Jeff Lewis, of Afan A Blast bike shop.

Jeff is bike mad and his infectious love of the outdoors fills you with enthusiasm as you make your way off to tackle the series of 80 miles of mountain bike trails which have been designed to cater for all abilities.

On the way back we stopped off at Melincourt Waterfall, which tumbles through the narrow gorges of the River Neath.

Now cared for by The National Trust, the area’s beauty can be summed up by 19th Century naturalist Alfred Russell Wallace who said: “I cannot call to mind a single valley which comprises so much beautiful and picturesque scenery and so many interesting and special features as the Vale of Neath.’’

And the outdoor adventure doesn’t stop there. Margam Castle and Country Park in Port Talbot is an oasis of fresh air.

A 19th Century Tudor Gothic Castle is surrounded by magnificent parkland which entices the visitors in with such delights as go karting, a wood vibrations trail, children’s fairyland, park and farm trails and a special playground.

For the more fearless, The Treetop Adventure at Go Ape is a must. It has the UK’s biggest Tarzan Swing, free-falling for 20ft and obstacles and zip challenges up to 600ft, which really gets the adrenaline going.

Dramatic Wales also features some wonderful unspoiled beaches close to the trendy city of Swansea, which itself is awash with museums and cultural attractions paying homage to its rich heritage.

Particular favourite for us was Aberavon, a beautiful spot with a modern promenade and all the fun of the seaside.

Made famous as the scene of The Passion performed by top actor Michael Sheen in 2011, it is also the place to be if you love surfing.

Just up the coast is the very upmarket seaside town of Mumbles, where local girl Catherine Zeta Jones and her Hollywood legend husband Michael Douglas are said to have a holiday home.

You are greeted by a sweeping bay with picture-postcard colourful seafront homes, luxury shops and restaurants, which lull you into feeling you are abroad.

We only dipped our toes in this lovely part of Wales and no amount of storms could take the gloss of an area as colourful as the national flower – the humble, but beautiful daffodil.

Travel facts

Accommodation: www.walescottages.com/swansea-valley-holiday-cottages

Activities: Bike centre: afan-a-blast.business.site

Go Ape: goape.co.uk/locations/margam

Closer to home there is a newly opened Go Ape at Dalkeith Country Park: goape.co.uk/locations/dalkeith-edinburgh

Tourist Information: dramaticheart.wales