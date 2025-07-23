6 summer getaways to escape the everyday

Whether you’re craving coastal views, countryside calm or city buzz, summer offers the perfect excuse to escape routine and soak up something new.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

From hidden gems to well-loved favourites, we’ve rounded up the best summer getaways to inspire your next sunny adventure — no passport required.

NorthLink Ferries

It’s easy to escape to tranquil beauty when you sail with NorthLink Ferries. Take the passenger and vehicle ferry from Aberdeen to Shetland, which makes regular calls into Orkney.

Alternatively sail in just 90 minutes from Scrabster to Stromness, taking in breath-taking sights along the way.

The Shetland and Orkney Islands are more than just beautiful landscapes; they are unique places where unforgettable moments are made.

Find your Orkney and Shetland to create your own unforgettable story and book now!

Braemar Lodges

The self-catering log cabins at Braemar Lodge are situated in heart of the Cairngorms. Each log cabin is furnished to a high standard with a spacious open plan lounge, dining and kitchen area, and large French windows and a covered veranda. All are double-glazed and fully insulated for year-round use.

Extremely comfortable, the one and three bedroom log cabins have been awarded a Scottish Tourist Board three star rating. They are perfect for families, or for those who want the independence of self-catering. All the cabins are fully equipped for disabled guests who require wheelchair access.

Linen and towels are provide, and kitchens are equipped with all usual appliances including air fryer and coffee pod machine.

Enjoy a break away this summer or think ahead and book a cosy log cabin in the beautiful Cairngorms for this winter.

Grampian Campervan Hire

Summer getaways have just levelled up! Explore the unseen! with Grampian Campervan Hire this summer. Ready to hit the road and discover the beauty of Scotland? Take a look at its range of campervans and choose the best one to suit your travel needs!

Grampian Campervan Campsite

Introducing the new campsite located just outside the village of Kennethmont, near Huntly in Aberdeenshire. It is are open all year round and currently offer a stopover site with service facilities, including: electric hook-up points, drinking water, waste water, chemical toilet waste and recycling facilities

Grampian Campervan Hire now offer a convenient booking system for renting its campervans. To reserve your campervan, simply use the online booking system. If you’d like to book a campervan last minute, just get in contact! Even when the booking system is showing grey it might have a few campervans available. Gift vouchers available offering the perfect gift experience.

Cloak Caravan Park

Looking for a short break away? Stay at Cloak Caravan Park, just 10 minutes from Stonehaven and the iconic Dunnottar Castle, and only 20 minutes from Aberdeen City. Only a short walk away will you find the beautiful village of Catterline with its own shingle bay and harbour with the added bonus of the Creel Inn Restaurant and Bar.

Experience the unique ‘Highlander Pod,’ perfect for up to four guests, overlooking the fields where Highland cattle roam. It’s an excellent base for exploring the stunning Aberdeenshire, or simply cosy up and watch the Highland cattle roam right outside your door!

This accommodation can comfortably fit two adults with two children. Open plan lounge with fully equipped kitchen, electric heating with a large washroom with separate shower cubicle. There is a large king size bed upstairs and the dining area converts to a double bed. There is also an extra pull out bed in the living room.



Book your visit today.

Robertson’s Tours & Holidays

Robertsons are Shetland’s premier tour and transport operator, driven by experience since 1947, we’ve been showcasing our beautiful island home to visitors from near and far for over 75 years.

Discover Shetland’s beauty, explore its Viking heritage and unique island lifestyle with a Robertson’s holiday. You’ll discover one of Britain’s most significant archaeological sites, its most northerly island and get the chance to meet Shetland Ponies, get up close with puffins and sample delicious local produce.

With pick up points across mainland Britain, overnight ferry crossings with comfortable ensuite cabins included, half-board accommodation at one of Shetland’s finest hotels and a full touring programme with the services of our knowledgeable drivers and guides, we take the hassle out of holidays.

If you’re visiting Shetland independently, our summer excursions are a great way to explore the islands. With its fleet of six to 57 seat vehicles, we also offer bespoke private tours for individuals, groups and the travel industry. Taxi and transfer services are also available.

To find out more, head to the website, email, office@rrobertsonandson.com, or call 01595 741 234

The Caithness Collection

Premier three star family run hotels located in the heart of The North of Scotland.

Centrally located in the heart of Thurso, the recently refurbished hotel welcomes guests for food, functions, bed, and breakfast or just visiting our bar for a drink.

Suitable for families and businesspeople alike, this hotel will offer you comfortable accommodation and a warm welcome from staff. Being based in the centre of Thurso it offers you many opportunities to not only explore the town but also enjoy the frequent public transport to explore other parts of the county. Stay at the Pentland Hotel and ensure that you experience a pleasant and enjoyable visit to the delights of the far north of Scotland. Pets welcome.

Book today.

Norseman Hotel, Wick, Caithness

Highland hospitality at its finest… Located in the centre of the former Viking town of Wick, overlooking Wick River The Norseman Hotel offers the chance to relax and dine with ease while exploring the picturesque Scottish Highlands. With 48 ensuite bedrooms, on site Bar & Restaurant, hotel garden, Complimentary Wi-Fi and so much more… Pets Welcome.

Book your room.

Castletown Hotel, Castletown, Caithness

The home of old-fashioned Highland Hospitality… Nestled in the heart of the picturesque fishing village of Castletown, this family-run hotel is perfect for exploring Caithness. With quality, affordable accommodation, outdoor decking area and first-class food… it is sure to have you covered! Pets Welcome.

Book your stay.