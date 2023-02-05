Luxury and history come together at Karma’s Salford Hall in the Cotswolds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Travel

Luxury and history come together at Karma’s Salford Hall in the Cotswolds

David Mackay
February 5, 2023
Exterior view of Salford Hall.
Salford Hall has been welcoming guests for 700 years. Image: Karma Group

Hotels can be so similar these days.

No matter where you go, whether you go budget or luxury, so much is the same.

It can be difficult to find something that stands out as somewhere different, somewhere unique.

And where better than a country home that once belonged to King Henry VIII?

Warrens of corridors and spiral staircases, a grand hall reception and large fireplaces to stay warm after woodland walks in the Cotswolds – it’s easy to imagine Salford Hall in Tudor times.

A hotel full of history

King Henry VIII seized the grounds from monks during his war with the Catholic church before selling it to a friend.

While the surrounding abbeys were plundered and practically demolished, Salford Hall was fortunately spared.

Today it is a 32-room hotel, which joined the dozens of worldwide destinations owned by the Karma Group in 2021, providing a country retreat from city life.

Walking through the heavy wooden double doors, you instantly feel your weekend break beginning.

History is in every corner of the grand hall reception. Image: Karma Group

The firewood stacked at the entrance and the high roof and fireplace in the grand hall reception mean this is not like any other sterile hotel welcome.

It feels like stepping into a place more homely, where you are a lot more comfortable.

Not your average hotel

Like any other building that is centuries old, it can be slightly tricky to navigate initially.

Don’t expect a lift taking you to every floor. There are a few different spiral staircases taking you to different wings of the hall – make sure you get a tour.

Some of the steps creak slighty, the floor has little dips in it, but then whose home isn’t like that?

Superior rooms mix traditional fittings with modern luxuries. Image: Karma Group

And it means you can feel the history the building is steeped in at every turn.

The stone walls are thick, providing plenty protection from any chill outdoors.

And closing the door feels like shutting out the world, just like turning in for the night when you’re at home.

Town and country

When I go away for a weekend break in the UK, I like to head to the great outdoors.

City breaks are great for going overseas, but I don’t think anyone does countryside and woodland walks like we do in this country.

Salford Hall has a dedicated marquee outside for functions. Image: Karma Group

And the Cotswolds isn’t designated as an “area of outstanding beauty” for nothing.

Traditional thatched roofs seem to be round every corner in the Vale of Evesham; it’s easy to imagine it during the period of Henry VIII.

It was my first time visiting the area and it lived up to its billing with huge skies lighting the scenery by day and giving stunning nightscapes after dark.

Staff at Salford Hall supplied us with enough woodland walk routes across fields, through woods, over burns and down lanes to keep us busy for our two nights.

Special Sunday roast menus are popular with guests and visitors. Image: Karma Group

And when the rain drew in, because it’s still the UK, we took to exploring the quiet market town of Alcester with its high street of independent traders and the busier Stratford-upon-Avon, birthplace of Shakespeare.

Both offer opportunities to pack your bags with unique gifts, whether inspired by the Bard himself or some unique handcrafted products.

Little touches

Returning to the hotel room after a day in town and on walks through the Cotswolds, the first thing I immediately noticed was the daily Salford Hall bulletin.

It might seem a small thing to drop a printed note telling you the theme in the hotel’s Tempest Restaurant and what the weather’s going to be so you can make plans. But if I don’t know it’s going to be pie night, then I’m not going to get excited about pie night – and I did get excited about it.

A relaxing setting for spa treatments. Image: Karma Group

The pies themselves did not disappoint, with the Sunday roast specials during our stay also hitting the mark.

Dinner itself was served in one of the oldest rooms in the building with what could have been one of the grand halls.

Diagonal munitn windows provide a glimpse of the grounds outside while still maintaining the historic atmosphere.

Home from home

And when it comes to retire for the night, you need only take a few steps across the grand hall reception to get a seat at the dog-friendly bar – whether it is a wooden stool, a high armchair or a sofa.

Life’s problems seem a world away when you are by the fire with a glass of something nice in hand.

Stunning settings for walks surround Salford Hall in the Cotswolds. Image: Karma Group

And for when the weather improves there is a range of outdoor games in the garden.

I don’t know if I’m any good at croquet or boules, but I was eager to find out until the weather ended my dreams.

Instead, we ended the evening enjoying some of the board game options on offer from the games room before navigating ourselves back to our room through the warren of staircases and corridors.

FACT FILE

Karma Salford Hall, Abbott’s Salford, Warwickshire, WR11 8UT

Telephone: 01386 871300

WhatsApp: 07709 065 035

E-Mail: reception@karmasalfordhall.com

Website: www.karmagroup.com/find-destination/karma-resorts/karma-salford-hall/

Karma Group also owns Lake of Menteith near Stirling.

Pet Package at Salford Hall

One night bed and breakfast for two people in a dedicated pet room including a walking guide and special doggy hamper for four-legged guests.

Classic room: £170

Superior room: £220

