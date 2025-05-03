From Aberdeen to Aberdeen: A tale of two coastal cities thousands of miles apart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From Aberdeen to Aberdeen: A tale of two coastal cities thousands of miles apart

What links a windswept granite Scottish city with a sun-soaked Hong Kong harbour?

Aberdeen high rises in Hong Kong.
Aberdeen high rises in Hong Kong. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.
By Ross Hempseed

When you think of Aberdeen, certain words spring to mind: granite, grey, harbour and oil.

You might not, however, know that several other places around the world share the name Aberdeen.

I was fortunate enough to travel recently to the former British colony of Hong Kong, where the fishing town of Aberdeen is thriving.

Considering the two places are thousands of miles apart, they share a surprising kinship.

Aberdeen and the sea

Scotland’s Aberdeen has always had a strong relationship with the sea.

A coastal city that serves as the base for many oil rigs out in the North Sea, it has been a major port for centuries.

Industries such as fishing and later oil and gas have injected wealth into the city, all thanks to its proximity to the sea.

There were dozens of boats docked along the Aberdeen promenade. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson

In Hong Kong, the place of the same name also has an affinity with the water as a major fishing harbour, with nearby seafood restaurants offering the freshest catch.

It is also home to a large floating village, where many residents live on small junks, huddled together.

The area is a well-known local tourist attraction.

While I was there, I saw hundreds of small fishing boats moored along the promenade.

The Aberdeen Market. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Market

Hong Kong’s Aberdeen has long had a lively market presence in the city centre.

It is a thriving and bustling place, with residents visiting almost daily for the freshest of produce.

The market is divided into dozens of areas and outlets, with raw meat butchered on the spot and live seafood swimming in large tanks, waiting to be picked out by hungry Hongkongers.

Residents browse the fresh produce at the Aberdeen Market. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson

Mountains of fresh vegetables, seeds and spices are on display – and vendors are open to haggling.

In addition, there is a large fish market in Aberdeen, where experienced fishermen bring in their catch to be sold.

Expect to see live squid, octopus, fish and eels, many in tanks, as residents peruse what is on offer.

The high rises

Back in Scotland, the 181ft-tall tower blocks in Tillydrone might seem imposing.

But they pale in comparison to the towering high rises in Hong Kong.

The city is one of the most densely populated places in the world, so planners have built skywards to address overcrowding.

The skyline is dominated by high rises. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson

Hong Kong has more than 4,000 residential buildings taller than 328ft.

Dozens of these overlook the waterfront in the city’s Aberdeen area, where they are home to thousands of people.

Ferry services

Both Aberdeen’s offer ferry services, but it isn’t really a fair comparison—they are worlds apart.

From the Granite City, ferries connect to the Northern Isles and offer modern amenities.

The small ferry boat shuttles people across the bay. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson
Aberdeen, Scotland, is served by the Northlink ferry to Shetland and Orkney. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

In Hong Kong, however, you could probably hold your breath as you make the quick two-minute or so journey aboard a rickety wooden boat.

It may look old, but it reliably carries dozens of people across the bay every day.

Larger boats also operate from the area, ferrying passengers to Lamma Island—a brilliant hiking spot.

Aberdeen weather reports

While the two Aberdeens share connections, it’s hard to ignore the stark differences, especially the weather.

I was lucky enough to visit Hong Kong on a March day when temperatures reached 25C—a heat only dreamed of by Aberdonians.

Aberdeen is famously known as the Granite City. In Hong Kong, however, granite is used mainly in Kowloon and the northern part of Hong Kong Island.

Aberdeen is located in the south of Hong Kong Island. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

Fun fact: Skyscrapers in Hong Kong are still scaffolded using bamboo instead of metal due to its durability, abundance and low cost.

Like much of Hong Kong, Aberdeen is densely populated. It feels busy and full of life, especially around the centre.

Yet it also feels slightly detached from the rest of Hong Kong, being located on the south side of Hong Kong Island.

Aberdeen, Hong Kong is served by small green-topped mini buses. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

The city’s main commercial centres are concentrated to the north of the island and across Victoria Harbour in Kowloon.

In this way, it mirrors its Scottish namesake, which lies somewhat apart from the Central Belt.

It’s striking how two places—so different in size, culture, and climate—can still connect through geography, industry and, of course, their shared name.

