I joined Banff Sailing Club for free taster session ahead of open day – how did I get on?

Gayle went for a blast in a racing boat ahead of Banff Sailing Club's open day on May 26.

Gayle's feet got a bit wet during the sailing taster session! Image: Brian Smith/Jasperimage.
By Gayle Ritchie

We’re blasting across the water with the wind in our hair and the sun on our backs.

Skipper Alistair Mackie communicates some instructions about gathering up ropes and we duck to avoid the swinging boom.

I’m out in a racing boat with Banff Sailing Club and there’s a huge sense of exhilaration.

In Alistair’s words: “It’s all about the buzz.”

The boat, a Hunter 707, is a speed demon, and as it cuts through the water, we reach about seven knots – although these bad boys can get up to 13 knots or more in the right conditions.

Gayle joins Banff Sailing Club for a taster session. L-R: Alistair Mackie, Gayle Ritchie, Bob Maycock and Polina Khodareva. Image: Brian Smith/Jasperimage.
There are four of us crewing the boat – me, Alistair, Bob Maycock, and Polina Khodareva.

While Alistair and Bob are Banff locals, Polina, who joined the club last year, travels 50 miles up the coast from Aberdeen to indulge her watery passion at every opportunity.

Sailing open day

The club is keen to promote its upcoming open day – on May 26 – during which members of the public are welcome to try sailing for free.

I’m here in Banff for a taster session, and as a beginner sailor, with little clue about the sport, I’m having a whale of a time.

The boats go for a hurl around beautiful Banff bay. Image: Brian Smith/Jasperimage.
Before we set off from the harbour, Alistair warned that it’s best to remain sitting in the boat at all times.

If you stand up, there’s a risk you could be whacked by the boom – and that would hurt.

We should also hold on to something at all times, because while the chances of tumbling overboard are slim (so he says!), the act of falling over could cause all sorts of mayhem and possible injuries. Essentially – sit down and hold on!

Keep the boat shipshape

Alistair also stressed the importance of keeping the boat shipshape. There are lots of ropes that could be tripped over, so they should be tidied away neatly.

As we get out into beautiful Banff bay, the views up and down the coastline are stupendous. I spot a few seabirds, but there’s a chance we could also see seals and dolphins.

Gayle has a whale of a time with Banff Sailing Club. Image: Brian Smith/Jasperimage.
After I’ve watched my crew in action, I’m allowed to have a go at bringing the main sail in and out. I think I do a decent job – nobody shouts at me!

We zip through the waves, sometimes heeling at a pretty daunting angle, and at times I fear my hat is going to take off.

We change sides as we turn into the wind, and dangle our legs over the side of the boat to allow photographer Brian Smith, who’s following us in a RIB, to take pictures.

This is when my ancient, tatty trainers get splashed by sea spray, although I don’t care – it’s a refreshing feeling.

Gayle Ritchie joins Banff Sailing Club for a taster session. Image: Brian Smith/Jasperimage.
We’re accompanied by fellow 707 sail boat, Touchdown, with members of the club racing alongside us.

It’s pretty breezy so we get up a bit of speed. Alistair reckons we reach around eight knots (9mph) but it feels much faster.

The 707 sailing boats can reach quite a speed. Image: Brian Smith/Jasperimage.
There’s quite a bit of flapping and noise, which is normal. But, as Bob tells me: “A flapping sail is an unhappy sail!”

He elaborates: “When it’s flapping, it’s starting to decrease the rigidity in the sail. It means it’s too loose and the wind isn’t filling the sail.”

Great training boats

Alistair reckons the 707s are great training boats. “They’re like big dinghies,” he adds.

“When you do something, you get a response. If you make a mistake, you’ll feel it. The boat might lean too much, the sails will slacken and start flapping, or we won’t move.”

Banff Sailing Club took Gayle out for a taster session on their 707 boats. Image: Brian Smith/Jasperimage.
If you do get hit by the boom in a 707, it’ll probably hurt, but it won’t kill you. In a bigger boat, however, you’d be overboard or perhaps dead…

The club is keen to point out that it’s not a formal training centre, although of course, any time on the water will help folk learn the ropes.

As well as racing, members sail out to the likes of Gardenstown, Portsoy and Whitehills just for fun.

A club for everyone

“We’re trying to attract people, whether beginners or those who’ve sailed in the past,” says Alistair.

“We’re an active, local, friendly and welcoming club. We’re happy to help novices learn about sailing, develop their skills, and can direct them to official training RYA training centres if they want to obtain qualifications.

“The open day is a chance to see whether you like it and if you want to progress it further. For folk like me, it’s all about the buzz!”

Gayle at Banff Harbour. Image: Brian Smith/Jasper image.
Mark Donnelly, who took on the role of Banff harbour assistant alongside Alistair in April, working alternate weeks, hopes the open day will help promote the area.

“The harbour has a really bright future,” he says. “Banff is the only place, pretty much, on this coastline, that people can access this type of sailing.

“You’ve got dinghy sailing at Peterhead, which is vaguely similar. But this is a fantastic asset.”

Gayle hangs out at Banff Sailing Club. Image: Brian Smith/Jasperimage.
So, is sailing hard? I reckon most folk could figure out where the wind is coming from, how the tiller works, and how to adjust the sails pretty quickly.

But sailing a boat well, or “in the groove”, is a finer art. And it’s great fun learning.

Bob Maycock and Polina Khodareva get the sailing boat prepared. Image: Brian Smith/Jasperimage.
  • Banff Sailing Club open day is on May 26, with members of the public invited to try sailing between 11am and 4pm. The free event is open to all but teenagers should be accompanied by an adult. Let the club know you’re keen on coming by emailing 707info@banffsailingclub.co.uk or contacting 07795 223375.
  • The club, based at Banff Marina, was founded in 1975. For more details see banffsailingclub.co.uk

 

