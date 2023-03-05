Lederhosen, lakes and lots of beer – beautiful Bavaria should be on everyone’s bucket list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lederhosen, lakes and lots of beer – beautiful Bavaria should be on everyone’s bucket list

By Rosemary Lowne
March 5, 2023, 6:00 am
Karma Bavaria is nestled in the foothills of the Alps and is just under an hour away from Munich. Photo supplied by Karma Bavaria.
Karma Bavaria is nestled in the foothills of the Alps and is just under an hour away from Munich. Photo supplied by Karma Bavaria.

Gatecrashing a Bavarian wedding wasn’t part of our itinerary when visiting Schliersee, the picture-perfect alpine town nestled in the foothills of the Alps, but boy was it fun.

From the traditional lederhosen outfits and the jovial accordion player to the dancing, singing and laughter, it made for quite the spectacle as my other half and I tucked into our schnitzel and sipped on the deliciously foamy Hopf beer.

“It’s rare to see Bavarian weddings nowadays so you’re very lucky,” said our friendly server at the Ratskellar, the local beer house (haus) who sensed our desire to join the celebrations.

If there’s one thing that the Germans know how to do, it’s to show people a good time and that was evident from the moment we arrived at Karma Bavaria, the four-star luxury resort close to the breathtakingly beautiful Lake Schliersee.

Karma Bavaria is located in Schliersee, a postcard perfect town near Munich. Photo supplied by Karma Bavaria.

Luxury apartment

Within minutes of arriving at the scenic resort – part of an international hotel and resort company owned by English entrepreneur and hotelier, John Spence – we had glasses of beer thrust into our hands with the general manager Christian laughing as he told us to drink and eat as much as we like but to go easy on the expensive Champagne.

With a beer-induced spring in our step, we rolled our suitcases the short distance to our apartment block where our moods went from good to even better.

Contemporary yet traditional, our apartment was bigger and more beautiful than we imagined with a spacious bedroom with balcony offering views over the Alps plus a large open-plan lounge/kitchen – full of goodies – as well as a sleek bathroom.

Big ticks all round.

The beautiful apartments are modern, spacious and enjoy wonderful views. Photo supplied by Karma Bavaria.

Mouthwatering cuisine

After dumping our bags, we headed over to the cosy chalet-style resort restaurant where steak night was in full swing.

From fillet and rib eye to salmon and tuna, there were steaks of all varieties on the menu.

Renowned for serving some of the best steaks in Europe, we both couldn’t resist sampling the German meat.

Opting for a medium/rare sirloin steak, I wasn’t disappointed.

Juicy, tender and packed full of flavour, the steak, paired with a delicious sweet potato side, was in a league of its own.

Germany is renowned for its excellent meats and after trying the steak night at Karma Bavaria, we can see why. Photo supplied by Rosemary Lowne.

Food heaven

Quiet except for mid mouthful comments of “wow”, the other half was also in food heaven.

Washing the steaks down with a beautiful red wine, our lovely server then proceeded to produce a bottle for us to take home – hospitality as it’s very finest.

And did I mention the desserts – divine.

Like a work of dessert art, my plate was a thing of beauty with a Bavarian-style fruit crumble, whisky ice-cream and fresh fruit.

The other half made short work of his gingerbread brownie with vanilla ice cream and salted caramel.

The proof is in the pudding at Karma Bavaria. Photo by Rosemary Lowne.

Lake side walks

Blown away on the first night by the food, the excellent service and picturesque surroundings, we knew the next three days would be memorable and we weren’t wrong.

The following day, Christian, the general manager, kindly took us out for a drive around Schliersee’s pretty lakes and ski resorts.

Leaving us to our own devices, we decided to walk the circular path round the lake.

Disappointingly misty, we didn’t see the lake in all its Alpine beauty but it was still beautiful.

Serene spa

The Jacuzzi was the perfect place to unwind. Photo supplied by Karma Bavaria.

After a spot of lunch and some refreshments – think large tankards and you get my drift – we headed back to soak up the resort’s spa facilities.

Like a secret underground cave complete with waterfalls, a heated pool, Jacuzzi, sauna and steam room, the spa took relaxation to a deeper level.

Relaxed and raring to go, we spent the second day exploring Munich, Bavaria’s capital, home to centuries-old buildings, numerous museums not to mention its annual Oktoberfest celebration and beer halls.

The spa facilities were seriously impressive.

Munich

Just under an hour away by train from Schliersee, we couldn’t believe how quick it was to get into the city.

Visiting in November last year, the streets were abuzz with excitement as people, many of whom clutched steaming mugs of hot mulled wine (or glühwein), made their way round the world-famous Christmas market.

It wasn’t only the Christmas market that was impressive though as there was also a colourful farmers’ market brimming with everything from huge blocks of cheese to lobster tails.

Keen to ‘drink in’ the Munich experience, we made our way inside a bustling beer hall for lunch.

Hot mulled wine from the Christmas market went down very well. Photo supplied by Rosemary Lowne

Sitting around a big table with two other couples, we greedily eyed up their plates to see what local delicacies they were sampling.

Eventually we settled on the crispy pork knuckle – when in Munich – and some German beer.

Wow, just wow.

Wrapped in a crispy crackling skin, the hunk of impossibly tender, juicy pork meat on the bone was a sensation.

The beer tankards were a little on the large side. Photo supplied by Rosemary Lowne.

Whisky distillery

Bellies full, we strolled through the city, mingling with the upper echelons of Munich society in Maximilianstrasse, one of the city’s most exclusive shopping districts.

And with regular trains back to Schliersee late into the night we were able to enjoy a few evening drinks before heading back to the resort.

Toasting the end of our trip in Scottish/German style, the following day we ventured to Slyrs, a whisky distillery within walking distance of the resort.

Ultra modern inside, we enjoyed a few drams while overlooking the Alps.

Sitting at the airport gate waiting for our flight back to Aberdeen via London Heathrow, we both agreed that Karma Bavaria is an exceptional resort.

From the sensational food and wonderful accommodation to its excellent location and friendly people, our four-night trip was unvergesslich (unforgettable).

Whisky lovers will be in their element at Slyrs whisky distillery in Schliersee. Photo by Rosemary Lowne

Travel facts

  • Flights from Aberdeen Airport to Munich Airport via London Heathrow return were £415 per person with British Airways britishairways.com (travelling November 2022). Other flight options are available.
  • We stayed in a deluxe one bedroom apartment at Karma Bavaria. For more information go to the website karmagroup.com.
  • For more about Slyrs whisky distillery go to the website slyrs.com
  • Information on trains running from Munich to Schliersee can be found on Train Line website thetrainline.com
  • To find out more about Munich Christmas Market check out the website munich.travel

