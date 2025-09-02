AirBaltic to bring back Aberdeen to Riga flights next summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Travel

AirBaltic to bring back Aberdeen to Riga flights next summer

Aberdonians can look forward to twice weekly flights to the Latvian capital.

By Ross Hempseed
An Airbaltic aircraft.
AirBaltic are to relaunch Riga route from Aberdeen next summer. Image: AGS Airports.

Aberdeen Airport has announced that flights to the Latvian capital, Riga, will resume next summer.

The route operated by AirBaltic will operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays from June 2 2026.

Flights will be aboard a modern Airbus A220-300 with seating for up to 149 passengers and will come with high-speed SpaceX Starlink internet on board.

Riga is fast-becoming one of the most popular city break destinations in Europe.

It remains relatively cheap for budget travellers, while offering a lot for history and art enthusiasts with its historic Old Town and Art Nouveau district.

The route is part of AirBaltic’s expansion plans with Riga serving as a home base for the airlines operations.

Boost for north-east holidaymakers

North-east travellers could use Riga as a connecting airport, heading to destinations such as Turkey, Finland and Lithuania.

AirBaltic plans to increase frequency of flights to over 20 destinations from Riga, offering a lot of choice for travellers.

Chris Tibbett, aero director at AGS Airports, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome airBaltic back to Aberdeen International Airport.

The return of this direct service to Riga is fantastic news for both leisure and business travellers and further strengthens our connectivity to Eastern Europe.”

Mantas Vrubliauskas, from AirBaltic said: “We are pleased to resume direct flights between Aberdeen and Riga for the upcoming summer season.

“This connection will once again provide convenient access between the north-east of Scotland and Latvia. It will also offering excellent onward connectivity to Estonia, Lithuania, Finland, and Scandinavia.”

Conversation