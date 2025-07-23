6 summer getaways to escape the everyday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
6 summer getaways to escape the everyday

When the sun shines a little longer and the days feel lighter, there’s no better time to pack a bag and get away from it all and plan some summer getaways.

Presented by local businesses
Looking for a summer getaway? Look no further.
Whether you’re craving coastal views, countryside calm or city buzz, summer offers the perfect excuse to escape routine and soak up something new.

From hidden gems to well-loved favourites, we’ve rounded up the best summer getaways to inspire your next sunny adventure — no passport required.

NorthLink Ferries

Experience serene summer waters in style.

It’s easy to escape to tranquil beauty when you sail with NorthLink Ferries. Take the passenger and vehicle ferry from Aberdeen to Shetland, which makes regular calls into Orkney.

Alternatively sail in just 90 minutes from Scrabster to Stromness, taking in breath-taking sights along the way.

The Shetland and Orkney Islands are more than just beautiful landscapes; they are unique places where unforgettable moments are made.

Find your Orkney and Shetland to create your own unforgettable story and book now!

Braemar Lodges

Enjoy the summer evening in a stunning lodge.

The self-catering log cabins at Braemar Lodge are situated in heart of the Cairngorms. Each log cabin is furnished to a high standard with a spacious open plan lounge, dining and kitchen area, and large French windows and a covered veranda. All are double-glazed and fully insulated for year-round use.

Extremely comfortable, the one and three bedroom log cabins have been awarded a Scottish Tourist Board three star rating. They are perfect for families, or for those who want the independence of self-catering. All the cabins are fully equipped for disabled guests who require wheelchair access.

Linen and towels are provide, and kitchens are equipped with all usual appliances including air fryer and coffee pod machine.

Enjoy a break away this summer or think ahead and book a cosy log cabin in the beautiful Cairngorms for this winter.

Grampian Campervan Hire

A campervan is an asset to  summer getaways

Summer getaways have just levelled up! Explore the unseen! with Grampian Campervan Hire this summer. Ready to hit the road and discover the beauty of Scotland? Take a look at its  range of campervans and choose the best one to suit your travel needs!

Grampian Campervan Campsite 

Introducing the new campsite located just outside the village of Kennethmont, near Huntly in Aberdeenshire. It is are open all year round and currently offer a stopover site with service facilities, including: electric hook-up points, drinking water, waste water, chemical toilet waste and recycling facilities

Grampian Campervan Hire now offer a convenient booking system for renting its campervans. To reserve your campervan, simply use the online booking system. If you’d like to book a campervan last minute, just get in contact! Even when the booking system is showing grey it might have a few campervans available. Gift vouchers available offering the perfect gift experience.

Cloak Caravan Park

Refresh and relax alongside some of the cutest neighbours.

Looking for a short break away? Stay at Cloak Caravan Park, just 10 minutes from Stonehaven and the iconic Dunnottar Castle, and only 20 minutes from Aberdeen City. Only a short walk away will you find the beautiful village of Catterline with its own shingle bay and harbour with the added bonus of the Creel Inn Restaurant and Bar.

Experience the unique ‘Highlander Pod,’ perfect for up to four guests, overlooking the fields where Highland cattle roam. It’s an excellent base for exploring the stunning Aberdeenshire, or simply cosy up and watch the Highland cattle roam right outside your door!

This accommodation can comfortably fit two adults with two children. Open plan lounge with fully equipped kitchen, electric heating with a large washroom with separate shower cubicle. There is a large king size bed upstairs and the dining area converts to a double bed. There is also an extra pull out bed in the living room.
  
Book your visit today.

Robertson’s Tours & Holidays

Experience summer getaways with no stress or hassle.

Robertsons are Shetland’s premier tour and transport operator, driven by experience since 1947, we’ve been showcasing our beautiful island home to visitors from near and far for over 75 years.

Discover Shetland’s beauty, explore its Viking heritage and unique island lifestyle with a Robertson’s holiday. You’ll discover one of Britain’s most significant archaeological sites, its most northerly island and get the chance to meet Shetland Ponies, get up close with puffins and sample delicious local produce.

With pick up points across mainland Britain, overnight ferry crossings with comfortable ensuite cabins included, half-board accommodation at one of Shetland’s finest hotels and a full touring programme with the services of our knowledgeable drivers and guides, we take the hassle out of holidays.

If you’re visiting Shetland independently, our summer excursions are a great way to explore the islands. With its fleet of six to 57 seat vehicles, we also offer bespoke private tours for individuals, groups and the travel industry. Taxi and transfer services are also available.

To find out more, head to the website, email, office@rrobertsonandson.com, or call 01595 741 234

The Caithness Collection

Explore Caithness at your own leisure.

Premier three star family run hotels located in the heart of The North of Scotland.

Centrally located in the heart of Thurso, the recently refurbished hotel welcomes guests for food, functions, bed, and breakfast or just visiting our bar for a drink.
Suitable for families and businesspeople alike, this hotel will offer you comfortable accommodation and a warm welcome from staff. Being based in the centre of Thurso it offers you many opportunities to not only explore the town but also enjoy the frequent public transport to explore other parts of the county. Stay at the Pentland Hotel and  ensure that you experience a pleasant and enjoyable visit to the delights of the far north of Scotland. Pets welcome.

Book today.

Norseman Hotel, Wick, Caithness 

Highland hospitality at its finest… Located in the centre of the former Viking town of Wick, overlooking Wick River The Norseman Hotel offers the chance to relax and dine with ease while exploring the picturesque Scottish Highlands. With 48 ensuite bedrooms, on site Bar & Restaurant, hotel garden, Complimentary Wi-Fi and so much more… Pets Welcome.

Book your room.

Castletown Hotel, Castletown, Caithness 

The home of old-fashioned Highland Hospitality… Nestled in the heart of the picturesque fishing village of Castletown, this family-run hotel is perfect for exploring Caithness. With quality, affordable accommodation, outdoor decking area and first-class food… it is sure to have you covered! Pets Welcome.

Book your stay.

