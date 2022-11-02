6 Northern Belle luxury rail trips departing from Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Travel

6 Northern Belle luxury rail trips departing from Scotland

By DC Thomson Travel
November 2, 2022, 2:35 pm Updated: January 17, 2023, 12:31 pm
Soak up the scenery whilst tucking into delicious food aboard the luxury Northern Belle.
Soak up the scenery whilst tucking into delicious food aboard the luxury Northern Belle.

A wonderful present idea, take advantage of an exclusive discount on a selection of Northern Belle day trips departing from Scotland in 2023.

All available at an exclusive price, we start with a trip to Dunobin Castle…

1. Dunrobin Castle

Dunrobin Castle
Dunrobin Castle.

Board the Northern Belle for a grand day out venturing north to beautiful Dunrobin Castle.

The most northerly of Scotland’s great homes, Dunrobin Castle is also the largest in the Northern Highlands with 189 rooms.

Used as a naval hospital during the First World War, the castle overlooks the Moray Firth.

Admission included, explore the beautiful castle interior before spending time in the gardens.

Set to leave from Dundee and Aberdeen in the morning, passengers can look forward to a sparkling Bellini cocktail on arrival before tucking into a delicious three-course brunch during the journey north.

After spending time at the castle, passengers will be welcomed back on board with a glass of champagne before enjoying a delicious five-course seasonal dinner (accompanied by a bottle of wine).

Exclusive Price – Click for more information

2. Culzean Castle

Culzean Castle
Culzean Castle.

Perched on the Ayrshire cliffs, consider this next luxury day trip departing from Dundee and Edinburgh next August.

Travelling south to visit Culzean Castle, this next trip combines the luxury of the Northern Belle with the history of a centuries-old western coast landmark.

The former home of the Earl of Cassillis, the chief of Clan Kennedy, but now owned by the National Trust for Scotland, Culzean Castle offers grand architecture, history, a collection of fine furniture and paintings and lovely gardens.

Starting your journey south with a two-course brunch, travellers will also tuck into a delicious, seasonal three-course dinner during the return journey.

Enjoying the luxury and comforts of the Northern Belle, further highlights include a sparkling Bellini cocktail welcome drink, morning tea, coffee, and a champagne reception!

Exclusive Price – Click for more information

3. West Highland Lunch

Scottish Highlands
Take in stunning Scottish scenery.

Journey along the “Iron Road to the Isles”, the West Highland Line, aboard the luxury Northern Belle train next August.

Departing from Glasgow Central, take a seat in one of the Northern Belle’s luxury carriages for a wonderful fine dining experience paired with magical Scottish scenery.

Exclusive Price – Click for more information

4. Classic Afternoon Tea

Enjoy a traditional afternoon tea aboard the Northern Belle.
Enjoy a traditional afternoon tea aboard the Northern Belle.

Enjoy vintage rail travel like never before on board the Northern Belle with a traditional Afternoon tea experience.

Each named after a British castle or stately home, take in the beauty of the train carriages or turn your attention to the rolling Scottish scenery during a memorable round-trip set to depart next summer.

Sandwiches, scones, pastries, cakes, and more served at your table, this traditional dining experience is complemented by strolling musicians and a magician!

Exclusive Price – Click for more information

5. The Spirit of Travel Lunch

Soak up the scenery whilst tucking into delicious food on board the Northern Belle.

A memorable round-trip aboard the Northern Belle, embrace the glamour of 1930s train travel with a fine dining experience to remember.

Featuring the finest seasonal ingredients, guests will be welcomed aboard with a glass of champagne, enjoy a seven-course lunch and be treated to onboard entertainment.

Exclusive Price – Click for more information

6. Christmas Lunch on the Northern Belle

Save the date! The Christmas lunch departure for 2023 departs on 3 December.

A festive treat, board the Northern Belle for a delicious Christmas dining experience.

Enjoying a traditional SIX-course Christmas lunch, the round-trip also features strolling musicians and a table magician.

Exclusive Price – Click for more information

Join the Northern Belle in 2023

Explore our full collection of Northern Belle trips departing from Scotland, all available at an exclusive price, here.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Travel

The majestic Matterhorn bathed in morning sunshine.
Zermatt, where the streets are paved with Scottish plastic
Nature Watch: Revealing the secret life of a Scottish river
A COTAG 4x4 heads into the snowy wilderness.
We ride with the 4x4 team that volunteers to rescue those trapped by the…
Callum Johnson climbing on Messiah, Ben Dorain
Discover your adventure: What's on offer at Fort William Mountain Festival 2023
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Flybe launches summer schedule Picture shows; Flybe aircraft. don't know. Supplied by Flybe Date; Unknown
Flybe says Aberdeen-Birmingham route back on
Iceland gull at Fraserburgh. Fraserburgh. Image: Keith Broomfield
Nature Watch: Arctic visitors that call Fraserburgh home
CR0037 In pic........ Pickets outside Aberdeen train station on Wednesday morning as the pay dispute between the RMT union and train operators continues **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 27-07-2022
Rail strikes a 'frustrating way to start 2023' as north-east business group calls for…
Ocean Ramsey, a shark researcher and advocate, swims with a large great white shark off the shore of Oahu. Image: Juan Oliphant/ AP
Nature Watch: Do great white sharks haunt Scottish waters?
Poetry in motion - a turtle accompanies Keith while snorkelling in Galapagos. Image: Keith Broomfield
Nature Watch: Galapagos paradise where nature rules
The Christkindlesmarkt on Nuremberg’s Hauptmarkt dates back nearly 500 years. Image: Uwe Niklas.
A festive foodie feast awaits in picture-postcard Bavaria

Most Read

1
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
2
Police remain stationed outside a property on Sunnybank Road this evening. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Man arrested after woman’s body found in flat
3
CR0040642 Reporter Name - Heather Fowlie Location - Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne Story - Police activity at Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne Picture Shows - 4 Police cars outside the Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne. Can we get some pics of the scene please. Monday 16th January 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Four men in court over cannabis farm discovered at abandoned Aboyne hotel
4
Karen's Diner, the restaurant that takes bad service to a whole new level, will launch a pop-up in Aberdeen. Image: Richard Saker/Shutterstock
Karen’s Diner: The foul-mouthed restaurant with a chip on its shoulder set to hit…
5
Snow remains heavy in Beauly. Image: Susy Macauley/DC Thomson
Heavy snow causing treacherous driving conditions across the north and north-east
6
Nigel Farage will be hosting his TV show in an Aberdeen pub. Image: Mary Turner/Getty Images.
£1.50 to see Nigel Farage in Aberdeen pub (but the secret location will not…
7
Quiz has closed its doors in the Bon Accord/St Nicholas Centre. Image: Kelly Wilson/DC Thomson
Fashion retailer Quiz closes its store in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre and moves instead…
8
The lone female mountaineer was attempting to descend a peak on Coignafearn Estate, near Strathdearn, on Saturday evening when she became disorientated. Image: Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team.
Mountaineers rescue woman stranded in blizzard conditions on Highland estate
9
Police sealed off the car park outside Scotstown Primary in Bridge of Don. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Man arrested outside Scotstown Primary in Bridge of Don following death of woman in…
10
Police cars outside the Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Four arrested after cannabis farm discovered at Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez applauds the fans at full-time at Hampden. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin aims to sign striker in January transfer window to replace…
Gregor Townsend won't discuss his future until after teh Six Nations.
Six Nations: Gregor Townsend has no firm future plans and is focused on the…
Six key points from the Scotland squad for the Six Nations
People should take five simple steps with a mobile phone on the hillside. Image: Scottish Mountain Rescue.
Mountain safety experts launch phone and GPS advice for hillwalkers
Lewis Capaldi show at Aberdeen
Stagecoach supplies shuttle buses for Lewis Capaldi's gig at P&J Live
Lerwick lifeboat rescue
Lifeboat crews called out to emergency distress beacon near Unst
King Charles recently visited Aboyne and Mid-Deeside Men's Shed and watched them as they worked. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Call for Men’s Shed Association to have funding returned
Scott Fox in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers sign goalkeeper Scott Fox on 18-month deal
Prize winners from this year's ploughing match held at Easter Caputh
New Deer ploughman wins Champions League
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0040582 Story by Chris Cromar Craigdam, Tarves Story on Derek and Margaret Tawse, who celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary. Pictured are Derek and Margaret Tawse. Thursday 12th January 2023 - 12/01/23 Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
'Love at first sight': 60th wedding anniversary celebrations for Aberdeenshire couple

Editor's Picks

Most Commented