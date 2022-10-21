See the King of the Waltz live! – 4 Andre Rieu concert breaks departing in 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The famous “King of the Waltz”, Andre Rieu is one of the world’s best-known classical musicians, an accomplished violinist and the founder of the Johann Strauss Orchestra.

Quite the showman, Andre often plays a selection of captivating original songs mixed with classic covers.

Complemented by an innovative approach, all these ingredients lead to nostalgic and rather romantic results.

We preview four musical getaways, starting with an early-year chance to see André live in Amsterdam.

1. Andre Rieu Live in Amsterdam

A great early-year highlight, see Andre and his world-famous Johann Strauss Orchestra perform live at the Ziggo Dome Arena in Amsterdam.

Set to be an extraordinary night of musical entertainment, travellers will also enjoy free time to explore Amsterdam, home to sights including the Rijksmuseum, Anne Frank Museum and the Van Gogh Museum.

2. Andre Rieu Live in Maastricht – July 2023

See the ‘King of the Waltz’ Andre Rieu perform live in his hometown next summer.

Flying from Scotland, readers can choose between a three or five-day itinerary.

Taking place at the magnificent Vrijthof Square, this open-air venue offers a touch of spectacle throughout including a grand finale!

During our five-day trip, highlights away from the concert include exploring Maastricht, Antwerp and the Netherlands capital, Amsterdam.

3. Andre Rieu Live in Dublin

Closer to home, venture across to the Emerald Isle, joining a short concert break pairing classical music with one of Europe’s finest capital cities.

Home of Guinness, Dublin Castle and the beautiful St. Patrick’s Cathedral, travellers will have plenty of time for a little exploration.

As well as your ticket (coach transfers included) to see André perform at the city’s 3Arena, our itinerary includes a Dublin city tour and a full-day excursion taking in the Powerscourt Estate and the nearby Wicklow Mountains.

4. Andre Rieu Live in Belfast

Departing next April, consider catching a performance at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

Concert taking place on day two (of our 4-day departure), other break highlights include a tour of the city and visiting the world-famous Titanic Belfast.

Standing on the site where the lost ship was constructed, the museum charts the story of the ill-fated liner whilst paying tribute to the area’s historic shipbuilding past.

See Andre Rieu Live in Concert

Inspired? Browse our full selection of Andre Rieu concert breaks here.