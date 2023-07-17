Ready for takeoff? The most important things to do before your next trip abroad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Travel

Ready for takeoff? The most important things to do before your next trip abroad

Get ready for your next trip with convenient and affordable airport parking.

In partnership with Airparks Express
Family loading luggage on their way to a trip abroad.
Get ready for your next trip abroad.

You’ve worked hard, counted down the months and finally, the time to take your next trip abroad is here. From parking at the airport to packing your bags – be sure you’re ready for your next big holiday.

The most important things to do taking off on your next holiday

Packing light or packing right?

There’s nothing worse then settling into your hotel or holiday rental, unzipping that giant suitcase and being met with absolutely nothing to wear. Did you pack Bermuda shorts when the weather is calling for winter boots? Before you set off on your next holiday abroad, be sure to check out the weather – and your itinerary – to get a better idea of which clothing to pack.

Double check those documents

Are you travelling abroad? Be sure your travel documents are valid and up to date. Did you know that if your passport is set to expire within the next six months it is considered to be invalid for travel?

Though British passports expire every ten years, some countries require that travellers have at least six months of validity remaining on their passport for entry. So, it’s incredibly important to double-check the expiration date on your passport before you travel, or you could end up stuck at home and disappointed.

Make sure you’re airport ready with Airparks

Thinking about parking at the airport in Aberdeen? Look no further than the Airparks Express newly opened airport parking lot. Opened in 2022, Airparks Express makes parking at the airport in Aberdeen affordable, quick and convenient. Located at the airport, connected by a walkway, the Airparks Express parking lot is just a five minute stroll from the airport, so you won’t need to worry about catching a shuttle bus or booking a transfer.

Airparks Express makes parking at the airport in Aberdeen easy

The Airparks Express barrier when parking at the airport in Aberdeen.
Before you set off on your holiday, be sure to book your parking at the airport in Aberdeen.

Before you set off on your holiday, check out the online booking platform for Airparks Express.

Once you arrive at Aberdeen airport, simply drive up to the barrier, which will read your number plate and let you in to the secure and convenient parking lot. Once you’ve found a parking space and unloaded your luggage, head back past the office where one of Airpark’s friendly staff members will direct you to the airport. On your return, as long as you’re on time, the barrier will automatically lift to let you out.

Airparks Express makes parking at the airport in Aberdeen easy. It was recently awarded the Park Mark® Parking Award, which is awarded by local law enforcement bodies to recognise car parks going above and beyond for customer and staff safety.

Airparks Express parking lot when parking at the airport in Aberdeen.
Parking at the airport in Aberdeen?

While you’re off on an exciting adventure abroad, you can rest assured that your car will be protected. Your car will remain safely parked in the Airparks Express secured car park while you’re away with round-the-clock CCTV, on-site staff presence with regular security patrols, automatic number plate recognition, perimeter fencing, entry/exit barriers and floodlighting.

*Prices start from £28 per 24 hours and are always competitive with airport prices. To ensure that you are always getting a great deal, Airparks monitors competitor’s prices and guarantees a lower rate, always.**

Before you set off on your next flight from Aberdeen airport, make sure you’re prepared. Enjoy a worry-free holiday when parking at the airport in Aberdeen with Airparks Express.

