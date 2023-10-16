Investigation launched over Flying Scotsman collision in Aviemore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Investigation launched over Flying Scotsman collision in Aviemore

Two passengers were taken to hospital after the shunt.

By Louise Glen
The Flying Scotsman and the Royal Scotsman sit side by side on the tracks at Aviemore train station.
The 100-year-old steam locomotive was out of commission after the incident. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

An investigation has been launched after the Flying Scotsman collided with a set of stationary passenger coaches at Aviemore.

The incident happened at 6.05pm on September 29, resulting in injuries to passengers with two people being taken to hospital in Inverness.

No rail vehicles were derailed as a result of the accident, although some damage was caused to the vehicles involved.

Low-speed Flying Scotsman shunt

The collision was slow, with the vehicles crashing into each other at approximately 7 mph.

The part of Aviemore station where the collision happened is operated by the Strathspey Railway, which is a heritage railway.

A spokesman for the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has said a full investigation will take place to find out the sequence of events leading up to the accident.

After the scene of the collision in Aviemore. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

He said: “Our investigation will seek to identify the sequence of events leading up to the accident.

“It will also consider the actions of those involved and anything that may have influenced them, the management of the railway staff involved in the accident, including their training and competence.”

He continued: “The method of operation in use when the collision occurred and the policies and procedures in place for managing such operations, the extent and type of any injuries and damage caused, and how they occurred and any underlying management factors.”

The RAIB is independent of any investigation by the railway industry or by the industry’s regulator, the Office of Rail and Road.

Flying Scotsman taken out of action after Aviemore crash – dashing plans of tourists who paid for dream trip

 

