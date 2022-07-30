Nature Watch: Reflections on the natural riches of Shetland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nature Watch: Reflections on the natural riches of Shetland

By Keith Broomfield
July 30, 2022, 6:30 am Updated: July 30, 2022, 10:06 am
Mountain hare

A recent period of isolation at home due to Covid, resulted in me reminiscing about a trip to Shetland in July last year, when every nuance of the landscape and the addictive smell of the omnipresent sea air are still tinged indelibly upon my senses.

Travelling around Shetland always delivers new surprises and the most absorbing scenery, and it is hard to imagine more spectacular coastlines than the cliffs at Eshaness in the north-west of the mainland or those at Deepdale further south.

As I wandered along the clifftops at Deepdale, several mountain hares scurried on the clifftops, while the cries of Arctic terns – or ‘tirricks’ as they are known in Shetland – were all around.

On one nearby pebbly beach, a young tirrick, a downy little grey bundle, suddenly scurried ahead of me before squeezing itself against a rock, into which it pressed its face to avoid eye contact.

Deepdale.

It lay huddled, stony still, not even daring to peek at me.

I wondered what was going through its mind.

Relying on camouflage was its last line of defence and it would have been a nerve-racking moment, unsure whether I was friend or foe and whether it was on the verge of meeting an untimely end.

I quickly retreated to leave the youngster alone, so it could relax once more and lest a predatory bonxie (great skua) should become aware of its whereabouts.

Favourite spot

Another favourite spot of mine was the No Ness peninsula on the south-east mainland, which unveiled a spectacular panorama down the coast to Sumburgh Head.

Arctic skua in flight.

On one memorable occasion here, a pair of Arctic skuas swept low over my head.

Arctic skuas are less frequent than bonxies on Shetland and are more graceful and slender in form.

Like the bonxie, Arctic skuas dive-bomb other seabirds to force them to disgorge or release their fish catch.

At one time, it was erroneously believed that Arctic skuas dive-bombed other birds to persuade them to defecate, which has led to several old common names that include ‘dirt bird’ and ‘dirty Allan’.

In Shetland, they are also known as ‘scooty Allan’.

Red-throated divers

On many tarns and lochans, red-throated divers with their distinctive low profiles glided across the steely-grey waters.

Eshaness.

About the size of a small goose, they are attractive birds with their light grey heads and vibrant red throats.

An old Shetland name for the red-throated diver is ‘rain-goose’, in reference to the long-held belief that the bird can foretell the bad weather with short cries (or flying inland) indicating fine weather, while long, plaintive ones (or flying out to sea) give a warning of more inclement conditions.

An old Shetland poem states: ‘If the rain gose flees ta da hill, Ye can geng ta da haf whin ye will; Bit whin sho gengs ta da sea. Ye maun draw up yir boats an flee’.”

A sceptic might suggest such meteorological forecasting skills were bound to bear fruit, given that the weather in Shetland is rarely settled for any length of time.

