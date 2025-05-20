5 extreme day trips you can jet to from Aberdeen Airport

When you think of day trips from Aberdeen, you may envisage Stonehaven, Ballater or even Dundee as a destination, but what about a little further afield?

Well, if you have the stamina for it and a knack for extreme day tripping, then there are several destinations you could visit beyond the north-east of Scotland.

Aberdeen Airport has several routes that cater to those seeking a great day out, such as to Norway, Ireland, Poland and the Netherlands.

Here are five international destinations for extreme day trippers from Aberdeen Airport.

Amsterdam

The Dutch capital and the Granite City are very well connected, with several KLM flights daily transporting passengers across the North Sea.

You can indulge in the canal-lined streets, curious architecture and delicious cuisine including a freshly made stroopwafel.

The frequency of flights means you can enjoy a good amount of time in Amsterdam – up to 14 hours.

Attractions include the Anne Frank House, Rijksmuseum and Van Gogh Museum.

ABZ to AMS: 6am–8.30am, 9.10am–11.45am

AMS to ABZ: 9.45pm–10.15pm, 10.40pm–11.10pm

Bergen

Known as the city of seven mountains, Bergen has long been a gateway to the famous fjords of Norway.

Attractions in this coastal city include Bryggen, a row of buildings along the harbourfront which are a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

There is also a funicular which trundles up to the top of Mount Fløyen, offering panoramic views over the city and surrounding landscape.

There are cruises which take you out into the majestic fjords.

A late morning flight out and an evening flight back, means you have around seven hours in Bergen.

ABZ to BGO: 8.50am–11.10am

BGO to ABZ: 6.10pm–6.35pm (Mon–Sat), 4.10pm–4.35pm (Sun)

Stavanger

If you are looking for the perfect nature photo opportunity, then Stavanger is hard to beat.

Norway’s fourth-largest city has some incredible viewpoints including Preikestolen, also known as Preacher’s Pulpit.

Stavanger is also considered the twin city of Aberdeen due to its deep connections with oil and energy, with the city home to the Norwegian Petroleum Museum.

Early flights to and from Stavanger are operated by Wideroe and evening flights by SAS, offering around five hours in the city during the week.

ABZ to SVG: 8.30am–10.50am (Mon–Fri)

SVG to ABZ: 4.35pm–4.40pm (Mon–Fri)

Dublin

The home of Guinness, Dublin is known for its lively pub scene and friendly atmosphere.

Attractions include the Guinness Storehouse, Temple Bar and the National Museum of Ireland.

The museum features one of the finest collections of prehistoric gold artefacts in Europe.

Dublin is a UNESCO City of Literature, and has been home to many literary giants, including James Joyce, Oscar Wilde, and W.B. Yeats.

ABZ to DUB: 9.50am–11.30am (Mon–Thu), 7.40am–9am (Sat)

DUB to ABZ: 6.30pm–8.10pm (Mon), 6.35am–8.15pm (Tue), 6.25pm–8.05pm (Wed), 7.50pm–9.30pm (Sun)

Gdansk

A port city on the Baltic Sea, Gdansk is steeped in history, with the main town reconstructed after the Second World War.

Dating back to the 14th century, the Zuraw is the oldest surviving port crane in Europe and forms part of the National Maritime Museum.

It is a popular destination for budget-friendly travellers as it is very affordable.

Wizz Air operates the flights, with Wednesday the preferred day for travel.

ABZ to GDN: 9.10am–12.20pm (Mon, Wed, Fri)

GDN to ABZ: 7.45pm–9.10pm (Wed), 6pm–7.25pm (Mon, Fri)

UK Destinations

In addition to international destinations, Aberdeen Airport also has flights out to the Northern Isles of Scotland.

Kirkwall

The capital of Orkney, Kirkwall is a great destination from Aberdeen, being only a 55-minute flight.

Orkney’s history dates back millennia, with one of the highlights being the Neolithic stone village of Skara Brae – a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Other attractions include the Italian Chapel, Highland Park Distillery and Scapa Flow.

Orkney is also home to one of the best aviation bucket-list trips – the shortest scheduled flight in the world from Westray to Papa Westray, taking about one minute.

ABZ to KOI: 8.50am–9.45am (Mon–Fri)

KOI to ABZ: 5.15pm–6.05pm (Mon–Fri)

Shetland

Shetland is a group of rugged and scenic islands and is the northernmost part of the UK.

The islands are deeply connected to their Viking heritage, celebrated every January during Up Helly Aa.

It is also a great place to view wildlife, including orcas, seabirds, and of course the iconic Shetland pony.

Sumburgh Airport is located on the southern tip of Shetland and travellers will need to hire a car or catch a bus to get to the main town of Lerwick.

ABZ to LSI: 6.35am–7.40am (Mon–Fri)

LSI to ABZ: 7.45pm–8.45pm (Mon–Fri)

All information on flights, times and destinations can be found on the Aberdeen Airport website.