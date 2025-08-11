Travel review: Dog friendly luxury hotel? Count me in!

I’ll be honest, being a dog owner and travelling isn’t easy. Even if I find someone to take care of my little guy, the whole time I’m gone I miss him and wish he was with me.

So I’ve become a fan of dog-friendly staycations, but it seems that most of the options are self-catering or budget hotels and I was in the mood for something a bit fancier.

Enter the voco Grand Central, in the heart of Glasgow.

Literally “through the wall” from Central Station (in fact, there is an entrance to the hotel from the main concourse of the train station) the voco Grand Central is steeped in history and all of the things that make Glasgow such a fantastic city.

To give the headlines: The Grand Central was built by Caledonian Railway and was completed in 1883; John Logie Baird is said to have transmitted the world’s first long-distance television images to the hotel in 1927; and US president John F Kennedy, Frank Sinatra and Winston Churchill are among its many guests.

It doesn’t have its own car park, but the hotel has a deal with nearby options, including the Central Station parking operators, so I could take the car and all of Mijo the dog’s necessary travel items!

Walking into reception, the hotel has achieved that mix of retaining the original and traditional features and feel of the building with a modern aesthetic so it does live up to its “grand” name.

Vouching for my dog at voco Grand Central

While checking in I had some extra paperwork to sign for Mijo’s stay – dog owners need to sign what is essentially a “good behaviour” contract owner which covers mess or damage to the rooms, keeping the barking down and not leaving a dog alone in a bedroom. We were offered dog bowls and a bed for Mijo to enjoy during his stay, and I was given empire biscuits, which I didn’t share with him!

Opening the door to our room, I couldn’t believe how beautifully decorated and designed it was. You have challenges with older buildings that they can be quite dark and dingy, but this absolutely wasn’t the case at the Grand Central.

The rooms were light and colourful, but not in a stark or cold way. The bed was exceptionally comfortable and we had plenty of room to set up Mijo’s travel crate and his food bowls.

Once we were situated (Mijo had a good sniff of the room and tried my bed) I knew it was time to get Mijo outside to stretch his legs.

Exploring Glasgow

Despite the fact that we were in the middle of Glasgow, it wasn’t hard to find dog-friendly things to do. In fact, it’s very close to the River Clyde, where there are dedicated walking/running/cycle paths, so that’s where we went in the morning and night for walks.

Sitting down by the water was actually very peaceful, considering we were right in the middle of Scotland’s biggest city. We considered taking a walk along the river to Glasgow Green, but it was quite chilly so we gave it a miss and headed back to the hotel.

And if you don’t want to walk as far, the hotel has recently partnered with Veuve Clicquot to create an outdoor champagne bar next to its entrance on Gordon Street. You can soak up the sights and sounds of Glasgow city centre as you enjoy a glass of fizz. The new bar has been controversial since it has been installed, but it’s a talking point nonetheless.

For those travelling sans dog, there is plenty to do.

There are countless shops within 15 minutes’ walk of the hotel, including the St Enoch’s Centre and Buchanan Galleries, so anyone in the mood for a bit of retail therapy is well catered for.

The hotel is also not too far from the OVO Hydro, O2 Academy, King Tut’s and the Royal Concert Hall, making it handy for going to concerts and other events.

After travelling, check-in and exploring the area, Mijo and I decided to call it a night and plan for the rest of our stay. We both had a fantastic night’s sleep – I had been worried I’d be kept awake by street and train station noise but it was surprisingly quiet.

The best part of the voco Grand Central

Breakfast the next morning was perhaps the highlight of my stay – and a big part of it was the setting.

Mijo and I made our way to Champagne Central, the hotel bar for our breakfast. It is a gorgeously appointed space that is so bright and airy, with light marble columns and a long, open bar area. The gold paint on the inside of the dome added a touch of class and the flora and fauna upholstery was a theme throughout the hotel.

It was great that I could bring my dog with me and he just sat under the table (mostly waiting for a stray bit of sausage).

I chose the full Scottish breakfast, which was a hearty plate of beautiful items, and a mojito mocktail, both of which I highly recommend.

Throughout our stay all of the staff were extremely welcoming and friendly, and not just to me. Mijo gets attention because he’s cute but everyone was quick to get a bowl of water and check if he needed anything. It’s important to me as a dog owner that he is treated well – it plays a big part on decisions to visit somewhere again.

And Mijo and I have decided we will definitely be going back – I fear I have given my dog a glimpse of the good life and now he won’t stay in anything less than a luxury hotel!

Travel facts

A stay at the voco Grand Central can be booked at grandcentral.vocohotels.com. The website always has special offers, so keep an eye on those for something extra special.

Bed and breakfast rates start from £109 per night. The hotel doesn’t offer dinner, bed and breakfast rates but you can enjoy room service, a meal downstairs in one of the many restaurants close by.

There is no additional cost for your dog during the stay.

Rooms range from singles all the way up to a king bed suite – which has its own lounge area.