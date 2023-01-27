Motels to cabins: 4 weekend break ideas in Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

From coastal retreats to holiday towns, there are lots of options for weekend breaks in Scotland. Here are four staycation ideas and keep an eye out – some are offering weekend break discounts!

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Book a log cabin in Scotland – and get 10% off

If you’re looking for an activity holiday in Perthshire, you’ll love these highly rated self-catering cabins by Killin, Loch Tay.

Perfect for couples, families or larger groups, Killin Log Cabins are pet friendly and come fully kitted out with all the essentials, from cutlery, dishwashers and linen to free Wi-Fi.

The Oak and Alder cabins have log burning stoves and the Waterfall cabin has a sauna to enjoy. All have central heating, so you’ll be sure to be nice and cosy whatever the Scottish weather!

Set in tranquil and private grounds consisting of waterfalls, streams and woodlands, wildlife is in abundance – including red deer, red squirrels, birds, ducks and so much more.

The Killin Log Cabins family play area offers outdoor activities, football and a climbing frame, so there’s plenty for younger guests to enjoy too.

The Oak, Alder and Waterfall cabins provide a perfect base to explore some of the greatest outdoor pursuits Scotland has to offer. Book by 14 February and you can save 10% on 2023 rates by using voucher code PJ10%.

Killin Log Cabins is also running special offers in February and March. Book a Rowan Lodge for:

2 nights £150

3 nights £225

4 nights £300

Find out more and book your stay at Killin Log Cabins.

Discover the Highlands from a motel

The Raigmore Motel offers a warm and friendly welcome from the capital of the Scottish Highlands. Situated in Inverness and only minutes from the city centre, it’s the perfect location for your Highland getaway.

It has 14 ensuite chalets, all with their own door leading outside. This gives you the freedom to come and go as you please.

Raigmore Motel offers special rates if you are staying over at an event held within the motel. They can usually accommodate most things and are a friendly bunch, so just ask!

The motel has its own bar where you will find live sports and food on offer, with a great homemade and freshly prepared menu.

Call 01463 221546 or follow Raigmore Motel on Facebook to book your weekend break (or longer) in the Scottish Highlands.

A go-to for weekend breaks in Scotland’s Fife

Premier Stays Fife is a family-run holiday letting agency which has a wide portfolio of beautiful, hand-selected properties in St Andrews and the East Neuk.

There’s something for families and groups of every size, shape and budget, including:

luxury town-centre apartments boasting sea views

quaint cottages oozing with character

contemporary lodges complete with hot tubs

single-storey properties designed for those with restricted mobility

spacious villas with travel cots and high chairs for young children

dog-friendly properties

When booking a property with Premier Stays Fife, you can expect hotel-level housekeeping and presentation. That includes freshly-laundered linen and towels, as well as comfortable beds, well-equipped kitchens and tasteful interior décor. The properties are perfect for short stays, weekend getaways and longer holidays, too!

The Premier Stays Fife team was named Best Service Company 2021 at the Fife Business Awards. They are friendly and local, offering a trusted 24/7 point of contact from the moment you book. No question is too big or too small.

Call 01334 209202 for further information or book a holiday online with Premier Stays Fife.

Enjoy a coastal escape in Broughty Ferry

Nestled between the city of Dundee and the golf haven Carnoustie, picturesque Broughty Ferry has a lot to offer.

It is a lively seaside town perfect for a happy holiday or short weekend break in Scotland! There is a fantastic selection of shops to browse and a fine choice of restaurants and pubs to discover.

The 16th century castle museum overlooks the Tay where you can sometimes see the dolphins playfully swimming.

You can also enjoy a choice of water sports, coastal walks, cycling, golf, sailing or fishing. Ashley House Guesthouse is run by chef Darren and Margaret, who offer a home-from-home – it’s ideal for a comfortable stay.

Book direct with Ashley House in Broughty Ferry for a discount on your weekend break.