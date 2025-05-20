5 extreme day trips you can jet to from Aberdeen Airport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 extreme day trips you can jet to from Aberdeen Airport

Here are the destinations you can reach from Aberdeen in the morning and be back the same day.

International day trips from Aberdeen Airport.
Travel internationally from Aberdeen Airport in just one day. Image: DC Thomson.
By Ross Hempseed

When you think of day trips from Aberdeen, you may envisage Stonehaven, Ballater or even Dundee as a destination, but what about a little further afield?

Well, if you have the stamina for it and a knack for extreme day tripping, then there are several destinations you could visit beyond the north-east of Scotland.

Aberdeen Airport has several routes that cater to those seeking a great day out, such as to Norway, Ireland, Poland and the Netherlands.

Here are five international destinations for extreme day trippers from Aberdeen Airport.

Amsterdam

The Dutch capital and the Granite City are very well connected, with several KLM flights daily transporting passengers across the North Sea.

You can indulge in the canal-lined streets, curious architecture and delicious cuisine including a freshly made stroopwafel.

amsterdam an international day trip destination from Aberdeen.
Amsterdam is a popular getaway from Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

The frequency of flights means you can enjoy a good amount of time in Amsterdam – up to 14 hours.

Attractions include the Anne Frank House, Rijksmuseum and Van Gogh Museum.

ABZ to AMS: 6am–8.30am, 9.10am–11.45am
AMS to ABZ: 9.45pm–10.15pm, 10.40pm–11.10pm

Bergen

Known as the city of seven mountains, Bergen has long been a gateway to the famous fjords of Norway.

Attractions in this coastal city include Bryggen, a row of buildings along the harbourfront which are a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Bergen an international day trip destination from Aberdeen.
Bergen old town. Image: Shutterstock.

There is also a funicular which trundles up to the top of Mount Fløyen, offering panoramic views over the city and surrounding landscape.

There are cruises which take you out into the majestic fjords.

A late morning flight out and an evening flight back, means you have around seven hours in Bergen.

ABZ to BGO: 8.50am–11.10am
BGO to ABZ: 6.10pm–6.35pm (Mon–Sat), 4.10pm–4.35pm (Sun)

Stavanger

If you are looking for the perfect nature photo opportunity, then Stavanger is hard to beat.

Norway’s fourth-largest city has some incredible viewpoints including Preikestolen, also known as Preacher’s Pulpit.

Preikestolen known as the Preacher’s Pulpit. Image: Paul Edmundson/Shutterstock

Stavanger is also considered the twin city of Aberdeen due to its deep connections with oil and energy, with the city home to the Norwegian Petroleum Museum.

Early flights to and from Stavanger are operated by Wideroe and evening flights by SAS, offering around five hours in the city during the week.

ABZ to SVG: 8.30am–10.50am (Mon–Fri)
SVG to ABZ: 4.35pm–4.40pm (Mon–Fri)

Dublin

The home of Guinness, Dublin is known for its lively pub scene and friendly atmosphere.

Attractions include the Guinness Storehouse, Temple Bar and the National Museum of Ireland.

Dublin an international day trip destination from Aberdeen.
Dublin is the home of Guinness. Image: Shutterstock.

The museum features one of the finest collections of prehistoric gold artefacts in Europe.

Dublin is a UNESCO City of Literature, and has been home to many literary giants, including James Joyce, Oscar Wilde, and W.B. Yeats.

ABZ to DUB: 9.50am–11.30am (Mon–Thu), 7.40am–9am (Sat)
DUB to ABZ: 6.30pm–8.10pm (Mon), 6.35am–8.15pm (Tue), 6.25pm–8.05pm (Wed), 7.50pm–9.30pm (Sun)

Gdansk

A port city on the Baltic Sea, Gdansk is steeped in history, with the main town reconstructed after the Second World War.

Dating back to the 14th century, the Zuraw is the oldest surviving port crane in Europe and forms part of the National Maritime Museum.

The stunning centre of Gdansk. Image: Shutterstock.

It is a popular destination for budget-friendly travellers as it is very affordable.

Wizz Air operates the flights, with Wednesday the preferred day for travel.

ABZ to GDN: 9.10am–12.20pm (Mon, Wed, Fri)
GDN to ABZ: 7.45pm–9.10pm (Wed), 6pm–7.25pm (Mon, Fri)

UK Destinations

In addition to international destinations, Aberdeen Airport also has flights out to the Northern Isles of Scotland.

Kirkwall

The capital of Orkney, Kirkwall is a great destination from Aberdeen, being only a 55-minute flight.

Orkney’s history dates back millennia, with one of the highlights being the Neolithic stone village of Skara Brae – a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Skara Brae
Skara Brae in Orkney. Image: Shutterstock.

Other attractions include the Italian Chapel, Highland Park Distillery and Scapa Flow.

Orkney is also home to one of the best aviation bucket-list trips – the shortest scheduled flight in the world from Westray to Papa Westray, taking about one minute.

ABZ to KOI: 8.50am–9.45am (Mon–Fri)
KOI to ABZ: 5.15pm–6.05pm (Mon–Fri)

Shetland

Shetland is a group of rugged and scenic islands and is the northernmost part of the UK.

The islands are deeply connected to their Viking heritage, celebrated every January during Up Helly Aa.

The Up Helly Aa fire festival in Shetland a day trip from Aberdeen.
The Up Helly Aa fire festival in Shetland. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It is also a great place to view wildlife, including orcas, seabirds, and of course the iconic Shetland pony.

Sumburgh Airport is located on the southern tip of Shetland and travellers will need to hire a car or catch a bus to get to the main town of Lerwick.

ABZ to LSI: 6.35am–7.40am (Mon–Fri)
LSI to ABZ: 7.45pm–8.45pm (Mon–Fri)

All information on flights, times and destinations can be found on the Aberdeen Airport website.

