15 places across the world that share the name Inverness

While Inverness may famously be the capital of the Highlands, the name has been scattered across the world.

Excluding Inverness, Scotland, there are 15 places in the world called Inverness, concentrated mostly in North America.

Like many former colonies of the British Empire, places were regularly named after places in Britain like London, Birmingham and Aberdeen.

Inverness is no exception, with namesakes in the United States, Jamaica, and Canada.

One outlier is a place near Stockholm, Sweden, which shares its name with the Highland capital.

Here is a fact about each Inverness in the world.

United States

There are 10 places dotted across the US that bear the name, Inverness.

North Carolina

When looking this place up on the map we are greeted with a road in the middle of nowhere, who knows if anyone actually lives here?

New York

A small scattered community, there is a sheep farm as well as what looks to be a racetrack, for horses perhaps. That’s according to Google Maps.

Montana

According to a recent census, the population is only 55 making it one of the more populated settlements in Montana. This town is named after Inverness in the Highlands.

Mississippi

Slowly increasing in size, this town has a population of just over 1,000 and was the location of the largest cotton gin on the Mississippi Delta, attracting farmers from far and wide.

Maryland

A suburb east of Baltimore, the community sits on a peninsula close to the Port of Baltimore and many industrial estates.

Indiana

Inverness, ID, is next to the northern border with Michigan, and close to a place called Panama as well as a large lake called Lake Gage.

Illinois

A town in Cook County it has a population of over 7,600, it was taken over by the McIntosh family in 1926 and renamed after their ancestral home in Scotland.

Florida

Located in Citrus County in the west of the Sunshine State, one of the most popular attractions is the 10,950-acre Flying Eagle Preserve.

California

Located about 40 miles north-west of San Francisco, the town sits on the southern shore of Tomales Bay.

Visitors might recognise it from horror films such as The Fog and Village of the Damned.

Alabama

A neighbourhood to the south of Birmingham, the area was devastated following a tornado in 1994.

Jamaica

Saint Ann

It is understood, the village started as a plantation owned by Duncan Matheson, a Scottish land and slave owner in the 1800s.

Clarendon

This small village is located on the south of the island and was also a plantation that at one time housed around 300 slaves in the 1810s.

Canada

Quebec

Inverness, QB, dates back to 1829 with the arrival of 12 families from the Isle of Arran. Their descendants built two churches in the village: St. Andrew’s Presbyterian and the old Methodist Church, now a bronze foundry.

Nova Scotia

Located in the north-east of the province, it is known for its Inverness Raceway, first established in 1926, where visitors and locals come out to watch harness racing up to twice a week.

Sweden

Stockholm

This town is five miles north of Stockholm and is home to a major hospital, Danderydsgeriatriken, as well as the nearby Stockholm Golf Club.