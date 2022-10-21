See the King of the Waltz live! – 4 Andre Rieu concert breaks departing in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
See the King of the Waltz live! – 4 Andre Rieu concert breaks departing in 2023

By DC Thomson Travel
October 21, 2022
See André Rieu perform live in 2023
See Andre Rieu perform live in 2023.

The famous “King of the Waltz”, Andre Rieu is one of the world’s best-known classical musicians, an accomplished violinist and the founder of the Johann Strauss Orchestra.

Quite the showman, Andre often plays a selection of captivating original songs mixed with classic covers.

Complemented by an innovative approach, all these ingredients lead to nostalgic and rather romantic results.

We preview four musical getaways, starting with an early-year chance to see André live in Amsterdam.

1. Andre Rieu Live in Amsterdam

André Rieu Live in Amsterdam
Andre Rieu Live in Amsterdam.

A great early-year highlight, see Andre and his world-famous Johann Strauss Orchestra perform live at the Ziggo Dome Arena in Amsterdam.

Set to be an extraordinary night of musical entertainment, travellers will also enjoy free time to explore Amsterdam, home to sights including the Rijksmuseum, Anne Frank Museum and the Van Gogh Museum.

Click here for more info

2. Andre Rieu Live in Maastricht – July 2023

André Rieu Live in Maastricht
Andre Rieu Live in Maastricht.

See the ‘King of the Waltz’ Andre Rieu perform live in his hometown next summer.

Flying from Scotland, readers can choose between a three or five-day itinerary.

Taking place at the magnificent Vrijthof Square, this open-air venue offers a touch of spectacle throughout including a grand finale!

During our five-day trip, highlights away from the concert include exploring Maastricht, Antwerp and the Netherlands capital, Amsterdam.

Click here for more info

3. Andre Rieu Live in Dublin

André Rieu Live in Dublin
Andre Rieu Live in Dublin.

Closer to home, venture across to the Emerald Isle, joining a short concert break pairing classical music with one of Europe’s finest capital cities.

Home of Guinness, Dublin Castle and the beautiful St. Patrick’s Cathedral, travellers will have plenty of time for a little exploration.

As well as your ticket (coach transfers included) to see André perform at the city’s 3Arena, our itinerary includes a Dublin city tour and a full-day excursion taking in the Powerscourt Estate and the nearby Wicklow Mountains.

Click here for more info

4. Andre Rieu Live in Belfast

André Rieu Live in Belfast
Andre Rieu Live in Belfast.

Departing next April, consider catching a performance at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

Concert taking place on day two (of our 4-day departure), other break highlights include a tour of the city and visiting the world-famous Titanic Belfast.

Standing on the site where the lost ship was constructed, the museum charts the story of the ill-fated liner whilst paying tribute to the area’s historic shipbuilding past.

Click here for more info

See Andre Rieu Live in Concert

Inspired? Browse our full selection of Andre Rieu concert breaks here.

The King of the Waltz – 6 releases from André Rieu

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

