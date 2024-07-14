15 places across the world that share the name Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
15 places across the world that share the name Inverness

Many of the locations named after Inverness come from colonial times during the British Empire.

There are numerous places around the world that share the name Inverness. Image: Google Maps.
By Ross Hempseed

While Inverness may famously be the capital of the Highlands, the name has been scattered across the world.

Excluding Inverness, Scotland, there are 15 places in the world called Inverness, concentrated mostly in North America.

Like many former colonies of the British Empire, places were regularly named after places in Britain like London, Birmingham and Aberdeen.

Inverness is no exception, with namesakes in the United States, Jamaica, and Canada.

One outlier is a place near Stockholm, Sweden, which shares its name with the Highland capital.

Here is a fact about each Inverness in the world.

United States

There are 10 places dotted across the US that bear the name, Inverness.

North Carolina

When looking this place up on the map we are greeted with a road in the middle of nowhere, who knows if anyone actually lives here?

New York

A small scattered community, there is a sheep farm as well as what looks to be a racetrack, for horses perhaps. That’s according to Google Maps.

Inverness, New York
Inverness, New York. Image: Google Maps.

Montana

According to a recent census, the population is only 55 making it one of the more populated settlements in Montana. This town is named after Inverness in the Highlands.

The sparsely populated Inverness, Montana. Image: Google Maps.

Mississippi

Slowly increasing in size, this town has a population of just over 1,000 and was the location of the largest cotton gin on the Mississippi Delta, attracting farmers from far and wide.

Inverness, Mississippi. Image: Google Maps.
Inverness, Mississippi. Image: Google Maps.

Maryland

A suburb east of Baltimore, the community sits on a peninsula close to the Port of Baltimore and many industrial estates.

Indiana

Inverness, ID, is next to the northern border with Michigan, and close to a place called Panama as well as a large lake called Lake Gage.

Illinois

A town in Cook County it has a population of over 7,600, it was taken over by the McIntosh family in 1926 and renamed after their ancestral home in Scotland.

Inverness Village Hall, Illinois. Image: Google Maps.

Florida

Located in Citrus County in the west of the Sunshine State, one of the most popular attractions is the 10,950-acre Flying Eagle Preserve.

Inverness Florida. Image: Google Maps.
Inverness Florida. Image: Google Maps.

California

Located about 40 miles north-west of San Francisco, the town sits on the southern shore of Tomales Bay.

Visitors might recognise it from horror films such as The Fog and Village of the Damned.

Inverness California, which lies along the San Andreas Fault. Image: Google Maps.

Alabama 

A neighbourhood to the south of Birmingham, the area was devastated following a tornado in 1994.

Jamaica

Saint Ann

It is understood, the village started as a plantation owned by Duncan Matheson, a Scottish land and slave owner in the 1800s.

Inverness, Saint Ann in Jamaica. Image: Google Maps.
Inverness, Saint Ann in Jamaica. Image: Google Maps.

Clarendon

This small village is located on the south of the island and was also a plantation that at one time housed around 300 slaves in the 1810s.

Canada

Quebec

Inverness, QB, dates back to 1829 with the arrival of 12 families from the Isle of Arran. Their descendants built two churches in the village: St. Andrew’s Presbyterian and the old Methodist Church, now a bronze foundry.

Inverness, Quebec. Image: Google Maps.

Nova Scotia 

Located in the north-east of the province, it is known for its Inverness Raceway, first established in 1926, where visitors and locals come out to watch harness racing up to twice a week.

Sweden

Stockholm

This town is five miles north of Stockholm and is home to a major hospital, Danderydsgeriatriken, as well as the nearby Stockholm Golf Club.

Inverness, Sweden about five miles north of the capital. Image: Google Maps.

 

