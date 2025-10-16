Review: Bliss Yoga Retreats in Tenerife is perfect for melting your worries away

What better way to extend the summer than stretching out on a yoga mat under the Tenerife sun, with a day of adventure ahead?

I’m possibly the least likely person you’d expect to go to a yoga retreat; I struggle to sit still even for a few seconds, I get out of breath going up the stairs and – most obviously – I’d never even thought about trying yoga before.

But this wasn’t a problem at all at Bliss Yoga Retreats. With a friendly instructor and a welcoming host, our party of five felt right at home.

Tucked away in the peaceful little town of San Miguel in Tenerife, yoga was an absolute treat in the garden of the modern villa we were staying in.

The villa itself is the perfect size for a small group. The hot tub in the garden was ideal for relaxing and enjoying the company of those joining us on the trip in the evenings, after dining alfresco with a glass of wine.

It is worth noting that the villa we stayed in is not the permanent home of Bliss Yoga retreats. In fact, host Dominic is moving into a new venue in the coming months.

Bliss Yoga Retreats in Tenerife is ideal for beginners

Back to the yoga, our instructor, Alexa, was an absolute joy. Since the majority of the group were complete beginners to the practice, there was no pressure on us to be perfect.

Whenever my alignment was incorrect (which certainly wasn’t uncommon), Alexa would quietly approach and gently guide me into the correct position. There was no fuss made, no embarrassment – just gentle guidance.

If I had to pick a favourite session, I would have to say it was day three. We woke up to a sliver of misty rain and decided it was light enough to ignore and continue our practice in the garden.

The soft pitter-patter of raindrops against the greenery in the garden and the roof of the villa provided a serene soundtrack for even the most demanding positions.

The small town square, just up the hill from the villa, provided a lovely spot for yoga during one early morning session, which was complemented by a gorgeous view over San Miguel and the surrounding countryside.

Each morning of the retreat was different. Each session was based on a different element: earth, wind, fire and air.

These included different breathing techniques, meditation and poses.

The difficulty of the poses varied from day to day, giving us a variety of relaxing positions and challenging stretches.

Yoga every morning quickly became a highlight and prepared us for the day ahead.

Excursions in Tenerife

Outside of yoga, our days were filled with excursions and hikes in gorgeous corners of the island.

The days spent by the seaside felt especially relaxing after our morning yoga sessions, and something that anyone who has spent a beach holiday in the canary islands can relate to.

First, we visited Playa Abama, which was the perfect place to buy a drink and read a book in the sun.

The weather was absolutely perfect for me, stunning when the sun came out but with enough cloud cover to avoid burning my near paper-white skin.

El Medano was the second beach we visited. My partner Ryan and I spent more time exploring the shops and bars than relaxing here.

For anyone interested in learning to surf, there were plenty of shops offering surfing lessons, but I’d recommend booking ahead for these since they were fully booked the day we went.

There isn’t a shortage of surf shops on the beachfront, which provide lessons in all manner of water sports.

Hiking with stunning views

If you’re thinking that relaxing on a beach isn’t your idea of the activities one partakes in on a yoga retreat, don’t worry. We spent a couple of days hiking as well.

On our first full day in Tenerife, we hiked in Chinamada, located in the Anaga National Park, through thick layers of trees to see stunning viewpoints of the surrounding areas among fluffy, thin clouds.

On the last day, we set off for Cañada Blanca and walked around Roques de García, not far from Mount Teide, the volcano which last erupted in November 1909.

The thin air and unfiltered heat from the sun above the clouds made an otherwise normal hike the most challenging day of the trip, but it was all the more rewarding once we had reached the end of the trail (an ice cream from the Cañada Blanca Visitor Centre was especially appreciated afterwards).

Another highlight from the trip was our visit to Playa de las Américas, which is very popular with tourists.

Ryan and I decided to go out for a meal on our own at a restaurant called Savage. We had a delicious dinner and then had a wander along the shops, bars and restaurants.

Tenerife is the perfect place to relax and unwind at the best of times, but that couldn’t be truer at Bliss Yoga Retreats.

As a total beginner to all things yoga and wellness, the experience opened my eyes to the benefits of practising regularly and taking time to look after myself.

Only a day after we flew back to Aberdeen, I had already bought a yoga mat to continue my yoga journey at home, although I’m absolutely certain that my living room won’t live up to Bliss Yoga Retreats in Tenerife.

Travel facts

Bliss Yoga Retreats runs trips to Tenerife ranging from €999 to €1,649, which include accommodation, morning and evening yoga classes and island excursions. Flights are not included.

You can fly direct to Tenerife from Aberdeen with TUI.

Visit www.blissyogaretreats.co.uk