AirBaltic to bring back Aberdeen to Riga flights next summer

Aberdeen Airport has announced that flights to the Latvian capital, Riga, will resume next summer.

The route operated by AirBaltic will operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays from June 2 2026.

Flights will be aboard a modern Airbus A220-300 with seating for up to 149 passengers and will come with high-speed SpaceX Starlink internet on board.

Riga is fast-becoming one of the most popular city break destinations in Europe.

It remains relatively cheap for budget travellers, while offering a lot for history and art enthusiasts with its historic Old Town and Art Nouveau district.

The route is part of AirBaltic’s expansion plans with Riga serving as a home base for the airlines operations.

Boost for north-east holidaymakers

North-east travellers could use Riga as a connecting airport, heading to destinations such as Turkey, Finland and Lithuania.

AirBaltic plans to increase frequency of flights to over 20 destinations from Riga, offering a lot of choice for travellers.

Chris Tibbett, aero director at AGS Airports, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome airBaltic back to Aberdeen International Airport.

The return of this direct service to Riga is fantastic news for both leisure and business travellers and further strengthens our connectivity to Eastern Europe.”

Mantas Vrubliauskas, from AirBaltic said: “We are pleased to resume direct flights between Aberdeen and Riga for the upcoming summer season.

“This connection will once again provide convenient access between the north-east of Scotland and Latvia. It will also offering excellent onward connectivity to Estonia, Lithuania, Finland, and Scandinavia.”