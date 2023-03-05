Lederhosen, lakes and lots of beer – beautiful Bavaria should be on everyone’s bucket list

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gatecrashing a Bavarian wedding wasn’t part of our itinerary when visiting Schliersee, the picture-perfect alpine town nestled in the foothills of the Alps, but boy was it fun.

From the traditional lederhosen outfits and the jovial accordion player to the dancing, singing and laughter, it made for quite the spectacle as my other half and I tucked into our schnitzel and sipped on the deliciously foamy Hopf beer.

“It’s rare to see Bavarian weddings nowadays so you’re very lucky,” said our friendly server at the Ratskellar, the local beer house (haus) who sensed our desire to join the celebrations.

If there’s one thing that the Germans know how to do, it’s to show people a good time and that was evident from the moment we arrived at Karma Bavaria, the four-star luxury resort close to the breathtakingly beautiful Lake Schliersee.

Luxury apartment

Within minutes of arriving at the scenic resort – part of an international hotel and resort company owned by English entrepreneur and hotelier, John Spence – we had glasses of beer thrust into our hands with the general manager Christian laughing as he told us to drink and eat as much as we like but to go easy on the expensive Champagne.

With a beer-induced spring in our step, we rolled our suitcases the short distance to our apartment block where our moods went from good to even better.

Contemporary yet traditional, our apartment was bigger and more beautiful than we imagined with a spacious bedroom with balcony offering views over the Alps plus a large open-plan lounge/kitchen – full of goodies – as well as a sleek bathroom.

Big ticks all round.

Mouthwatering cuisine

After dumping our bags, we headed over to the cosy chalet-style resort restaurant where steak night was in full swing.

From fillet and rib eye to salmon and tuna, there were steaks of all varieties on the menu.

Renowned for serving some of the best steaks in Europe, we both couldn’t resist sampling the German meat.

Opting for a medium/rare sirloin steak, I wasn’t disappointed.

Juicy, tender and packed full of flavour, the steak, paired with a delicious sweet potato side, was in a league of its own.

Food heaven

Quiet except for mid mouthful comments of “wow”, the other half was also in food heaven.

Washing the steaks down with a beautiful red wine, our lovely server then proceeded to produce a bottle for us to take home – hospitality as it’s very finest.

And did I mention the desserts – divine.

Like a work of dessert art, my plate was a thing of beauty with a Bavarian-style fruit crumble, whisky ice-cream and fresh fruit.

The other half made short work of his gingerbread brownie with vanilla ice cream and salted caramel.

Lake side walks

Blown away on the first night by the food, the excellent service and picturesque surroundings, we knew the next three days would be memorable and we weren’t wrong.

The following day, Christian, the general manager, kindly took us out for a drive around Schliersee’s pretty lakes and ski resorts.

Leaving us to our own devices, we decided to walk the circular path round the lake.

Disappointingly misty, we didn’t see the lake in all its Alpine beauty but it was still beautiful.

Serene spa

After a spot of lunch and some refreshments – think large tankards and you get my drift – we headed back to soak up the resort’s spa facilities.

Like a secret underground cave complete with waterfalls, a heated pool, Jacuzzi, sauna and steam room, the spa took relaxation to a deeper level.

Relaxed and raring to go, we spent the second day exploring Munich, Bavaria’s capital, home to centuries-old buildings, numerous museums not to mention its annual Oktoberfest celebration and beer halls.

Munich

Just under an hour away by train from Schliersee, we couldn’t believe how quick it was to get into the city.

Visiting in November last year, the streets were abuzz with excitement as people, many of whom clutched steaming mugs of hot mulled wine (or glühwein), made their way round the world-famous Christmas market.

It wasn’t only the Christmas market that was impressive though as there was also a colourful farmers’ market brimming with everything from huge blocks of cheese to lobster tails.

Keen to ‘drink in’ the Munich experience, we made our way inside a bustling beer hall for lunch.

Sitting around a big table with two other couples, we greedily eyed up their plates to see what local delicacies they were sampling.

Eventually we settled on the crispy pork knuckle – when in Munich – and some German beer.

Wow, just wow.

Wrapped in a crispy crackling skin, the hunk of impossibly tender, juicy pork meat on the bone was a sensation.

Whisky distillery

Bellies full, we strolled through the city, mingling with the upper echelons of Munich society in Maximilianstrasse, one of the city’s most exclusive shopping districts.

And with regular trains back to Schliersee late into the night we were able to enjoy a few evening drinks before heading back to the resort.

Toasting the end of our trip in Scottish/German style, the following day we ventured to Slyrs, a whisky distillery within walking distance of the resort.

Ultra modern inside, we enjoyed a few drams while overlooking the Alps.

Sitting at the airport gate waiting for our flight back to Aberdeen via London Heathrow, we both agreed that Karma Bavaria is an exceptional resort.

From the sensational food and wonderful accommodation to its excellent location and friendly people, our four-night trip was unvergesslich (unforgettable).

Travel facts

Flights from Aberdeen Airport to Munich Airport via London Heathrow return were £415 per person with British Airways britishairways.com (travelling November 2022). Other flight options are available.

We stayed in a deluxe one bedroom apartment at Karma Bavaria. For more information go to the website karmagroup.com.

For more about Slyrs whisky distillery go to the website slyrs.com

Information on trains running from Munich to Schliersee can be found on Train Line website thetrainline.com

To find out more about Munich Christmas Market check out the website munich.travel