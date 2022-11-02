6 Northern Belle luxury rail trips departing from Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A wonderful present idea, take advantage of an exclusive discount on a selection of Northern Belle day trips departing from Scotland in 2023.

All available at an exclusive price, we start with a trip to Dunobin Castle…

1. Dunrobin Castle

Board the Northern Belle for a grand day out venturing north to beautiful Dunrobin Castle.

The most northerly of Scotland’s great homes, Dunrobin Castle is also the largest in the Northern Highlands with 189 rooms.

Used as a naval hospital during the First World War, the castle overlooks the Moray Firth.

Admission included, explore the beautiful castle interior before spending time in the gardens.

Set to leave from Dundee and Aberdeen in the morning, passengers can look forward to a sparkling Bellini cocktail on arrival before tucking into a delicious three-course brunch during the journey north.

After spending time at the castle, passengers will be welcomed back on board with a glass of champagne before enjoying a delicious five-course seasonal dinner (accompanied by a bottle of wine).

2. Culzean Castle

Perched on the Ayrshire cliffs, consider this next luxury day trip departing from Dundee and Edinburgh next August.

Travelling south to visit Culzean Castle, this next trip combines the luxury of the Northern Belle with the history of a centuries-old western coast landmark.

The former home of the Earl of Cassillis, the chief of Clan Kennedy, but now owned by the National Trust for Scotland, Culzean Castle offers grand architecture, history, a collection of fine furniture and paintings and lovely gardens.

Starting your journey south with a two-course brunch, travellers will also tuck into a delicious, seasonal three-course dinner during the return journey.

Enjoying the luxury and comforts of the Northern Belle, further highlights include a sparkling Bellini cocktail welcome drink, morning tea, coffee, and a champagne reception!

3. West Highland Lunch

Journey along the “Iron Road to the Isles”, the West Highland Line, aboard the luxury Northern Belle train next August.

Departing from Glasgow Central, take a seat in one of the Northern Belle’s luxury carriages for a wonderful fine dining experience paired with magical Scottish scenery.

4. Classic Afternoon Tea

Enjoy vintage rail travel like never before on board the Northern Belle with a traditional Afternoon tea experience.

Each named after a British castle or stately home, take in the beauty of the train carriages or turn your attention to the rolling Scottish scenery during a memorable round-trip set to depart next summer.

Sandwiches, scones, pastries, cakes, and more served at your table, this traditional dining experience is complemented by strolling musicians and a magician!

5. The Spirit of Travel Lunch

A memorable round-trip aboard the Northern Belle, embrace the glamour of 1930s train travel with a fine dining experience to remember.

Featuring the finest seasonal ingredients, guests will be welcomed aboard with a glass of champagne, enjoy a seven-course lunch and be treated to onboard entertainment.

6. Christmas Lunch on the Northern Belle

A festive treat, board the Northern Belle for a delicious Christmas dining experience.

Enjoying a traditional SIX-course Christmas lunch, the round-trip also features strolling musicians and a table magician.

Join the Northern Belle in 2023