All aboard the Hogwarts Express to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

By Jacqueline Wake Young
July 31, 2022, 6:00 am
The night-time lights at Hogwarts Castle.
The night-time lights at Hogwarts Castle.

Fans of Harry Potter will know it’s his birthday on July 31 and if they can apparate, ride a broomstick or use the Floo Network, they might be able to make it to The Wizarding World in Florida to celebrate. Jacqueline Wake Young, however, flew with Virgin Atlantic.

Universal Orlando Resort

“I’ve spent all my Wizard Money but I fixed the fountain with my magic wand.”

That’s not a line from the Harry Potter books, but a real-life quote from my 10-year-old daughter.

There’s only one place on Earth where those words could be true and it’s The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida.

The Florida sun beats down on the snow-capped buildings in the village of Hogsmeade – now that’s magic.

Hogsmeade

We had started the day in Hogsmeade village because that’s the home of what’s said to be the most popular rollercoaster in all of Orlando – Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

With only a one-day ticket, we had to launch a near-military operation to make sure we got on this ride or miss the chance completely.

Universal and Disney pros understand that making the most of your time at the Orlando theme parks is a serious business and the notion that it’s a holiday borders on laughable.

The Loews Royal Pacific Resort is on Universal property and has water taxis to take guests to the parks.

My husband had a lie-in at our beautiful hotel, the Loews Royal Pacific Resort, followed by a leisurely breakfast. What an amateur.

Meanwhile me and the bairn rose at daybreak, marched down to the water taxi and scoffed our rations on the hoof in time to make it for “rope drop” at the park.

Rope drop

I’m not sure how many other thousands of people had done exactly the same thing, but boy, when that barrier rope dropped it was like the London Marathon.

The fittest surged ahead, followed by lots of puffed-out people in fancy dress racing towards the top attractions, some doing a spot of parkour on the way.

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure is not for the faint-hearted as it twists, turns, accelerates and goes past three-headed dogs and such-like.

We made it on to Hagrid’s motorcycle ride – and instantly regretted it. I kept my eyes shut the whole time and my daughter lost her voice from screaming.

But don’t let us two snowflakes put you off.

Hogwarts Express

We shakily walked into the village and put into action our next pro tip – leave.

Just as in the books, the Hogwarts Express runs between Hogsmeade and King’s Cross Station, and as the wait time for the train gets longer throughout the day, we decided to hop on it early doors and catch it back later.

The train offers an exciting view out of the window that is different each way, hence our desire to ride it twice.

There are exciting views out of the window when travelling on the Hogwarts Express.

We reunited with husband by the triple-decker Knight Bus in pretend London, and together we headed to Diagon Alley – him looking relaxed and rested, us with our hair still standing up on end.

The London street scene at Universal Studios Florida, the gateway to The Wizarding World.

At Gringotts Money Exchange a goblin swapped our US Dollars for Wizarding Currency and then it was on to Ollivanders to purchase an interactive wand.

At certain points there is the chance to use your wand to cast a spell, such as making lights turn on in a window, or causing an umbrella to emit thunderstorm noises and splash rainwater on to the street.

A goblin oversees the banking business at Gringotts Money Exchange.

Fans will recall Harry’s first trip to Ollivanders where he learns that the wand chooses the wizard, and guests can opt to witness the “wand experience”.

One lucky person is chosen to go up to the counter and have Mr Ollivander match them with a wand and on this day it was my daughter.

I’ll not spoil the surprises, but suffice to say, it’s a wonderful little show and was a truly magical moment.

Ollivanders is the first port of call to purchase a wand.

We discovered that operating a wand takes practice, which is as it should be because Hogwarts pupils have to work at their wand skills.

The Wizarding World is wholly immersive and the level of detail and respect for the source material is like a work of witchcraft in itself.

There is no Diet Coke, for example. Magical folk don’t know what that is, so instead there are beverages such as pumpkin juice, Gillywater and Butterbeer, which is hot, cold or frozen.

Light flickers in the shop windows while the Gringotts dragon makes its bid for freedom in Diagon Alley.

We bought Butterbeer ice-creams and watched singing superwitch Celestina Warbeck belt out hits such as A Cauldron Full Of Hot Strong Love on a stage in the street.

Such live performances provide welcome alternative entertainment to those who have sworn off thrill rides forever – if you know anyone like that.

Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees perform the hits on stage in the street.

King’s Cross

Back at King’s Cross we asked for directions to Platform 9 ¾.

The station staff are of course Muggles, so they don’t understand the question and say things like “no, I don’t have a quarter”.

Having been directed to Platforms 9 and 10, we stood in front of a brick wall and by the magic of special effects, ran through it to find the Hogwarts Express on the other side.

Back in Hogsmeade, at The Three Broomsticks, we ordered fish and chips and explained Shepherd’s Pie to other guests baffled by the all-British menu.

The Three Broomsticks has a menu to suit all tastes… of British witches and wizards.

One of the most asked questions about the Wizarding World is “Can you do it all in just one day?” and I would say, yes you can.

That said, I do know of one young witch who would have loved to spend a few more days there, if only to improve her wand skills.

Francine learns to use a wand, even Hogwarts pupils need practice.

Travel facts:

Spend 10 nights in Orlando with Virgin Atlantic Holidays, including scheduled Virgin Atlantic Economy flights direct from Edinburgh to Orlando, from £2,239 per person, staying at Loews Royal Pacific Resort at Universal.

Price is based on two adults travelling and sharing a Standard Queen Room and includes all applicable taxes and fuel surcharges which are subject to change.

The Hogwarts Express awaits those who find their way through the brick wall on to Platform 9 ¾.

Price is based on a departure on September 3 2022 and includes return transfers. Virgin Atlantic Holidays is a member of ABTA and is ATOL protected.

To book: www.virginholidays.co.uk or call 0344 557 3859.

Prices subject to change and availability. Virgin Atlantic Holidays terms and conditions apply.

The pool is a big hit with children at Loews Royal Pacific hotel at Universal Orlando Resort.

The Wizarding World in pictures…

The Flight of the Hippogriff ride with Hogwarts Castle in the background.
Wiseacre’s Wizarding Equipment store in Diagon Alley.
Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure is a hair-raising ride through the grounds (and sky) of Hogwarts.
Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey takes guests on a tour of Hogwarts Castle.
Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes in Diagon Alley sells all manner of jokes, tricks and pranks – even Extendable Ears.
The Weasley twins’ shop brings to life their products from the books.
The Tales of Beedle the Bard is performed using puppets in Diagon Alley.
Hagrid and a Skrewt can be spotted during the Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure – if you keep your eyes open.
What to choose from Honeydukes sweet shop in Hogsmeade is as difficult in real life as it is for Harry and friends.
The entrance to Hogwarts Castle can be seen from Hogsmeade.

