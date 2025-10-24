Escape to a winter wonderland for an unforgettable break

Braemar Lodge log cabins offer the perfect retreat for those seeking crisp mountain air, snow-dusted landscapes and the timeless charm of a Highland lodge.

Braemar is a holiday playground in Aberdeenshire that can be enjoyed all throughout the year. But there’s something extra special about this charming village when the cooler months roll in.

As the chill descends, it transforms into a sparkling landscape of frosted forests and snow-capped peaks.

It’s the perfect wintry backdrop that will make you want to stay in a cosy log cabin, all bundled up in a snuggly blanket with a comforting cup of hot chocolate.

Braemar Lodge’s luxury self-catering log cabins

Braemar Lodge is the perfect haven for that winter getaway you’ve been dreaming about.

Braemar Lodge log cabins offer the comforts of a luxury hotel stay combined with the flexibility and cost-effectiveness of booking a self-catering accommodation.

Malcolm Scott, owner of Braemar Lodge, explained: “We supply everything you need in the bathrooms. All utensils, tea, coffee pod machines and free pods as well as sweets are in the kitchens. We have ovens but we find guests use our air fryers more for convenience.

“We’ve got interactive TVs with Fire Sticks so they carry up to 300 channels.

“When people come to a holiday lodge, they expect it will be quite basic. But we offer many of the things you would expect in a more expensive hotel.”

Solo or group? Braemar Lodge can accommodate you

Whether you’re a solo traveller or a large family, Braemar Lodge log cabins can accommodate your needs.

Malcolm said: “We have seven three-bedroom lodges and each come with a bathroom, living room and kitchenette. Each can take in a double and two twins. So it sleeps six but we have enough space to add extra beds.

“And then there is a king double lodge and there is a twin lodge.

“One of our cabins is also fully equipped for disabled guests who require wheelchair access.”

Braemar Lodge log cabins have that rustic charm making guests feel right at home as soon as they arrive. They have spacious open-plan interiors with large French windows and covered verandas that make the most of the tranquil outdoor scenery.

Don’t worry, with double glazing and full insulation, you’ll be able to stay warm and cosy indoors as the snowflakes fall outside your chalet.

Things to do, places to explore

Many of Braemar Lodge’s guests like to stay comfortable in their cabins without feeling the need to go out.

On the lawn, children can run around safely while adults play swing ball, badminton or croquet.

Guests can cook their favourite dishes in their own lodges or go round the corner into the village to enjoy a meal at one of the local cafes and restaurants.

For those with a taste for adventure, there more places nearby to explore and even more activities to do.

Braemar Lodge sits right at the heart of the Cairngorms, the largest national park in the UK. This spectacular location offers many opportunities for outdoor pursuits, including numerous walking and hiking trails.

For history enthusiasts, a visit to the nearby Braemar Castle is a must. The 17th century fortress gives an interesting insight into Scotland’s rich heritage.

Braemar Lodge is also close to the Fife Arms, which is known to pull out all the stops when it comes to the festive season. Don’t miss the restored Victorian coaching inn’s dazzling Christmas decorations and world-class fireworks on Hogmanay.

Balmoral Castle is also a short drive away if you want a glimpse into the British royal family’s Highland home.

Personal touch

What makes guests return to Braemar Lodge is that personal attention and care that they receive from the staff.

It’s evident in touches like the welcome pack which thoughtfully includes raincoats and umbrellas in case people forget that it could rain all day.

To keep guests entertained, there are books and games in each cabin.

Malcolm is also proud of the selection of records they’ve left for guests who love listening to music. Many are from local shops while some are from his own personal collection. He said: “We try and make the record collections in each chalet as varied as possible so it will please everybody.”

He looks forward to making guests’ stay at the Lodge even more memorable. “We have plans to get the likes of an outdoor sauna. We want to give our guests a hotel experience while giving them their own space.

“Our personability sets us apart from our competitors. We’re very strong on somebody from the team always being around and making sure everybody’s okay.”

Exclusive offer for Press and Journal readers

Book your stay at Braemar Lodge now and take advantage of its exclusive offer for Press and Journal readers!

You can choose to either book three nights for the price of two or get a 30% reduction on your entire stay.

Just use the promo code: lodge@PJ when you email info@braemarlodge.co.uk to book your holiday between November 1 2025 and March 1 2026.