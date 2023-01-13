Discover your adventure: What’s on offer at Fort William Mountain Festival 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Get ready for four days of adventure in the Highlands when the Fort William Mountain Festival 2023 kicks into action.

The event, running from February 16 to 19, is being staged across Fort William and Lochaber, the Outdoor Capital of the UK and offers something for visitors, outdoor enthusiasts and armchair thrill-seekers alike.

The jam-packed programme includes guided outdoor activities, inspirational speakers, thought-provoking films, competitions and awards, and an interactive, adventure-themed exhibition, all perfectly timed to coincide with the best winter walking, climbing and snowsports conditions of the year in the region.

What to expect from Fort William Mountain Festival 2023

During the day festival-goers will be able to take part in a varied programme of Fringe Events enabling them to get out and discover the amazing landscapes of Lochaber under the guidance of local experts.

And festival organisers are proud to be working with a diverse range of specialist activity providers to showcase everything the area offers for outdoor enthusiasts.

Activities include mindful walking, wild yoga (near the Steall Falls), nature writing, wild swimming, trail running, mountain biking, paddle boarding and, of course, winter walking, mountaineering, skiing and snowboarding.

Many of these events are free to participate in and all are sure to fuel that burgeoning sense of adventure.

By night, visitors will be able to choose from inspiring speakers and internationally renowned films at one of three venues across Fort William.

Experts to share tales from the trails

For 2023 organisers are teaming up with outdoor clothing and gear designer Patagonia to bring their world-class team to the stage.

The Climbing night will feature Patagonia athlete Robbie Phillips, one of the UK’s top all round climbers and adventurers, based in Edinburgh.

The event Tales from the Trails will be a unique celebration of the world-famous long-distance trails that start and end in Fort William.

The Scottish Mountaineering Press will host a winter climbing forum where people can quiz experts on how to get the best out of their icy exploits.

There’ll be many other speakers and biking, snow-sports and paddle-sports films, as well as the Banff Centre Mountain Festival World Tour.

Golden Axe film competition will remember late Rob Brown

There’s also a new short film competition, The Golden Axe Award, established in memory of festival committee member Rob Brown.

The experienced climber died in a tragic accident on Ben Nevis in July 2022.

Described as a “leader” and “ideas man”, Rob was also a proud and avid maker of films and the new competition is set to be a “very special” way to remember him.

Entries are invited from filmmakers of every kind and the only rules are the film must be no longer than two minutes and must include bright colours, outdoor adventure and food.

The International Film night will showcase the best entries to the festival’s own film competition, together with the award presentations.

The prestigious Scottish Awards for Excellence in Mountain Culture, recognising the achievements of inspiring individuals and their outstanding contributions to Scotland’s outdoor culture, are making a welcome return with the winners of the adult and youth awards being announced in early February 2023.

‘Opportunities for everyone’ with diverse programme

Anna Danby, co-ordinator of the 2023 Fort William Mountain Festival, said: “It is a privilege to be part of organising such a diverse programme, bringing together everyday adventurers, elite athletes, mountain professionals and local residents on the same stage.

“There are opportunities for everyone to get involved whatever your passion and experience.

“Our hope is that we have curated a programme that truly offers people from all walks of life the opportunity to come along and get involved.

“The overriding aims of the festival are to encourage everyone to be inspired by, respect and protect our natural landscape and we are confident that or festival visitors will leave feeling motivated to do just that.

“When I first attended the festival back in 2015, I never imagined I would one day be helping to organise it.

“There are opportunities for everyone to get involved whatever your passion and experience.”

“The people and adventures shared on its stage shaped my own journey into the mountains and now I get to help inspire others in the same way. So come along and get involved, you never know where it might take you!”

Fort William Mountain Festival 2023 will take place from February 16 to 19.