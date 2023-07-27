Ross County and Caley Thistle support campaign for A9 dualling due to safety concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County and Caley Thistle support campaign for A9 dualling due to safety concerns

North clubs are among the most frequent users of the notorious trunk road.

By John Ross
Steven Ferguson at Ross County and Scot Gardiner at Inverness Caley Thistle have backed the dual the A9 campaign.
The north’s two main football clubs are among the most frequent users of the A9 and anticipate each journey south with some concern.

Clubs and supporters in the central belt often say they dislike making the trip to Inverness or Dingwall a few times each season.

For Ross County and Inverness Caledonian Thistle players, officials and supporters, it is a journey made every second week.

Their regular experiences of being delayed due to accidents on the road have united both clubs in supporting the campaign to have the Inverness-Perth stretch dualled as a priority to improve safety.

‘The main issue is safety’ say Caley Thistle and County

The County first team make 25 away trips a year, spending 250 hours on the notorious route.

In addition, there are meetings and mandatory events the club has to attend in the central belt.

Young players, aged between 11 and 16, can have 40 away trips and the under-18 squad plays 12 away matches per season, almost all using the A9 south of Inverness.

Caley Thistle teams face a similar number of journeys.

For County chief executive Steven Ferguson spending that much time on a road which is not fully dualled raises an obvious concern.

He said: “The main issue for us is the same as for any other individual, family or business living and working in the Highlands travelling the A9 on a regular basis and that is safety.

“For us, a premier league football club with a first team and academy playing in a national games programme, we have no option but to travel the A9.

Very busy traffic, both north and south, on a single carriageway section of the A9 as it crosses Drumochter. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“The A9 being closed is a regular occurrence and causes concern. For the road to be closed, we know it’s serious, so with staff, supporters and families travelling it is definitely a worry.

“I will say all our thoughts are firstly with the poor people that are involved in any accident before any issues we have with travel arrangements.

“I think anyone that travels the A9 will see at least one accident or near miss every trip, which is a crazy statistic.

“There have been some horrendous accidents that sadly have resulted in too many people losing their lives.”

Mr Ferguson says the same issues and concerns are shared by opposition teams, staff, families and supporters.

“We see a significant drop-off from central belt clubs supporters and academies travelling to the Highlands in the winter and the reason is always around concerns about travelling.

Dualling will reduce risk of accidents

“The issue won’t completely go away until the full stretch has been addressed and provides consistent driving conditions.

“I accept that dualling between Perth and Inverness cannot take away human error, but the risk of accidents will reduce hugely.

“Dualling would simplify the drive, reduce travel time and frustrations and manage the heavy visitor traffic going north and south on a daily basis, as well as decreasing the chances of a full road closure.”

Scot Gardiner, CEO of Caley Thistle, said he has raised issues surrounding the A9 with his counterpart as they have come more to the fore recently.

“As Highland businesses, let alone football clubs, we both felt it would give out a very strong message to show that our two clubs support the dualling of the A9.

Both clubs are often delayed by accidents on the A9

“Our Caley Thistle team bus has travelled up and down the A9 hundreds of times over the years and we have been caught in huge traffic delays many times because of traffic accidents.

“Sadly, on at least one occasion, when heading south to play in a match this has been because of a fatal accident.

“The game did not seem important after that.”

Mr Gardiner said thousands of Caley Thistle fans, and supporters of other clubs, are also travelling on the A9 in all weather conditions and at all times of day during the season.

Support for A9 campaign

“And while football is a game of opinions where we rarely agree on anything, none of us would disagree that safety should always come first for friends, family, staff and colleagues and that the A9 dualling is a massive priority for the country and the region.

“No matter what team we support work or play for, all of us in the Highlands feel the same terrible knot in the stomach when we hear there has been another accident on the A9, because they rarely seem to be inconsequential.

“Everyone joins together to support the campaign and intention to dual the A9 as a matter of priority.”

