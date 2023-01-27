Motels to cabins: 4 weekend break ideas in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Motels to cabins: 4 weekend break ideas in Scotland

January 27, 2023, 9:00 am
Family enjoying a weekend break in Scotland

From coastal retreats to holiday towns, there are lots of options for weekend breaks in Scotland. Here are four staycation ideas and keep an eye out – some are offering weekend break discounts!

Book a log cabin in Scotland – and get 10% off

Killin Log Cabins getaway in Scotland
Book Killin Log Cabins by 14 February and save 10% on 2023 rates by using voucher code PJ10%.

If you’re looking for an activity holiday in Perthshire, you’ll love these highly rated self-catering cabins by Killin, Loch Tay.

Perfect for couples, families or larger groups, Killin Log Cabins are pet friendly and come fully kitted out with all the essentials, from cutlery, dishwashers and linen to free Wi-Fi.

The Oak and Alder cabins have log burning stoves and the Waterfall cabin has a sauna to enjoy. All have central heating, so you’ll be sure to be nice and cosy whatever the Scottish weather!

Set in tranquil and private grounds consisting of waterfalls, streams and woodlands, wildlife is in abundance – including red deer, red squirrels, birds, ducks and so much more.

The Killin Log Cabins family play area offers outdoor activities, football and a climbing frame, so there’s plenty for younger guests to enjoy too.

The Oak, Alder and Waterfall cabins provide a perfect base to explore some of the greatest outdoor pursuits Scotland has to offer. Book by 14 February and you can save 10% on 2023 rates by using voucher code PJ10%.

Killin Log Cabins is also running special offers in February and March. Book a Rowan Lodge for:

  • 2 nights £150
  • 3 nights £225
  • 4 nights £300

Find out more and book your stay at Killin Log Cabins.

Discover the Highlands from a motel

Raigmore Motel in the Scottish Higlands
Stay in an ensuite chalet at Raigmore Motel during your weekend break in the Highlands.

The Raigmore Motel offers a warm and friendly welcome from the capital of the Scottish Highlands. Situated in Inverness and only minutes from the city centre, it’s the perfect location for your Highland getaway.

It has 14 ensuite chalets, all with their own door leading outside. This gives you the freedom to come and go as you please.

Raigmore Motel offers special rates if you are staying over at an event held within the motel. They can usually accommodate most things and are a friendly bunch, so just ask!

The motel has its own bar where you will find live sports and food on offer, with a great homemade and freshly prepared menu.

Call  01463 221546 or follow Raigmore Motel on Facebook to book your weekend break (or longer) in the Scottish Highlands.

A go-to for weekend breaks in Scotland’s Fife

Premier Stays Fife holiday property with hot tub for weekend breaks in Scotland.
You’ll find lodges, cottages, modern lodges, villas and more for weekend breaks in Fife.

Premier Stays Fife is a family-run holiday letting agency which has a wide portfolio of beautiful, hand-selected properties in St Andrews and the East Neuk.

There’s something for families and groups of every size, shape and budget, including:

  • luxury town-centre apartments boasting sea views
  • quaint cottages oozing with character
  • contemporary lodges complete with hot tubs
  • single-storey properties designed for those with restricted mobility
  • spacious villas with travel cots and high chairs for young children
  • dog-friendly properties

When booking a property with Premier Stays Fife, you can expect hotel-level housekeeping and presentation. That includes freshly-laundered linen and towels, as well as comfortable beds, well-equipped kitchens and tasteful interior décor. The properties are perfect for short stays, weekend getaways and longer holidays, too!

The Premier Stays Fife team was named Best Service Company 2021 at the Fife Business Awards. They are friendly and local, offering a trusted 24/7 point of contact from the moment you book. No question is too big or too small.

Call 01334 209202 for further information or book a holiday online with Premier Stays Fife.

Enjoy a coastal escape in Broughty Ferry

Ashley House Guest House in Broughty Ferry
Book directly with Ashley Guest House in Broughty Ferry for a discount.

Nestled between the city of Dundee and the golf haven Carnoustie, picturesque Broughty Ferry has a lot to offer.

It is a lively seaside town perfect for a happy holiday or short weekend break in Scotland! There is a fantastic selection of shops to browse and a fine choice of restaurants and pubs to discover.

The 16th century castle museum overlooks the Tay where you can sometimes see the dolphins playfully swimming.

You can also enjoy a choice of water sports, coastal walks, cycling, golf, sailing or fishing. Ashley House Guesthouse is run by chef Darren and Margaret, who offer a home-from-home – it’s ideal for a comfortable stay.

Book direct with Ashley House in Broughty Ferry for a discount on your weekend break.

