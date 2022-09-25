Travel: Cruising the Adriatic – ticking off seven countries along the way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Travel

Travel: Cruising the Adriatic – ticking off seven countries along the way

By Christopher Hutchinson
September 25, 2022, 6:00 am
The historic Mostar Bridge, in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
The historic Mostar Bridge, in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

When I read Fred.Olsen Cruise Lines’ exciting itinerary on Bolette, a recent addition to its small-ship fleet, then talking to the shore destination team about the innovative and exciting excursions it offers – I promptly booked.

Three glorious days at sea gave us the opportunity to discover Bolette.

It quickly became apparent this was a vessel of elegance. Restaurants, bars and lounges all had their own distinct style. The staff welcomed us with genuine enthusiasm – and a willingness to please.

The small cruise ship Bolette, in the marina at Cartagena.

The first port of call was Spain’s Cartagena, a city with a long history of over 3,000 years.

Our tour started from the beautiful marina through the city’s marbled walkways and grand architecture to the Roman Theatre. This spectacular site, considered one of the most important of its kind, was only discovered in 1988 when existing houses were demolished.

This grand theatre held 7,000 Roman spectators and is a must to visit.

The impressive Roman Theatre at Cartagena.

We then sailed into Dubrovnik, Croatia, and our ship’s excursion took us through small villages to picturesque Konavle Valley, where a local family welcomed us into their 15th Century home with brandy and dried figs.

We were shown a traditional mill used for producing olive oil, also learning how they made brandy. Then we were treated to a lunch of cheeses, hams, olives and gherkins served with home-baked bread, washed down with local red wine, whilst being entertained by musicians singing folk songs from a bygone age.

Our tour concluded by exploring inside Dubrovnik’s ancient walled city.

Bolette seemed to glide into the bay of Kotor, Montenegro, and anchored in Boka Bay, surrounded by mountainous landscapes.

Our tour began with a scenic drive, winding towards the top of Lovcen Mountain to the village of Mirac. We were greeted by the Kascelan family offering us various types of brandy produced on their estate. We toured their farm and vineyards, appreciating the way of life for the local people.

We then enjoyed a scrumptious feast of traditional dishes made from organic ingredients grown on the estate.

It was a joyous day which ended with a stroll around Kotor’s imposing medieval walled town.

The beautiful bay of Kotor, Montenegro.

Bolette then sailed into the sunset, bound for Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Neum is a pretty seaside resort; from there we journeyed to Mostar, a quaint city rich in culture, characterised by Turkish influence, where its cobbled streets take you to the iconic Mostar bridge – Stari Most, built in 1566 – however this was badly damaged during the Balkans war, but in 2004 the bridge was restored to its former glory.

From the bridge you admire the surrounding views with the vivid green river flowing underneath.

The view from the Mostar Bridge, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

It was a short drive to the Kravice Waterfalls; we boarded a small train descending through a lush valley – it was a spectacle to see 15 waterfalls, each separated by overhanging small trees, cascading into a natural emerald green lake. A sight to behold, and nature at its best.

We were now half way through our cruise, enjoying all of Bolette’s amenities, inspiring days and wonderful evenings where you look forward to mouth-watering menus, followed by entertaining shows in the elegant Neptune Theatre.

Nature at its best: The Kravice Waterfalls, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

We dined for a nominal fee at Bolette’s two speciality restaurants. Vasco, where the menu is inspired by chefs from Goa, and to me Indian cuisine has never tasted better. And also at the Colours and Tastes Restaurant, which features delicious Asian Fusion dishes – a real treat.

Returning to Croatia, arriving in Split, a bustling market awaits you with an abundance of merchandise on display.

We browsed, and after good-natured bargaining, my wife bought a dress which didn’t hurt my wallet too much.

Colourful Split Market in Croatia.

The Roman Dioletian Palace is fascinating; we gazed in awe at its architecture, and meandered through narrow streets to the main square where we watched a re-enactment portraying the glory of Ancient Rome, accompanied by sterling marching music.

The Roman re-enactment at the Dioletian Palace, Split.

Arriving in Sarande, Albania, our jeep safari took us through authentic Albanian villages. We stopped at Borsh, a coastal village built around a beautiful waterfall where we drank iced coffee, to the sound of flowing water.

Halfway up the mountain at a shepherd’s cottage, he and his wife invited us to drink their moonshine, eat nuts and sheep’s cheese – what a combination, and not the usual elevenses!

It was so tranquil; the only sounds were of birdsong and the tinkling bells around the goats’ necks.

Our jeep climbed through dramatic landscapes with an array of wild flowers towards the top of the mountain to Himara, a small village; here we enjoyed a delightful Albanian lunch while being entertained by traditional singing and dancing.

I watched an eagle fly on this mountain high – a sight to savour.

Once a war-torn region, now the beautiful Balkans is a joy to behold.

It was then homeward bound, visiting Cagliari, Sardinia where we saw the sights of both modern and old town, and finally Gibraltar, a haven for Duty Free shopping – which my wife took advantage of.

This Fred.Olsen cruise was perfectly balanced, experiencing the best of both worlds, cities and countrysides, leaving us with indelible memories.

It surpassed all our expectations.

Travel facts
A similar cruise, Bolette’s 26-night T2326 Exploring the Balkans and Adriatic with Venice cruise, departs from Southampton on September 18 2023. Prices start from £4,099 per person
See www.fredolsencruises.com or call 0800 035 5130
Fred.Olsen Cruise Lines also has sailings from Rosyth 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Travel

To go with story by Julia Bryce. The Dipping Lugger interiors/food for first look Picture shows; The Dipping Lugger interiors/food. The Dipping Lugger, Ullapool. Supplied by The Dipping Lugger Date; Unknown; 79b0f0a8-4030-4398-9f41-8799d09ef3da
The Dipping Lugger in Ullapool offers a Highland experience like no other
0
The magic of Disney is still very much alive and well - for young and old alike.
Walt Disney World still casts a magical spell after 50 years
0
gleneagles townhouse
Gleneagles Townhouse brings country opulence to the heart of Edinburgh
0
The north and north-east has some great bicycle-friendly cafes, including the Ride Coffee House in Banchory owned by Simon Burnside and wife Juliette.
Forget the lycra - as the Tour of Britain hits Aberdeen it's the coffee…
1
Whether it's sunbathing, swimming, hiking or culture, you can find it all on a visit to Mallorca.
Sun, sea, history and vistas on a packed holiday to Mallorca
0
Loch Awe Holiday Park is surrounded by dramatic scenery.
Travel: Loch Awe Holiday Park a perfect base for exploring all around Oban
0
Kinnaird Head lighthouse
Discover the illuminating story behind Scotland’s first lighthouse and its keepers
Edgars, mixologist at the Gimlet Bar, Riga, Latvia.
Travel: Living life the Latvian way
0
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. featured image 2/3 for Caledonian Canal series Picture shows; featured image 2/3 for Caledonian Canal series. Caledonian Canal. Supplied by DCT Design/AJL Date; 27/07/2022
Snapshots from long life of canal
0
The night-time lights at Hogwarts Castle.
All aboard the Hogwarts Express to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter
0

More from Press and Journal

Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women hoping to use home advantage to secure back-to-back wins, says manager…
Russell Dingwall celebrates after curling home Elgin City's opener against Peterhead.
Gavin Price hails 'faultless' Elgin City after 4-0 SPFL Trust Trophy win over Peterhead…
0
Mango crumble with chai custard.
Sweet treats: Looking for something new? Try this mango crumble with chai custard
man attacked 16-year-old
'Disgraceful' man who kicked teenager in the head is spared jail
Travis giving fans a much welcome blast from the past at their Aberdeen Music Hall gig. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
TRUE NORTH REVIEW: Headliners Travis roll back the years at Aberdeen Music Hall
0
Raymond Besant filming Frozen Planet 2. Picture by Raymond Besant and BBC.
Coffee, concentration and a curious fox: What it takes to create stunning Frozen Planet…
0

Editor's Picks