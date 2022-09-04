Gleneagles Townhouse brings country opulence to the heart of Edinburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Travel

Gleneagles Townhouse brings country opulence to the heart of Edinburgh

By Danica Ollerova
September 4, 2022, 6:00 am
gleneagles townhouse
Edinburgh's Gleneagles Townhouse welcomes guests, members as well as diners.

Divinely stylish, Gleneagles Townhouse – the younger sibling of the famous Perthshire resort – brings a touch of luxury and country flair to the capital, stirring not only cocktails but the whole Edinburgh hotel scene.

This is the first time Gleneagles – the beautiful estate which houses a hotel, three championship golf courses, spa and the only restaurant in Scotland with two Michelin stars – has extended its admired brand beyond the Perthshire hills in its 97-year history.

The stunning listed building on St Andrew Square, which started a new chapter as Gleneagles Townhouse in summer 2022, is no stranger to innovation. Before it became the boutique hotel, the venue was originally home to the British Linen Company and later housed the Bank Of Scotland.

Arriving in the lobby, I immediately noticed three things – a delicate floral scent, a fabulous gilded staircase and a wonderful Art Deco bar in the hotel’s restaurant, setting my expectations for the room very high.

Gleneagles Townhouse offers a warm and scented welcome.

Gleneagles Townhouse is House Of Glam

The Master Suite was handsomely decorated with white and blue ceramic lamps, contemporary artworks and soft fringed cushions. As I was admiring the room’s antique rug and painstakingly restored furniture, I noticed a book on the nightstand entitled The House Of Glam – Lush Interiors And Design Extravaganza, which perfectly encapsulated the design of the decadent yet playful room.

All of the boutique hotel’s tranquil 33 bedrooms – master, house or nook – are charmingly beautiful and most importantly, devoted to serious comfort. Decorative cushions and four premium duck feather pillows invite you to doze, nap and slumber, making the king-size bed divinely dreamy.

There’s a coffee machine, emerald green teacup set, and complimentary sweets nestled on a gorgeous wood cabinet which also houses a drinks cart showcasing the best of Scottish-made beverages.

Gleneagles Townhouse features stunning details.

Tranquil opulence

Tranquil opulence is the name of the game, with the spacious and elegant room also featuring a grandiose seating area and a stormy dark dressing table. But the room’s winning feature is its free-standing bath with gold detailing.

Scotch Heather-scented bath salts, shower gel and body lotion are provided, encouraging you to soak in a warm bath and take a moment to yourself to restore your energy. I did just that.

Feeling refreshed, I wrapped myself in a cosy bathrobe and put on the hotel’s incredibly soft slippers before making myself a cup of green tea. Everything from my tea bag to the bath salts is sustainable, recyclable and made in Scotland.

Taking advantage of the room’s ghd hairdryer and straighteners, I made sure I didn’t look out of place in the hotel’s surroundings. Last quick look in the free-standing mirror and my partner and I took the fancy lift to the ground floor, ready for dinner.

Notice the free-standing bath in the background.

The Spence restaurant

The boutique hotel’s restaurant is The Spence, which looks exactly as it sounds – plush velvet shell sofas surround sleek marble tables and pink-tinted granite columns soar to an embellished ceiling.

Another marvellous feature of the peach and gold dining room is its engraved cupola, with the light also flooding through high-reaching arched windows.

Still looking up, my partner and I noticed cameos of famous Scots – including economist and philosopher Adam Smith and novelist Walter Scott – gazing down at dressed-up diners perusing the restaurant’s tantalising menu.

Head chef Jonny Wright’s enthusiasm for Scotland’s natural larder and locally sourced ingredients is evident. From Argyle rock oysters and west coast langoustines to raw Isle of Mull scallops, the freshest seafood was represented in abundance, with the scallops finding their way to our table.

The hotel’s restaurant – The Spence – is absolutely gorgeous.

Locally-sourced and delicious

Accompanied by apple and Persian lemon, the dish, which was beautifully presented in a scallop-shaped bowl propped on crushed ice, was unique but not the most flavoursome.

My crab crumpet however was cooked to perfection. A generous portion of sweet crab meat was placed on a warm but still crunchy crumpet with spicy butter. Decorated with sliced radish, parsley and yuzu, this starter alone is a good enough reason to book a table at The Spence.

Our mains – seared salmon with summer squash and basil, and aged beef and bone marrow burger with melted cheese – arrived to the pair of us letting out an “oh, wow” and snapping pictures of the dishes.

My salmon was sitting on top of a layer of thinly cut seasonal vegetables, instantly reminding me of the way French restaurants would serve ratatouille. Our server also poured creamy basil sauce on my plate which complemented all the other flavours really well.

gleneagles townhouse
Fine dining at The Spence.

My partner’s burger featured Ogleshield, sometimes described as “the West Country’s answer to raclette” – the traditional Swiss melting cheese.

While raclette is typically served with boiled potatoes, the melting cheese also worked well in the burger which came with sweet pickles and fries sprinkled with Blackthorn Scottish sea salt and rosemary. The popular herb elevated the side splendidly and gave it that up-market touch you expect in fine-dining establishments.

Room for tasty treats

For my dessert, I opted for coconut mousse with passion fruit and mango. Light and summery, it went down a treat. Across the table, my partner finished his summer berry cheesecake eclair before I even had a chance to ask for a taste.

The staff were fantastic, too. Always there with a smile when we needed assistance, but never intrusive. And as a bonus, The Spence’s in-house sommelier guided us through the restaurant’s extensive wine list. What a wonderful experience.

Speaking of scrumptious dishes and a pleasant atmosphere, we were also keen to sample The Spence’s breakfast offering.

gleneagles townhouse
Rooftop bar Lamplighters is open to hotel guests and members only.

We ordered Marrbury smoked salmon and scrambled eggs served on sourdough, and “The Classic” – poached eggs, avocado and grilled halloumi on sourdough. Both portions were incredibly generous and mouth-watering.

The all-day restaurant The Spence is open to everyone, but the hotel’s rooftop bar Lamplighters is only available to hotel guests and members, as is The Strong Rooms, the stylish gym and wellness area located in the former bank’s vault.

Members’ Club at Gleneagles Townhouse

While being a hotel guest gives you almost the same privileges as being a member, there are two exclusive spaces – the Note Burning Room and The Telling Rooms – that you can only access if you purchase a membership.

When hotel manager Willem van Emden is not spending time with the Townhouse’s members, he is often found in the lobby greeting guests and ensuring everyone has a fabulous time. And his close-knit team follows suit.

Guests and members can enjoy tasty drinks in the stylish rooftop bar.

Gleneagles Townhouse describes itself as a “place to gather and be glorious” but it’s more than that. It’s a luxurious – but not pretentious – destination where everyone feels appreciated and welcome.

So if you have a birthday or anniversary coming up and wish to spend your special day being pampered in the heart of Edinburgh, I’m certain Gleneagles Townhouse and its attentive staff will exceed your expectations.

Travel facts:

Gleneagles Townhouse is a 33-bedroom hotel, all-day restaurant, rooftop bar, wellness space and members’ club. 

Address: Gleneagles Townhouse, 39 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh EH2 2AD

Rooms: From £495

Membership: From £1,100 plus a £175 joining fee

Website: gleneaglestownhouse.com

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Travel

The north and north-east has some great bicycle-friendly cafes, including the Ride Coffee House in Banchory owned by Simon Burnside and wife Juliette.
Forget the lycra - as the Tour of Britain hits Aberdeen it's the coffee…
1
Whether it's sunbathing, swimming, hiking or culture, you can find it all on a visit to Mallorca.
Sun, sea, history and vistas on a packed holiday to Mallorca
0
Loch Awe Holiday Park is surrounded by dramatic scenery.
Travel: Loch Awe Holiday Park a perfect base for exploring all around Oban
0
Kinnaird Head lighthouse
Discover the illuminating story behind Scotland’s first lighthouse and its keepers
Edgars, mixologist at the Gimlet Bar, Riga, Latvia.
Travel: Living life the Latvian way
0
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. featured image 2/3 for Caledonian Canal series Picture shows; featured image 2/3 for Caledonian Canal series. Caledonian Canal. Supplied by DCT Design/AJL Date; 27/07/2022
Snapshots from long life of canal
0
The night-time lights at Hogwarts Castle.
All aboard the Hogwarts Express to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter
0
Magical autumn colours on the banks of the River Tay taken from Dunkeld Bridge. Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Truly magical: Scotland's home of the fairytale is holiday destination fit for a princess
0
Loganair has introduced new islander fares
Mid air U-turn as Sumburgh Airport closes while flight from Aberdeen was en route
0
Valencia
16 Scenic cruises departing from Scotland in 2023

More from Press and Journal

A body has been found in the search for missing person, Andrew Samuel. Supplied by Police Scotland.
Body found in search for missing man Andrew Samuel near Isle of Rum
People from all walks of life make their way along Union Street in Aberdeen (Photo: Michael715/Shutterstock)
David Knight: It's not just low earners who will be wiped out by the…
0
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Park admitted dangerous and drink driving. Picture shows; Alexander Park - dob 12.5.2003. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 02/09/2022
Drink-driving soldier flipped car in crash while more than double alcohol limit
Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. (Photo by Brian Smith)
Inverness Caley Thistle Women look to return to winning ways; Grampian Ladies to fundraise…
Queen Elizabeth II 1980-08-15_02 (C)AJL Used P&J 16.08.1980 - "Above: The torrential rain on Royal Deeside had the courtesy to stop yesterday for the arrival of the Queen at Balmoral for her holiday and ensured she remained dry while inspecting the Royal Guard."
173 years of Royal Deeside: 14 photos of Queen Elizabeth II visiting Deeside
0
Ross County's William Akio scores to make it 1-1 against Aberdeen.
ANALYSIS: Lightning strikes twice as Aberdeen concede late goal again
0