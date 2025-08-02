I swapped grey Aberdeen for sizzling Czechia – and fell head over heels for canoeing despite plunge into river!

Picture this: You are gliding along the peaceful Berounka River in Czechia, the sun prickling at your skin as the much-desired tan begins to show.

The chatter of birds and the gentle slosh of paddles are the only things breaking the silence as the canoe slowly makes its way around the emerald waters.

In a split second, everything changes.

What has been sheer tranquillity has suddenly been replaced by ferocious waters submerging our wee canoe as the current drags us down.

Gasping for air, I’m at a loss as to what has just happened…

And for a time, it all seems an impossible situation.

I’ve obviously lived to tell the tale, but it is how we got into – and out of – this palaver that is perhaps more intriguing.

This was just one of the highlights of an action-packed trip to Central Bohemia in Czechia, where I got to try my hand at canoeing for the first time.

I also sampled a traditional Czech wedding menu and daring staple drinks, explored historic castles, learned about everyday life in the region and found out what locals think of Staropramen.

But let’s start from the beginning, shall we?

How it all started…with a Baroque church and a dream library

I arrived at the airport in Prague at about 3.30pm, a wave of intense heat blasting my face the moment the flight attendant unlatched the hefty door.

“Yes, I’m definitely on my summer holiday,” I thought to myself.

The trip was organised by Visit Czechia to show what the region outside of the capital has to offer, so naturally they had tried to pack a lot in.

I’m very much the colour-coded itinerary type of girl when it comes to organising such journeys, and was admittedly a bit anxious about it all.

But everything was sorted out as well and neatly as a solicitor’s filing cabinet.

A taxi was waiting for me, and I was whisked to the Lindner Hotel Prague Castle – at the heart of the city’s historic centre.

With time to myself before the rest of my touring group arrived, I took advantage of the balmy evening and explored a little bit.

I took a stroll along the narrow cobbled streets, lined with historic buildings – all adorned with intricate carvings and each more fascinating than the other.

Personal favourites were the 18th century St Nicholas Church, which historians describe as the greatest example of “Prague Baroque”, and the Strahov Monastery.

The latter is the oldest monastery in Bohemia, and home to the rare Strahov Library which is filled with all sorts of wonders – including more than 18,000 books.

Now, that’s what I call a dream library!

And of course, as a die-hard Outlander fan, I just had to track down the Ministry of Culture building, which was one of the sets in the series.

Before I knew it, it was already time to snuggle in my comfy bed.

I had a big day tomorrow after all – and this was when the real fun kicked off…

Meet the adventure-seeking crew as we explore Krivoklat Castle

I was part of a six-strong team of journalists from the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, Slovakia and Scotland being led by our two knowledgeable tour guides.

Patrik was the expert on water sports and canoeing, while Tereza knew all sorts of quirky details about the region and was the brains behind the whole trip.

Remember her name as she would prove crucial to this story…

Our first destination was the stunning Krivoklat Castle, nestled in the region’s deep, green forests.

Everyone knows of Prague – but let me tell you of this whole other beautiful world just outside of it that simply takes your breath away with its picturesque views.

For the whole 20-minute ride, I couldn’t look away from the unspoiled beauty we were surrounded by, the charming wee villages and the mighty hilltops in the distance.

The medieval castle was just the cherry on the top.

We had a special tour, where we found out more about the origins of the fortress which somehow managed to survive three fires during its 900 years.

It was built as a royal holiday home – much like our beloved Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire – and all Czech kings have stayed there during their reigns.

But unlike its Scottish counterpart, Krivoklat is most famous for once being the royal hideout during war times and a torture dungeon for their enemies.

I won’t detail all of the gothic devices we were shown – but I did learn what an Iron Maiden actually is.

And on that note, it was time for my first Czech dinner.

What’s a wedding dinner in Czechia like?

We spent the night at Hotel Praha in Nizbor, on the shores of the Berounka River.

When I signed up for the trip, I was adamant I would stick to local dishes.

Encouraged by Patrik and Tereza, I went for a two course meal that is a staple at traditional Czech weddings. It couldn’t get any more local than that, I thought.

The starter was “hovezi vyvar”, which was basically a beef broth with vegetables and noodles, while the main was called “svickova na smetane”.

This is where things got interesting.

I got a hearty plate with beef strips submerged in a sweet-ish sauce, bread dumplings (or “knedliky”) and a spoonful of jam with whipped cream on top.

You can imagine my bewilderment. But Tereza kept convincing me it actually works.

And it really did! I was almost tempted to use the last of my dumplings to wipe my plate clean.

Emboldened, I looked at the local options from the liqueur menu and Patrik and Tereza immediately frowned at the mention of Slivovica.

Apparently it’s too strong even for me – despite the Balkan genes beneath my Scottish accent.

Instead, we opted for the Becherovka as a nightcap – it’s the most famous Czech bitter made of herbs and spices, and is usually taken as a shot.

You don’t necessarily have to, I was told, but when in Czechia!

Shot it is… Up and down my throat it went, burning everything along the way. It was somewhat tasty, though it did remind me of cough syrup.

My first canoe trip in Czechia – and how I ended up soaking wet…

The monumental experience I would probably end up telling my grandchildren of one day was during our seven-mile paddle trip from Zbecno to Nizbor the following day.

After a quick run through some health and safety rules, we set off, with Pepa – the Slovakian reporter – as my strong back paddler in charge of steering the vessel.

I had no idea what to expect and hadn’t prepared the tiniest bit when it came to my attire. And I was soon to regret this…

The calm Berounka River is known to be perfect for canoeing beginners like myself, flowing through scenic landscape with forests and dramatic rock massifs.

And the first few hours were marvellous as I got the hang of it.

Things took an unexpected turn, however, when Tereza took on the role of navigating the canoe.

In all honesty, she did fantastic. For the “small person” she says she is, our tour guide certainly impressed with stamina.

But when our canoe suddenly got sucked into fast waters, even her skills couldn’t help…

I heard a panicked shout – and a second later, we were underwater

I just heard a panicked “NO, NO, NO” and a second later we were both underwater, with all of our possessions bobbing away into the horizon.

With the canoe filled to the brim with water, the fierce torrent pulling us further in and the riverbed stones scratching my bare feet, it seemed like we had reached a dead end.

I could also read this in Tereza’s frantic eyes as she scanned the surroundings for a way out.

Our salvation came in the form of Pepa 10 minutes later, vehemently pushing through the relentless current to reach us and help us get out.

I would later find out that he had flipped his own canoe over and plunged in to come to the rescue.

If that’s not a knight in shining armour, I don’t know what is.

And after 30 minutes of battling the forces of nature, a few items forever lost in the Berounka River, one paddle down and several “fight wounds”, we managed to get back on board and carry on with our trip relatively unscathed.

That is if you don’t count Tereza’s face of sheer stress and panic that lasted for a lot longer than our ordeal.

I can see how this must have been a scary experience for her.

Let’s face it, having a journalist get injured or worse on your watch is perhaps not the best look.

“I suppose you won’t be writing a nice article now?” she sheepishly asked after making sure I was 100% OK and finally calming her nerves down.

I didn’t even have to think about my answer.

“Are you kidding? This was awesome!” I laughed wholeheartedly.

“You just gave me a great story – the best thing you can give a journalist.”

In the end, it became a funny anecdote we would both joke about for the rest of the trip.

Turns out having a near-death with someone can be quite the bonding experience.

What it’s like to carve your own Czech crystal glass

From then on, it was nothing but smooth sailing.

When we made it back to Nizbor, we visited the Ruckl Glassworks factory, where we found out about the unique production of traditional hand-cut Czech crystal.

I even got to carve my own glass. If my two-day Czech isn’t fooling me, I believe they said I was a natural.

We then had lunch at Restaurant Zastavka, a dilapidated wooden railway warehouse from 1876 which had been turned into a charming venue by Czech actor Tomas Hanak.

And after an interesting meet up with Olympic gold medallist Jiří Prskavec there, we wrapped up the day at our quaint Penzion Karlstejn hotel.

I’d be lying if I said my whole body didn’t hurt like hell when I hit the bed that night.

But it was the most thrilling adventure I have had in years.

And I learned a valuable lesson: Anything can happen in the water so always be prepared – and have a heroic Czech tour guide at hand to keep you sane and safe.

Throw in a brave Slovakian reporter in the mix as well, and you’d be golden.

Staropramen is a worldwide known Czech staple…or is it?

The following day we explored another seven miles of the river, which felt like a walk in the park compared to the 13 miles we had done the day before.

This time round, I succeeded in staying dry – with Pepa taking the back seat again.

We even managed to conquer the stretch from Beroun to Karlstejn ahead of schedule – giving us extra time to see a bit more of village before our tour of its famous castle.

Great, because we were all dying for that well-deserved amber beverage.

And before anyone jumps to any conclusions – no, it wasn’t a Staropramen!

In fact, it’s almost impossible to find it on the menu of a local pub – despite its world-wide reputation as a Czech staple.

And when I queried it with Tereza, her scornful face said it all.

I got a full-on lecture on why Pilsner is the be all and end all of Czech beers and why one should never mention Staropramen here. At least not in that context.

Karlstejn Castle is a real gem – but the village people are the true treasure

The final item on the agenda was a visit to Karlstejn Castle, which once homed the royals’ crown jewels.

But for me, the real treasure was actually outside of its thick walls, down at the village where the scores of quirky family-run shops made it feel instantly like home.

We got ice cream from Gelarto, famous for its home-made flavours and cones, and we stopped at a local brewery that makes its own beer and wood crafts.

And everywhere we were welcomed with the warmest greeting. Even my sad attempt at speaking Czech was met with a smile.

Tereza later told me this is the case in quite a lot of small towns across Central Bohemia, where more often than not you can find unique wee shops.

It was her various snippets of local life, legends and lore that made me fall in love with the region even more.

But sadly, all good things must come to an end.

‘My trip in Czechia was an experience I’ll never forget’

The next day marked the end of our memorable journey.

“You, I’m really going to miss,” Tereza said as we hugged for our final goodbye.

Admittedly, I’m not entirely certain that was exactly what she said.

But I choose to believe I heard correctly as I will definitely be back for more canoeing adventures on the Czech rivers and she shall be getting a call.

And when I turned my back to head away, my mind drifted to something my granny always says…

“Experience it all, my darling! Make as many memories as you possibly can, throw yourself in the unknown without fear, try new things, meet exciting people and make new friends. That’s what makes life so wonderful.”

Well, Czechia turned out to be the perfect place for each and every one of these.

Travel information:

There are direct flights from Edinburgh to Prague every week, and more information about canoeing tourism in Central Bohemia on the Visit Czechia website.

If I’ve won you over with my adventures and you’d like to try the Berounka River for yourself, Visit Czechia also has an inspiration page for four-day trips.

But that’s not all.

There is plenty to do and explore in Czechia even if you prefer more calm activities.