Travel: Thelma and Louise hit the road to Highland luxury

When you get an offer to stay at a beautiful hotel in the Highlands but also have a new puppy, what do you do?

You take a girlfriend and leave the puppy at home with the husband, of course!

Feeling like Thelma and Louise, my friend Tanya and I set off on our road trip to the village of Foyers, 18 miles south of Inverness.

As we made our way along the single-track road, we managed to catch glimpses of the stunning Loch Ness through the trees.

On arrival at Foyers Lodge we entered though the private gates and right away we could see the most magnificent views, where the rolling hills meet the famous loch.

The building dates back to the 1800s and has been through an amazing transformation by owners Anna and Phil.

There are no tartan carpets or bagpipes at this establishment. From the moment we walked through the front door our jaws dropped at the sumptuous décor.

Striking tiled floors, rich dark panelling mixed with fabulous upcycled furniture really gives that feeling of opulence.

The charming oak bar is filled with palatial couches amidst the same jewelled colour palette of deep greens and blues. The room is filled with artefacts to enjoy, peacock feathers, hanging plants, luxurious gold fittings and even a piano.

We relaxed and ordered drinks and sat in the bay window seat while the sun set over Loch Ness, both agreeing that this moment was worth the journey alone.

Our stay was in the warm and cosy one-bedroom apartment at the back of the hotel. The kitchen was resplendent in navy and gold with sparkling white tiles, while our coffee table in the lounge area was a vintage suitcase.

Our host Anna obviously has a real flair for interior design, managing to mix different textures and prints that come together so well. She said that during the refurbishment, she purchased a lot of furniture from salvage yards and auctions all over Scotland, even the pendant and well lights in the apartment came from the Music Hall in Aberdeen.

After a comfortable night’s sleep we enjoyed a full Scottish breakfast in the hotel’s dining room. Again some fabulous little touches, such as the orange juice in miniature milk bottles, whipped butter and a delicious yoghurt topped with the finest granola I have ever tasted.

The weather was glorious so we set off from the hotel to Falls of Foyer, a woodland walk about 20 minutes’ walk from the hotel. There hadn’t been much rainfall in the area so the water wasn’t exactly cascading over the rocks to the pool below, but we enjoyed the fresh air and trying to work off some of that hearty breakfast.

We then drove to Fort Augustus, which lies halfway between Inverness and Fort William. The village was bustling with tourists, cyclists and walkers and we sat in the sunshine outside a local hostelry watching the world go by.

We booked a boat trip with Cruise Loch Ness, the perfect way to take in the views from the water. Our guide John was quite the character, talking about the local wildlife, fun facts and of course, Nessie.

We were dining at the hotel that night and dressed in our finery we were offered the most desired table in the bay window and those spectacular views again.

With about six starters and six main courses on the menu, a quick choice was nigh on impossible. Tanya can never look past a risotto, so she kicked off her meal with risotto primavera; asparagus, broad beans, peas, courgettes, garlic and herbs with a parmesan crisp.

My absolute favourite cheese is brie, so my choice was the oven-baked Highland brie.

Both dishes were beautifully presented on large white servers. My brie had a pistachio and herb crust and nestled within a delightful miniature copper pan. The homemade toasted bread was just perfect for dipping and scooping up the creamy, buttery cheese.

Across the table, the “risotto expert” gave the creamy rice dish the thumbs up. She especially liked the parmesan crisp which, as well as looking impressive perched on top of the rice, also added a welcome crunch to the dish.

Next up was a hearty bowl of beef olives for me, filled with braised beef shin, beef sausage meat and Strathdon blue cheese. It rested on a bowl of the creamiest mash I have ever had, while the onion and stout gravy was rich and flavoursome.

Tanya’s choice of baked salmon fillet served with chickpea and chorizo hash, sweet potato and a coriander yoghurt was a real fusion of flavours. The fish was cooked perfectly and devoured in no time.

After a pleasant rest gazing out at the amazing views, we finished off our feast with a caramel brule and a rhubarb and ginger syllabub. Once again top notch and a delightful sweet treat to end our meal.

After dinner coffee is served in the sumptuous drawing room where board games are also provided, or Phil behind the bar will serve you a nightcap.

We had a fabulous stay at Foyers Lodge and really couldn’t fault it.

Anna, Phil and staff were all delightful, and happy to help with any queries about the local area and things to do.

If you would like an energetic break (one couple were climbing Ben Nevis), a romantic getaway or just a relaxing break with a friend, then I could not recommend it highly enough.

Travel facts

Foyers Lodge

Foyers, Inverness IV2 6XT

Tel 01456 486351

Web www.foyerslodge.co.uk

The hotel has eight rooms and the one-bed apartment. Rooms start at £150 per night