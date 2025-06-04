Earthquakes, mistaken identity and a 14-hour wait for a ride: Hitchhiker lifts lid on journey from Aberdeen to Hong Kong

Despite only being halfway through his journey, John Dougan has already been mistaken multiple times for a Russian-American defector, survived an earthquake and forced to wait 14 hours for his next ride.

John left the Granite City two months ago to set out on his epic hitchhiking route that will span over 14,000km and up to 25 countries – his final destination, Aberdeen, Hong Kong.

The 32-year-old recently found himself worn out and struggling with his mental health.

John was seeking a more independent life, which led him to quit his corporate job and create his social channels.

He wanted to share honest content with users, highlighting the highs and lows of his trip.

His journey across the globe has thrown up various challenges beyond the regular hurdles of hitchhiking.

Hitchhiker mistaken at borders for American-Russian defector

John, originally from Glasgow, has been stopped multiple times at borders and mistaken American-Russian defector John Mark Dougan.

Not only do the two share the same first and last names, but they both have the same birthday.

John Mark Dougan is a former U.S. Marine who fled to Russia in 2016, accused of running websites that spread Russian propaganda.

He said: “At the borders, they are a little bit worried we are the same person, so it became a problem

“But because Turkey is such a big country I haven’t had to deal with it in a few weeks, thankfully” said John.

John Mark Dougan now follows the hitchhiker on Instagram and often likes and comments on his posts.

The hitchhiking experience

John spoke about the troubles he faced with getting from place to place.

He said: “It can become quite a challenge, but it depends where you are. Cities are very difficult to get out of and its all about positioning. It becomes a bit of a skill that you pick up and you learn techniques.”

He told The Press & Journal that cultural differences have played a huge part in his journey so far, explaining that some cultures are more open to hitchhiking than others.

“You see countries through a different lens, and you get to know the people and the culture of a country much better,” John added.

However, it hasn’t all been plain sailing for John.

While at the German-Austrian border, he was left waiting 14 hours for a lift as nobody stopped.

He continued: “It was hard because it was still relatively early into the trip, and it was one of those moments where I thought, is this even going to be possible?”

While in southeastern Turkey, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck the area John was passing through.

At least one person has died in the quake.

John said: “I’ve been in a couple of earthquakes before but when you wake up during the night and the whole building is shaking, its quite scary.”

On top of waiting for a ride and navigating an earthquake, John has also had to balance his budget.

Having travelled before, he’s no stranger to the cost of seeing the world.

Money was a topic that came up in most conversations on his journey towards Hong Kong.

Many drivers have discussed inflation and how it has affected countries in Europe as well as Turkey and Albania.

He said: “Countries that were once inexpensive to travel and live in are now almost equivalent to European prices.”

John’s journey documented on TikTok

John is currently in southeastern Turkey and plans to go on to the Caucasus region, across the Caspian Sea and into Kazakhstan and China.

To follow John’s journey, visit his TikTok and Instagram, where he shares the highs and lows of his trip.

He is also using the platforms to raise awareness and funds for mental health charities, another reason for his expedition.

John is hoping to reach Aberdeen, Hong Kong by October but is now hoping to extend his travels into a bigger trip around the world – minus the hitchhiking.