Gleneagles Townhouse brings country opulence to the heart of Edinburgh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Divinely stylish, Gleneagles Townhouse – the younger sibling of the famous Perthshire resort – brings a touch of luxury and country flair to the capital, stirring not only cocktails but the whole Edinburgh hotel scene.

This is the first time Gleneagles – the beautiful estate which houses a hotel, three championship golf courses, spa and the only restaurant in Scotland with two Michelin stars – has extended its admired brand beyond the Perthshire hills in its 97-year history.

The stunning listed building on St Andrew Square, which started a new chapter as Gleneagles Townhouse in summer 2022, is no stranger to innovation. Before it became the boutique hotel, the venue was originally home to the British Linen Company and later housed the Bank Of Scotland.

Arriving in the lobby, I immediately noticed three things – a delicate floral scent, a fabulous gilded staircase and a wonderful Art Deco bar in the hotel’s restaurant, setting my expectations for the room very high.

Gleneagles Townhouse is House Of Glam

The Master Suite was handsomely decorated with white and blue ceramic lamps, contemporary artworks and soft fringed cushions. As I was admiring the room’s antique rug and painstakingly restored furniture, I noticed a book on the nightstand entitled The House Of Glam – Lush Interiors And Design Extravaganza, which perfectly encapsulated the design of the decadent yet playful room.

All of the boutique hotel’s tranquil 33 bedrooms – master, house or nook – are charmingly beautiful and most importantly, devoted to serious comfort. Decorative cushions and four premium duck feather pillows invite you to doze, nap and slumber, making the king-size bed divinely dreamy.

There’s a coffee machine, emerald green teacup set, and complimentary sweets nestled on a gorgeous wood cabinet which also houses a drinks cart showcasing the best of Scottish-made beverages.

Tranquil opulence

Tranquil opulence is the name of the game, with the spacious and elegant room also featuring a grandiose seating area and a stormy dark dressing table. But the room’s winning feature is its free-standing bath with gold detailing.

Scotch Heather-scented bath salts, shower gel and body lotion are provided, encouraging you to soak in a warm bath and take a moment to yourself to restore your energy. I did just that.

Feeling refreshed, I wrapped myself in a cosy bathrobe and put on the hotel’s incredibly soft slippers before making myself a cup of green tea. Everything from my tea bag to the bath salts is sustainable, recyclable and made in Scotland.

Taking advantage of the room’s ghd hairdryer and straighteners, I made sure I didn’t look out of place in the hotel’s surroundings. Last quick look in the free-standing mirror and my partner and I took the fancy lift to the ground floor, ready for dinner.

The Spence restaurant

The boutique hotel’s restaurant is The Spence, which looks exactly as it sounds – plush velvet shell sofas surround sleek marble tables and pink-tinted granite columns soar to an embellished ceiling.

Another marvellous feature of the peach and gold dining room is its engraved cupola, with the light also flooding through high-reaching arched windows.

Still looking up, my partner and I noticed cameos of famous Scots – including economist and philosopher Adam Smith and novelist Walter Scott – gazing down at dressed-up diners perusing the restaurant’s tantalising menu.

Head chef Jonny Wright’s enthusiasm for Scotland’s natural larder and locally sourced ingredients is evident. From Argyle rock oysters and west coast langoustines to raw Isle of Mull scallops, the freshest seafood was represented in abundance, with the scallops finding their way to our table.

Locally-sourced and delicious

Accompanied by apple and Persian lemon, the dish, which was beautifully presented in a scallop-shaped bowl propped on crushed ice, was unique but not the most flavoursome.

My crab crumpet however was cooked to perfection. A generous portion of sweet crab meat was placed on a warm but still crunchy crumpet with spicy butter. Decorated with sliced radish, parsley and yuzu, this starter alone is a good enough reason to book a table at The Spence.

Our mains – seared salmon with summer squash and basil, and aged beef and bone marrow burger with melted cheese – arrived to the pair of us letting out an “oh, wow” and snapping pictures of the dishes.

My salmon was sitting on top of a layer of thinly cut seasonal vegetables, instantly reminding me of the way French restaurants would serve ratatouille. Our server also poured creamy basil sauce on my plate which complemented all the other flavours really well.

My partner’s burger featured Ogleshield, sometimes described as “the West Country’s answer to raclette” – the traditional Swiss melting cheese.

While raclette is typically served with boiled potatoes, the melting cheese also worked well in the burger which came with sweet pickles and fries sprinkled with Blackthorn Scottish sea salt and rosemary. The popular herb elevated the side splendidly and gave it that up-market touch you expect in fine-dining establishments.

Room for tasty treats

For my dessert, I opted for coconut mousse with passion fruit and mango. Light and summery, it went down a treat. Across the table, my partner finished his summer berry cheesecake eclair before I even had a chance to ask for a taste.

The staff were fantastic, too. Always there with a smile when we needed assistance, but never intrusive. And as a bonus, The Spence’s in-house sommelier guided us through the restaurant’s extensive wine list. What a wonderful experience.

Speaking of scrumptious dishes and a pleasant atmosphere, we were also keen to sample The Spence’s breakfast offering.

We ordered Marrbury smoked salmon and scrambled eggs served on sourdough, and “The Classic” – poached eggs, avocado and grilled halloumi on sourdough. Both portions were incredibly generous and mouth-watering.

The all-day restaurant The Spence is open to everyone, but the hotel’s rooftop bar Lamplighters is only available to hotel guests and members, as is The Strong Rooms, the stylish gym and wellness area located in the former bank’s vault.

Members’ Club at Gleneagles Townhouse

While being a hotel guest gives you almost the same privileges as being a member, there are two exclusive spaces – the Note Burning Room and The Telling Rooms – that you can only access if you purchase a membership.

When hotel manager Willem van Emden is not spending time with the Townhouse’s members, he is often found in the lobby greeting guests and ensuring everyone has a fabulous time. And his close-knit team follows suit.

Gleneagles Townhouse describes itself as a “place to gather and be glorious” but it’s more than that. It’s a luxurious – but not pretentious – destination where everyone feels appreciated and welcome.

So if you have a birthday or anniversary coming up and wish to spend your special day being pampered in the heart of Edinburgh, I’m certain Gleneagles Townhouse and its attentive staff will exceed your expectations.

Travel facts:

Gleneagles Townhouse is a 33-bedroom hotel, all-day restaurant, rooftop bar, wellness space and members’ club.

Address: Gleneagles Townhouse, 39 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh EH2 2AD

Rooms: From £495

Membership: From £1,100 plus a £175 joining fee

Website: gleneaglestownhouse.com