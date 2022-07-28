16 Scenic cruises departing from Scotland in 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Featuring itineraries sailing from Dundee, Rosyth and Greenock, browse 16 cruises departing from Scotland next year, starting with a classic Norwegian voyage.

1. Norway’s Northern Lights Adventure – Classic Round Voyage

Flying from: Glasgow

Enjoy a classic round voyage following Norway’s sensational coastline (similar Aberdeen departure also available).

Calling at 34 ports including Tromso, Alesund and Kristiansund, travellers will cross the Arctic Circle twice as well as take in the beauty of the Lofoten Islands.

2. Hidden Gems of France & Spain

Sailing from: Dundee

Enjoy a two-week romantic adventure through Northern Spain and France.

History, cuisine and cultural highlights await with highlights including the cutting-edge Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Le Havre and Bordeaux – one of the great wine capitals of the world.

3. Iceland’s Land of Ice & Fire

Sailing from: Dundee

Experience the spectacular land of ‘Ice and Fire’ on this next cruise departing in June 2023.

This impressive itinerary takes in Shetland, the remote Faroes and Iceland before returning to British waters for a final call at Scrabster, close to John o’ Groats.

4. Scottish Islands, Highlights & Faroes

Sailing from: Dundee

Join a scenic adventure taking in the Shetland Isles, the Faroes capital Torshavn, the Isle of Mull and Belfast, one of Europe’s most historic cities.

Calling first at Lerwick, discover the scenery and history in and around the Shetland capital before setting sail for the Faroes.

Stepping ashore at Torshavn, travellers will have the chance to explore this breathtaking destination before Ambition sails to Tobermory.

Famous for its scenery, consider visiting 13th-century Duart Castle during your time ashore at Mull. In Belfast, discover the heritage of one of Europe’s best-known cities with Titanic Belfast a must-visit attraction.

5. Experience Spanish & Portuguese Traditions

Sailing from: Rosyth

Enjoy a voyage of discovery exploring Spanish and Portuguese traditions, visiting European gems Malaga, Valencia, Cadiz and Lisbon along the way.

Both famous for their history and cultural gems, highlights to look forward to include Lisbon’s historic Belem Tower and Torre Tavira (Cadiz).

6. Island Hopping in the Hebrides

Sailing from: Greenock

Embark on a Hebridean adventure, calling at some of Scotland’s most remote and rugged islands.

Travelling on board MS Spitsbergen, passengers are in for a scenic adventure. Itinerary highlights include ‘the whisky island’ Islay, the Isle of Iona, St Kilda, Colonsay and Stornoway!

7. Highlights & Hidden Gems of the Norwegian Fjords

Sailing from: Rosyth

Experience Norway’s beautiful fjordland country first-hand on this next memorable sailing.

Travelling along remarkable waterways, this itinerary takes in scenic Lysefjord, Sognefjord, Hardangerfjord and Lustrafjord.

Further highlights include Langfossen and Furebergfossen waterfalls, mighty Hornelen – one of Europe’s tallest sea cliffs – and Bergen of UNESCO-listed Bryggen Wharf fame.

8. Majestic Fjordland

Sailing from: Dundee

Set sail from Dundee to discover some of Norway’s finest fjordland country.

Calls at Eidfjord, Bergen, Flam and Olden offer memorable opportunities.

At Bergen, opt to take a funicular ride to the summit of Mount Floyen where you will be greeted by wonderful views of the surrounding area and Bergen below.

In Flam, board the Flamsbana to experience one of the world’s greatest railway journeys – a route passing waterfalls, beautiful valleys and mountains!

9. Scenic Isles of Scotland

Sailing from: Rosyth

Sailing Scottish waters, discover some of the country’s best-known islands during this next itinerary.

Departing from Rosyth, take in the beauty of Scottish isles; admire dramatic coastline and fascinating wildlife!

Cruising highlights include Kirkwall, sailing by the Needle, visiting Portree and Stornoway as well as admiring scenic Iona and Staffa.

10. German Cities with Kiel Week Regatta

Sailing from: Rosyth

Take in some of Germany’s finest and most famous waterways as well as enjoying an extended call at Kiel coinciding with Kiel Woche.

The world’s largest sailing event, visitors get the chance to admire historic vessels, attending during the final day.

Our featured itinerary also takes in Sassnitz, historic Hamburg and Bremen, giving travellers the chance to delve further into Germany’s rich maritime history.

11. British Isles & Ireland Discovery

Sailing from: Dundee

Taking in the Isle of Skye, Mull and Isles of Scilly, this next cruise also calls at Belfast, Killybegs, Galway and Cobh (for Cork).

Beautiful coastline, fascinating history and unique cultural experiences await on this scenic voyage.

12. Discovering Scandinavia’s Viking Heritage

Sailing from: Rosyth

Featuring destinations chosen for their Viking links, this next departure includes ports of call in Denmark, Norway and Scotland.

Explore Aalborg, Oslo, Stavanger and Lerwick with Balmoral also cruising by Lindisfarne – site of one of the first Viking raids in Britain.

Viking-themed sights include the Sverd i Fjell monument (Stavanger), burial grounds at Borre National Park (Oslo) and Roskilde Viking Ship Museum (Hundested).

13. Summertime Norwegian Fjords in Five Nights

Sailing from: Rosyth

Cruising along Lysefjord, Nordfjord and past Hornelen, this next, shorter, Norwegian cruise calls at Bergen and Olden.

‘Gateway to the Fjords’ Bergen is famous for the incredible views from Mount Floyen, fresh, locally caught seafood and the UNESCO-listed Bryggen waterfront.

Stepping ashore at Olden, take in spectacular fjordland countryside. An arm of the mammoth Jostedalsbreen Glacier, many visitors to the area travel to the impressive Briksdal Glacier.

14. Whisky & Wildlife from the Hebrides to the Shetlands

Sailing from: Greenock

Sailing from Greenock, this next cruise takes in Belfast, the Isle of Man and Norway alongside fine Scottish highlights.

On the trail of Scotland’s most famous export, MS Spitsbergen calls at Islay, once the seat of the Lord of the Isles.

Today, famous for its whisky, visit one of the island distilleries and take in the scenery.

The cruise then moves on to Oban – a popular holiday spot. MS Spitsbergen also takes in scenic Iona, the Treshnish Isles and Staffa, home of Fingal’s Cave.

Travellers will also see Loch Scavaig and rugged St Kilda before calling at Lewis. Arriving at the capital, Stornoway, explore the history of this remote island destination.

MS Spitsbergen then calls at Kirkwall, the Orcadian capital and Lerwick (Shetland) before making its final call at Bergen, ‘Gateway to the Fjords’.

15. Arctic Voyage to North Cape & Land of the Midnight Sun

Sailing from: Dundee

Visit Norway during the world-famous Midnight Sun phenomenon – a period where the sun never sets.

Taking in a series of highlights including Kristiansund, the Vesteralen Islands and Molde, the cruise ship Ambition will also call at Honningsvag.

This remote port of call gives travellers the chance to visit North Cape – one of the northernmost points in Europe.

An amazing vantage point, North Cape is a dramatic plateau rising high above the sea. The chance to see witness the sun floating on the horizon is hard to resist!

16. Canary Islands Cruise & Stay

Flying from: Edinburgh or Glasgow

Escape the winter blues with our final cruise taking in the beautiful Canary Islands.

Two different cruising itineraries to choose from sailing on board the superliner Azura, this departure combines a three-night stay ashore with a seven-night cruise.

Potential ports of call include Tenerife, Madeira, Gran Canaria & Lanzarote!

Highlights mentioned may be subject to pre-registering specific shore excursions and are subject to operation and availability.