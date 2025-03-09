Review: Aberdeen’s dog-friendly Norwood Hall Hotel, complete with doggie room service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: Aberdeen’s dog-friendly Norwood Hall Hotel, complete with doggie room service

You and your furry friend can enjoy a relaxed stay on the leafy outskirts of Aberdeen's city centre

Norwood Hall Hotel is located in a leafy suburb of Aberdeen.
By Joanne Warnock

Nestled in the lush greenery of Aberdeen’s western suburbs, Norwood Hall Hotel offers a charming blend of elegance, modern comfort – and ghost stories.

Housed within a stunning Victorian mansion, the 73-bedroom hotel combines the best of old-world charm with contemporary amenities – and it’s also dog-friendly, which can be surprisingly hard to find.

I have stayed here before with friends, but this time I’m here with my husband and our dog Ginny – so I’m looking forward to seeing if it still has that luxury-stay feel I enjoyed last time. 

Unaware of this previously, I am told the spooky tale of Alexander ‘Soapy’ Ogston – the legendary ghosts of Soapy and his mistress who are said to wander the corridors at night.

Ghost story origins

Soapy Ogston was a soap manufacturer in Aberdeen who first built Ardoe House across on the south side of the River Dee for his family home in 1839.

The story goes that he then built Norwood Hall to house his mistress, and would use the (now long gone) footbridge to stroll over for visits to her.

The portraits of Soapy Ogston and the unknown female hang in the Tapestry Dining Room.

The legend of the extra-marital ghosts are embraced by the hotel, with staff often sharing the story with intrigued guests – although the name of the mistress remains mysteriously unknown.

Their portraits, however, can be found in the magnificent Tapestry Dining Room, where we enjoyed a fantastic meal from the a la carte menu, seated next to the open fire (no dogs allowed in here sadly).

Norwood Hall’s Tapestry Room.

Over the years, the building has undergone various transformations and extensions – yet keeps much of its original charm.

The extremely ornate wallpapers in the bar, vestibule, reception area and staircase are protected antiques – check out the vaulted ceiling above the staircase, which is really impressive.

Norwood Hall Hotel’s main staircase with vaulted ceiling.

Cocktail bar is full of spirits

Trying to avoid thinking about ghosts though; on our second night we instead headed for the cocktail bar to peruse the spirits it has on offer.

Here, the dog is more than welcome, and she snuggles down under the table, waiting for titbits to fall below.

Waiting patiently for snacks at Norwood Hall Hotel

The menu in the bar is less formal, and fish and chips are the order of the day – much needed after a blustery walk up to nearby Dunnottar Castle in Stonehaven.

Our breakfasts were also taken in here, as the dog was allowed to join us – much to her delight.

Under the breakfast table

Last year, the hotel hosted a Murder Mystery dining event, with more of the same planned for this year I believe.

Crime fiction has a place in the heart of Aberdeen, especially in February when the Granite Noir festival is held – so Norwood Hall would be a great backdrop to retreat to for an overnight stay.

You can also book out one of the small intimate dining rooms for private events – try the library perhaps if you like the literary theme?

The most comfortable bed ever?

Beyond the mysteries and supernatural lore, Norwood Hall Hotel offers a truly comfortable and welcoming experience.

The staff were friendly and professional, and our room was spacious, clean, and we had the most comfortable bed I think I have ever found in a hotel.

Supplied by Norwood Hall Hotel

Not to be left out, our dog had a goodie bag waiting for her, including a blanket, toy and some baked biscuits – not only that, but she could choose from Rustie’s Menu if she felt like ordering room service.

Rustie’s Menu at Norwood Hall Hotel

On offer was one of her favourites – bacon sizzlers – but there were also healthy options like grilled chicken and rice, or yoghurt topped with dog treats. Prices started at £4.50.

However, a creature of habit, she plumped for her usual food which we brought with us. (Also as I didn’t want to risk upsetting her stomach and having to make a dash outside in the middle of the night in my pyjamas!)

Supplied by Norwood Hall Hotel

She is a well-seasoned traveller and is always well-behaved, so it’s nice to know we can bring her with us.

Time for walkies

Access to the River Dee is on hand for ‘walkies’, as is the Deeside Railway Line just up the road in Cults.

The main staircase oozes grandeur.

Norwood Hall Hotel offers a lovely blend of history, mystery and hospitality that makes it a standout destination in Aberdeen.

It’s only a few miles out of the city centre, but firmly established in the leafy countryside.

Whether you’re intrigued by the legend of Soapy Ogston’s ghost, captivated by the hotel’s haunted past, or simply looking for a luxurious and relaxing stay, Norwood Hall delivers.

Travel facts

Norwood Hall, Garthdee Rd, Aberdeen AB15 9FX

Winter leisure rates are available until March 31, 2025.

Prices start from £129 per night, based on two people sharing, including bed and breakfast. Book at macdonaldhotels.co.uk/norwood-hall

Call: 01224 868951

