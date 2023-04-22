Ginger Gairdner: Daffodils can’t escape old Father Time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ginger Gairdner: Daffodils can’t escape old Father Time

But be careful not to induce a daffodil massacre!

By Brian Cunningham
But be careful not to induce a daffodil massacre!

As we make our way through April, slowly we start to see the early spring daffodil display coming to an end.

Anything that flowers at this time of year has to be tough for putting up with the Scottish weather- wind, snow, rain, freezing cold temperatures then unseasonably warm temperatures, and that can be in just the one day!

However, like us all, the one thing they can’t escape is Father Time and what just the other week were bright and cheerful mass daffodil displays in our public parks and private gardens, are now splattered with withering flower heads turning brown after finishing doing there thing.

Cycle of growth

Without the vigour and enthusiasm of youth there’s no denying they are coming to a phase of their growth cycle where visually they don’t look as good anymore.

The displays naturalised in grass under the canopy of our still leafless trees don’t look so smart anymore now that some of the daffodil foliage is standing up whilst other leaves have lost their strength and flopped over, tangled amongst the now growing lawn grass.

Daffodils. Image: PA Wire

This ‘mess’ unfortunately stands out even more on the clumps of daffodils growing in our beds and borders which other than this, are looking immaculately tidy.

The lush, green shoots coming from our shrubs, and those bursting out of the ground from our herbaceous plants, emerging from soil top dressed with fresh compost, look just glorious at the moment all prepped for the season ahead.

At this point is when I start to feel sorry for the daffodil as gardeners up and down the country wonder what to do with them them in the meantime.

Scalping the foliage

In lots of cases this results in scenes of daffodil massacre and torture as the foliage is scalped to the ground prematurely or tied and bundled thus bruising and wounding them.

The best thing we can do for them is to put up with a bit of untidiness and the let the bulbs fade away naturally.

We’re only looking at a short time, usually for a period of around six weeks after the last of your daffodil blooms.

Daffodils at Magdalen Green, Dundee, in 2020. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

This allows enough time for the bulb to be able to complete its natural life cycle, storing up energy before a period of dormancy so it has the strength to put on a show and flower for us again next year.

During this time you may see a small ball form where the daffodil flower used to be, these contain the developing seeds for the next generation.

Unless you fancy harvesting the seeds for sowing come the autumn and having a go at growing your own, feel free to pick these off.

You won’t do the plant any harm indeed you may even help the flowering of next year as at this stage energy is being diverted from the storage organs within the bulb to create this seed so taking away the head will make sure the work is happening just where we want it.

Picking off seed heads

To be honest, picking off the seed heads is something I’ve never done before to my daffodils and haven’t seen any decrease in the quality flower the following year.

In the Scone Palace grounds where I work with displays containing thousands and thousands of daffodil bulbs this is not really something we have the time for.

Sunset and Daffodils. Image: Shutterstock

Every year though I do often ask myself how long it would take to remove all of these seed heads, one year I’ll give it a go, just not this year.

With all the other tasks needing carried out in spring, the cutting down and tidying of the long grass where daffodils grew is not something I do until mid-June.

Areas around the home are started first to neaten up the appearance, before then spreading out to the further parts of the garden.

However, over the last decade our thinking has changed and we are more inclined to leave these areas alone for the benefit of biodiversity.

Encouraging wildflowers

We are now only a few weeks away from the annual ‘No-Mow May’ movement, where we are all encouraged by the Plantlife organisation to liberate our lawns and let the wildflowers within them grow free.

I suspect everyone of us thinks our lawns are made up 100% of the sword like blades of grass but look closely and you will also see plants of familiar daisy, rounded leaves of clover and the creeping, square stemmed self-heal.

Wildflowers have so many more benefits than just looking pretty.

Allowing them to grow and flower not only will add colour and interest not usually expected from an aspect of your garden but will also give wildlife a boost by providing our bees, butterflies and other pollinators with a feast.

If you’re unsure then why not experiment on a wee corner of your lawn or a patch at the bottom of your garden, at the end of the the day if you don’t like it you just start cutting it again.

This is a permanent feature of my garden now in the front lawn, I still cut a border around the edge so to frame and a wee path through the middle, I wouldn’t wont anybody thinking I’d just abandoned my lawn!

