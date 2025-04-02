Aberdeen’s newest air route takes off to Poland

The Granite City’s newest flight route is GO!

Ryanair’s new service linking Aberdeen with Krakow got under way this morning when the first flight from Poland departed around 5am UK time.

The Boeing 737 arrived early into Aberdeen International Airport and was then readied for its sold-out return journey, taking 197 passengers to Krakow.

Sweet treats for first passengers

The day began bright and early at Krakow’s airport John Paul II, named after the Pope who was from the Polish city.

Around 130 passengers gathered at gate 12 and 13 for the first ever flight – and they were greeted with some extra-special touches to mark the route launch.

The gate featured a special message acknowledging the new route, which we broke news of last November.

At the gate, Ryanair staff gave each passenger a packet of Krakow Airport-branded jellybeans.

They also handed out special fridge magnets that read in Polish ‘I fly straight to Krakow’.

And there was another surprise once passengers had made it onto the airport apron.

Frequent flyers with Ryanair will be accustomed to their usual blue, yellow and white planes – but this aircraft was somewhat different.

On some of its flight routes, the Irish airline is using planes from its sister company Buzz Airlines, which is based in Poland but a subsidiary of Ryanair.

In sharp contrast to the Ryanair colours, this aircraft was bee-themed.

Once onboard, everything went smoothly.

The captain announced to the passengers towards the end of the flight: “We’ll take a procedural turn and we’ll be able to see the beautiful Highlands of Scotland as we make our way into Aberdeen.”

The maiden voyage arrived an impressive 15 minutes early – much to the delight of those onboard.

‘It’s going to be really popular’

They included Terry Summers, 57, of Cults.

He said: “My wife and I had flown out to Krakow a few days ago from Edinburgh and had a great time in Krakow. It’s got loads to offer.

“When when we booked, we were really surprised to see there was a route straight back to Aberdeen.

“It saves the hassle of having to get the train back from Haymarket after the flight. I can imagine it’s going to be really popular.”

Yoshimoto Haraa, 21, had been visiting friends in Warsaw and decided to enjoy a few days in Krakow before taking this flight back to Aberdeen, where he is studying at RGU.

“It was nice that the staff took such good care of us today. It’s been smooth.”

Sold-out flight

After a swift turnaround at the Dyce airport, the aircraft was ready to greet a full house of 197 passengers heading in the opposite direction from Aberdeen to Krakow.

And, for those passengers onboard the first flight, there was an added extra.

Staff from the airport arranged for a special delivery of tasty treats from Belmont Street-based baker Dough and Co.

Each passenger was offered a doughnut as they headed out onto the apron.

Who will the new route serve?

Krakow will no doubt be popular with tourists seeking to sample the bars, restaurants and cafes dotted throughout the city.

It will also be a big hit with history buffs, boasting museums, iconic churches and synagogues, as well as Wieliczka Salt Mine and Auschwitz.

But the route will also appeal to Polish people living in the north-east seeking to visit family and friends in their native land.

And it will be a boon for Aberdeen’s Ukrainian community, as Krakow offers a gateway by train to across the border into Ukraine.

Some Ukrainians return to their homeland to see loved ones and the new route will slice many hours off alternative routes via Edinburgh and Gdansk.

Boost for Aberdeen

Among those celebrating today’s route launch was VisitAberdeenshire’s CEO Chris Foy.

He said: “The Krakow route further strengthens connectivity from central Europe, opening up more opportunities for new and returning visitors to the north-east.”

Aberdeen International Airport’s managing director Mark Beveridge said: “We are thrilled to welcome Ryanair’s new direct service to Krakow, further enhancing Aberdeen International Airport’s connectivity to Europe.

“This twice-weekly service will provide passengers with greater flexibility and convenience when traveling to one of Europe’s most vibrant and historically rich cities.

‘Much-anticipated route’

“Krakow has been one of the most highly requested destinations from Aberdeen, and we are delighted that Ryanair has responded to demand by introducing this much-anticipated route.”

Polish tourists too are excited about visiting the Granite City and surrounding attractions including Balmoral and Aviemore.

“The Polish National Tourist Office is delighted to welcome the launch of the new air connection between Aberdeen and Krakow,” said the organisation’s UK and Ireland director Dorota Wojciechowska.

She added: “We are confident that this development will significantly enhance tourism flows between Poland and Scotland, offering travellers greater access to the cultural richness, historical heritage, and unique experiences that both cities have to offer.

“We believe this new connection will have a truly positive impact on tourism and foster even greater exchange between Poland and Scotland.”

£65 return flights

According to fly comparison website Skyscanner, jetsetters wishing to book return flights on the route leaving next Wednesday and returning a week later can expect to pay £65 per person.

And there was more good news announced today.

Ryanair is increasing the number of flights arriving into and leaving from Aberdeen each week from 14 to 22 as of June.

The airline also runs flights to Faro in Portugal and to Alicante and Malaga in Spain.

Malaga already runs three times a week.

Alicante and Faro run twice a week – but will start running three times a week as of June.

On behalf of Aberdeen International Airport, Mr Beveridge said these extra flights underscore Ryanair’s commitment to operations in our city.

He added: “With a 50% increase in capacity for summer 2025 and 20,000 additional departing seats, these enhancements highlight the growing demand for European destinations from the north-east.”