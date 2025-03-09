Review: Aberdeen’s dog-friendly Norwood Hall Hotel, complete with doggie room service

Nestled in the lush greenery of Aberdeen’s western suburbs, Norwood Hall Hotel offers a charming blend of elegance, modern comfort – and ghost stories.

Housed within a stunning Victorian mansion, the 73-bedroom hotel combines the best of old-world charm with contemporary amenities – and it’s also dog-friendly, which can be surprisingly hard to find.

I have stayed here before with friends, but this time I’m here with my husband and our dog Ginny – so I’m looking forward to seeing if it still has that luxury-stay feel I enjoyed last time.

Unaware of this previously, I am told the spooky tale of Alexander ‘Soapy’ Ogston – the legendary ghosts of Soapy and his mistress who are said to wander the corridors at night.

Ghost story origins

Soapy Ogston was a soap manufacturer in Aberdeen who first built Ardoe House across on the south side of the River Dee for his family home in 1839.

The story goes that he then built Norwood Hall to house his mistress, and would use the (now long gone) footbridge to stroll over for visits to her.

The legend of the extra-marital ghosts are embraced by the hotel, with staff often sharing the story with intrigued guests – although the name of the mistress remains mysteriously unknown.

Their portraits, however, can be found in the magnificent Tapestry Dining Room, where we enjoyed a fantastic meal from the a la carte menu, seated next to the open fire (no dogs allowed in here sadly).

Over the years, the building has undergone various transformations and extensions – yet keeps much of its original charm.

The extremely ornate wallpapers in the bar, vestibule, reception area and staircase are protected antiques – check out the vaulted ceiling above the staircase, which is really impressive.

Cocktail bar is full of spirits

Trying to avoid thinking about ghosts though; on our second night we instead headed for the cocktail bar to peruse the spirits it has on offer.

Here, the dog is more than welcome, and she snuggles down under the table, waiting for titbits to fall below.

The menu in the bar is less formal, and fish and chips are the order of the day – much needed after a blustery walk up to nearby Dunnottar Castle in Stonehaven.

Our breakfasts were also taken in here, as the dog was allowed to join us – much to her delight.

Last year, the hotel hosted a Murder Mystery dining event, with more of the same planned for this year I believe.

Crime fiction has a place in the heart of Aberdeen, especially in February when the Granite Noir festival is held – so Norwood Hall would be a great backdrop to retreat to for an overnight stay.

You can also book out one of the small intimate dining rooms for private events – try the library perhaps if you like the literary theme?

The most comfortable bed ever?

Beyond the mysteries and supernatural lore, Norwood Hall Hotel offers a truly comfortable and welcoming experience.

The staff were friendly and professional, and our room was spacious, clean, and we had the most comfortable bed I think I have ever found in a hotel.

Not to be left out, our dog had a goodie bag waiting for her, including a blanket, toy and some baked biscuits – not only that, but she could choose from Rustie’s Menu if she felt like ordering room service.

On offer was one of her favourites – bacon sizzlers – but there were also healthy options like grilled chicken and rice, or yoghurt topped with dog treats. Prices started at £4.50.

However, a creature of habit, she plumped for her usual food which we brought with us. (Also as I didn’t want to risk upsetting her stomach and having to make a dash outside in the middle of the night in my pyjamas!)

She is a well-seasoned traveller and is always well-behaved, so it’s nice to know we can bring her with us.

Time for walkies

Access to the River Dee is on hand for ‘walkies’, as is the Deeside Railway Line just up the road in Cults.

Norwood Hall Hotel offers a lovely blend of history, mystery and hospitality that makes it a standout destination in Aberdeen.

It’s only a few miles out of the city centre, but firmly established in the leafy countryside.

Whether you’re intrigued by the legend of Soapy Ogston’s ghost, captivated by the hotel’s haunted past, or simply looking for a luxurious and relaxing stay, Norwood Hall delivers.

Travel facts

Norwood Hall, Garthdee Rd, Aberdeen AB15 9FX

Winter leisure rates are available until March 31, 2025.

Prices start from £129 per night, based on two people sharing, including bed and breakfast. Book at macdonaldhotels.co.uk/norwood-hall

Call: 01224 868951