Review: Drimsynie Holiday Village, family fun in stunning Argyll

A themed summer break at Argyll Holidays' Lochgoilhead location proved to have restorative powers for one frazzled journalist and her family...

The welcoming central building at Drimsynie Holiday Village. Image: Argyll Holidays
By Jenni Gee

As the school term drew to a close and the summer holidays loomed, it became clear that everyone in my family would benefit from a chance to relax and unwind.

Enter Argyll Holidays, which this year had tempted us to try out Drimsynie Holiday Village, nestled at the northernmost reaches of Loch Goil in the unspoiled Eden that is Argyll and Bute.

Turning off the A83 by the aptly named Rest and Be Thankful viewpoint, I reflected that this was exactly what we had come here to do.

A scenic shot of a man sitting on a hillside with loch below.
Drimsynie is set in stunning surroundings. Image: supplied

Winding our way along the scenic single-track that marked the last six miles of a journey to what would soon prove to be a true West Coast wonderland, I felt the stresses of modern life begin to melt away as every twist took me further from the worries of the world.

Breathtaking vista down Loch Goil

Pulling up to the main building that serves as a central hub of the holiday village, I was compelled to pause for a moment to savour the breathtaking vista down Loch Goil, before a seamless check-in with friendly staff had us heading on our way to our accommodation.

There is a range of options to choose from when you book a stay at Drimsynie Holiday Village – from classic caravans to luxurious hot-tub lodges, the village offers something to suit every style and budget.

With teens in tow, we were lucky to secure the much-memed Tunnock’s caravan for our stay.

“That’s us a wafer the weekend,” we quipped in humour shamelessly pilfered from our social media feeds as we pulled up in our allocated personal parking space right alongside the colourfully painted three-bed static, with a private deck overlooking the river.

The confectionery motif continued inside in slightly more subtle fashion, with cushions and canvases on the same theme.

Themed accommodation perfect for families

The decor made a great conversation-starter, as well as providing a focal point for pictures, and the Tunnock’s van is just one of a number of themed offerings on site, designed to make family breaks even more magical.

Visitors can choose from designs aimed at budding witches and wizards or fans of folklore and fairytales – there’s even something specially designed to delight little superheroes.

For younger families, there’s a lodge equipped with additional child-proofing and toddler-friendly features to help parents enjoy a stress-free family break.

A group of people in canoes on the loch.
Drimsynie offers activities on Loch Goil. Image: supplied.

The provision for kids doesn’t stop at themed stays though, with an exciting range of on-site activities on offer, as well as some more adrenaline-fuelled adventures on the loch and a little further afield.

With the help of co-ordinator Justin, we tried our hands at archery in a covered range, and enjoyed every moment.

Paired with a younger family for the session, we all quickly mastered the basics before Justin led us through some fun challenges and competitions that soon had archers of all ages fully invested.

An archery target with arrows in it.
Archery at Drimsynie hit the spot. Image: Jenni Gee.

Later that day, I was convinced to join the kids for a session of laser combat in an outdoor woodland arena.

Full disclosure: I was not particularly excited about the idea when it was floated, having tried laser games in indoor and inflatable venues in the past and been left underwhelmed.

Drimsynie unlocked something lost

But the time we spent battling it out on the Drimsynie forest floor was honestly one of the best times I have had in recent memory.

Throwing my forty-something self to the ground and low-crawling through the dirt to “take out” a member of the opposing team, while a grandad enjoying an outing with his family provided “cover fire” from the rear, I reflected that I had not truly “played” in nature this way since I was a child – Drimsynie had unlocked something I thought was lost and it was exhilarating.

I left the arena mud-smeared and joyful, on a high that lasted well into the days that followed (oh, and the kids said it was fun too!).

Sauna soothes away the day

After all those exertions, we made our way to the indoor pool complex, where the teens went for a swim, and I made a beeline for the whirlpool and infrared sauna to soothe away the aches of the day.

For those seeking more targeted self-care during their stay, Drimsynie’s Sequoia Spa offers everything from massages and facials to Reiki and crystal healing.

The youngsters followed the pool with a game of pool, and then one of air hockey in The Funhouse – which also offers an indoor sports court and range of arcade activities, while I took some time out to enjoy the breathtaking views to the Arrochar Alps from the floor-to-ceiling picture windows in the comfortable modern lobby.

Two children playing on an air hockey table in the Funhouse at Drimsynie Holiday Village, Argyll.
The Funhouse is full of traditional arcade offerings. Image: supplied

Visitors to the Drimsynie Estate would be hard-pressed not to be impressed as shafts of sunlight pick out imposing grey metamorphic rock faces, which descend into lush pine forests of a green so deep it might be blue or black.

Watching the clouds kiss the surrounding summits felt something close to therapy.

We rounded out the Sunday of our stay with a visit to The View – Drimsynie Holiday Village’s on-site restaurant, whose kitchen also furnishes the offerings at the DC takeaway joint next door.

I had booked a table as the place is popular, and we were lucky enough to be allocated one by the window – helping us to understand how the eatery got its name.

It was hard to pull our focus from the surrounding panorama to peruse the menu – but, when we did, it was well worth it.

A plate of food in front of a window which looks out on the view.
Window tables at The View offer meals with an amazing panorama. Image Jenni Gee

From soup, to steaks, to salads, to sweets – the comprehensive menu offers options for all sorts of eaters – the homemade aubergine lasagne and an actual choice of vegan puddings were a real treat for me (confession time – I couldn’t choose and ordered both the brownie and the sticky toffee pudding, which were served with the best dairy-free ice cream I’ve tasted!)

The teens had a full Sunday roast, bookended by chicken strips and ice cream and gave the whole experience a double thumbs up.  We’ve vowed to return to try a meal on The Outlook balcony and drinks in the cosy-looking Fireside Bar.

Leaving Drimsynie Holiday Village was hard, despite the scenic journey home, but we left feeling relaxed and renewed with some great family memories and plans to revisit in the future.

Travel facts

