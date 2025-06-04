Earthquakes, mistaken identity and a 14-hour wait for a ride: Hitchhiker lifts lid on journey from Aberdeen to Hong Kong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Travel

Earthquakes, mistaken identity and a 14-hour wait for a ride: Hitchhiker lifts lid on journey from Aberdeen to Hong Kong

John Dougan had trouble crossing several borders due to his shared name and birthday with a known Russian spy.

John Dougan hitchhiking from Aberdeen to Hong Kong.
John Dougan hitchhiking from Aberdeen to Hong Kong.
By Georgia Grieve

Despite only being halfway through his journey, John Dougan has already been mistaken multiple times for a Russian-American defector, survived an earthquake and forced to wait 14 hours for his next ride.

John left the Granite City two months ago to set out on his epic hitchhiking route that will span over 14,000km and up to 25 countries – his final destination, Aberdeen, Hong Kong.

The 32-year-old recently found himself worn out and struggling with his mental health.

John was seeking a more independent life, which led him to quit his corporate job and create his social channels.

He wanted to share honest content with users, highlighting the highs and lows of his trip.

A map of John Dougan's journey so far from Aberdeen, Scotland, to Aberdeen in Hong Kong. He is currently in Turkey.
A map of John Dougan’s journey so far.

His journey across the globe has thrown up various challenges beyond the regular hurdles of hitchhiking.

Hitchhiker mistaken at borders for American-Russian defector

John, originally from Glasgow, has been stopped multiple times at borders and mistaken American-Russian defector John Mark Dougan.

Not only do the two share the same first and last names, but they both have the same birthday.

John Mark Dougan is a former U.S. Marine who fled to Russia in 2016, accused of running websites that spread Russian propaganda.

He said: “At the borders, they are a little bit worried we are the same person, so it became a problem

“But because Turkey is such a big country I haven’t had to deal with it in a few weeks, thankfully” said John.

John Mark Dougan now follows the hitchhiker on Instagram and often likes and comments on his posts.

John Mark Dougan and John Dougan
American-Russian defector John Mark Dougan, left, and hitchhiker John Dougan.

The hitchhiking experience

John spoke about the troubles he faced with getting from place to place.

He said: “It can become quite a challenge, but it depends where you are. Cities are very difficult to get out of and its all about positioning. It becomes a bit of a skill that you pick up and you learn techniques.”

He told The Press & Journal that cultural differences have played a huge part in his journey so far, explaining that some cultures are more open to hitchhiking than others.

“You see countries through a different lens, and you get to know the people and the culture of a country much better,” John added.

However, it hasn’t all been plain sailing for John.

While at the German-Austrian border, he was left waiting 14 hours for a lift as nobody stopped.

He continued: “It was hard because it was still relatively early into the trip, and it was one of those moments where I thought, is this even going to be possible?”

John in Pamukkale, Turkey
John in Pamukkale, Turkey.

While in southeastern Turkey, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck the area John was passing through.

At least one person has died in the quake.

John said: “I’ve been in a couple of earthquakes before but when you wake up during the night and the whole building is shaking, its quite scary.”

On top of waiting for a ride and navigating an earthquake, John has also had to balance his budget.

Having travelled before, he’s no stranger to the cost of seeing the world.

Money was a topic that came up in most conversations on his journey towards Hong Kong.

Many drivers have discussed inflation and how it has affected countries in Europe as well as Turkey and Albania.

He said: “Countries that were once inexpensive to travel and live in are now almost equivalent to European prices.”

John hitchhiking in Turkey
John hitchhiking in Turkey.

John’s journey documented on TikTok

John is currently in southeastern Turkey and plans to go on to the Caucasus region, across the Caspian Sea and into Kazakhstan and China.

To follow John’s journey, visit his TikTok and Instagram, where he shares the highs and lows of his trip.

He is also using the platforms to raise awareness and funds for mental health charities, another reason for his expedition.

John is hoping to reach Aberdeen, Hong Kong by October but is now hoping to extend his travels into a bigger trip around the world – minus the hitchhiking.

Conversation