Gallery: Inside Edinburgh’s magical Witchery and Prestonfield House

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Travel

Gallery: Inside Edinburgh’s magical Witchery and Prestonfield House

The Witchery and Prestonfield House in Edinburgh have attracted writers, artists and Hollywood stars as well as a loyal local clientele with their bespoke suites and unique dining rooms - here we go beyond the front doors...

By Jacqueline Wake Young
The view from the bedroom to the sitting room in The Heriot Suite at The Witchery.
The view from the bedroom to the sitting room in The Heriot Suite at The Witchery.

Often photographed for Instagram and other platforms, The Witchery draws visitors from around the world just to admire it, while its sister Prestonfield House sits in secluded garden grounds a few minutes away.

Here we take a look inside both hotel and restaurant venues…

The Witchery by the Castle

The famous facade of The Witchery by the Castle in Edinburgh.
The Heriot Suite at The Witchery with George Heriot’s School framed in the window.
The Old Rectory Suite at The Witchery.
The Witchery’s Original Dining Room.
The Bathroom in The Heriot Suite.
The Secret Garden at The Witchery.
The Library Suite at The Witchery.
The view of the sitting room in The Heriot Suite.
The view of the terrace at The Secret Garden.
The Guardroom Suite at The Witchery.
The exterior of The Witchery at the top of The Royal Mile.
Making up the pumpkin display at the entrance to The Secret Garden.
The Inner Sanctum Suite as seen from its four-poster bed.
The sitting room in The Guardroom Suite.
The four-poster bed complete with giant cushions in The Heriot Suite.
The Armoury Suite with its deep reds, plums and golds.
The Turret Suite as seen from its sitting room through to the bedroom and a view to the Firth of Forth.
The Inner Sanctum Suite, with its antiques and dramatic decor.
A table by the window in The Secret Garden.
The Original Dining Room which faces on to the Royal Mile.

Prestonfield House

Rhubarb Restaurant at Prestonfield House.
A secluded terrace at Prestonfield House.
A lavishly decorated room at Prestonfield House.
The Owner’s Suite at Prestonfield House.
The Stables, now a venue for dinners, balls, awards ceremonies and other events.
The Tea House in the grounds of Prestonfield House.
The pretty Garden Room is ideal for breakfast.
A bust of Benjamin Franklin, who stayed at Prestonfield and wrote a poem in tribute to it.
Prestonfield House looking particularly suitable for the Halloween season.
The Prestonfield honey bees are among the local suppliers to the kitchen.
One of the opulent rooms at Prestonfield House.
A sumptuous bedroom at Prestonfield.

Read more

The P&J stayed and dined at both Prestonfield House and The Witchery, read our review here.

More from Travel

Raven the resident black cat investigates a pumpkin display in the grounds of Prestonfield House in Edinburgh.
Edinburgh’s bewitching Prestonfield House and The Witchery embrace Halloween and the Winter Solstice
The 100-year-old steam locomotive was out of commission after the incident. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Investigation launched over Flying Scotsman collision in Aviemore
bird's eye view of a bridge and a river cutting across a green space in Aberdeen
Revel in Aberdeen’s gorgeous green spaces
The Loch Affric Circuit is said to be not for the first-time hiker
Highland walks named among favourite autumn hikes
a couple has their photo taken at the Aberdeen Art Gallery
8 fun things to do in Aberdeen on a rainy day
A rain-washed street in Stornoway with a faint rainbow visible in the sky.
I went to the 'connectivity' Islands Forum in Stornoway - and then couldn't get…
Shetland coastline
Everything you need to know for a visit to Shetland
Noreen walking along the West Highland Way with Ben Dorian in the background.
Sight loss couldn’t stop Noreen from conquering the West Highland Way
A close encounter with common dolphins.
Spellbinding encounters with dolphins, whales and bluefin tuna in the Minch
The 2024 Scottish Golf Tourism Week was launched in the Kingsmills Hotel, Inverness with speakers Craig Walker, Andy Williams, Jo De Silva and Tony Story. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Scottish Golf Tourism Week: prestigious event will be worth £3m to the Highlands

Conversation