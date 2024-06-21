Inside the three hubs that make up Scotland’s Wildlife Discovery Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside the three hubs that make up Scotland’s Wildlife Discovery Centre

The £6.5 million visitor centre, education and community resource is set to open this month.

In partnership with Royal Zoological Society of Scotland
facade of Learning Hive in Scotland’s Wildlife Discovery Centre where Highland Wildlife Park exhibits will be showcased
With its improved facilities, Scotland’s Wildlife Discovery Centre is expected to be accessible to more visitors.

Scotland’s Wildlife Discovery Centre provides a fun, interactive learning space for all the family, helping inspire more people to protect, value and love nature.

Visitors are in for new, exciting and transformative experiences at Highland Wildlife Park starting this month when it opens Scotland’s Wildlife Discovery Centre.

The project took six years to complete at a cost of more than £6.5 million.

The Discovery Centre comprises of three separate buildings or ‘hubs’ constructed with timber and other materials that are designed to meld with the surrounding landscape of the park.

The names of the three newly built buildings are all based on nature in Scots Gaelic, highlighting local conservation efforts.

Beccy Angus, head of discovery and learning, says: “Scotland’s Wildlife Discovery Centre covers all our engagement work, from formal learning with schools to informal community-based projects, as well as key parts of the visitor experience.

“These new venues give us the opportunity to work with communities, remove barriers to access and learning and improve inclusion.”

3 hubs of Scotland’s Wildlife Discovery Centre

1. Gateway to nature

inside the Gateway at Scotland's Wildlife Discovery Centre
The Gateway will make visitors feel like they’ve stepped into a forest clearing.

The hub, located at the heart of the grounds as an extension to the visitor centre and café, is called An Doras or Gateway.

Made of recycled materials, the plastic-free main exhibition space is based on the idea of openings in nature like a forest clearing.

It is designed to immerse visitors in the non-linear space and encourage them to explore as if they were in a woodland.

Here, there is a focus on different types of habitats, the various wildlife that live within them and the close connection that humans have with them.

Through the exhibits, visitors can learn about the threats these places and creatures face as well as the stories of hope to protect and preserve them for years to come.

2. Hive of activity and collaboration

facade of the Learning Hive at Scotland's Wildlife Discovery Centre
The Learning Hive is a flexible space that will allow visitors to engage with nature.

Behind the park’s woodland walkabout section is the Learning Hive or A’Chaonnag. It is expected to be a hub of activity, learning and collaboration.

With stunning views overlooking Insh Marshes, it features a spacious function room equipped with audio-visual technology to help tell the story of the local wildlife.

It’s a flexible space that is meant to support the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s activity programme, allowing visitors to engage with nature.

It can accommodate even visitors with physical or learning difficulties. This makes it ideal as an extended classroom for on-site geography and biology lessons.

3. Hub for nature recovery

The Conservation Den or An Saobhaidh (i.e. a fox’s den) sits on another hill looking out across Strathspey. Visitors can enjoy the panoramic views from this airy and open space.

view from the Conservation Den of Scotland's Wildlife Discovery Centre
Enjoy panoramic views from the Conservation Den of Scotland’s Wildlife Discovery Centre.

It is also a great vantage point to observe the many creatures at the park. There are binoculars, hands-free telescopes and tripods to help you spot the polar bear and the snow leopard – the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s global ambassador species.

The Den, topped with a planted green roof, maximises natural lighting.

The discovery and learning team plans to use this building to host talks. Aside from that, interactive activities will help visitors understand the work that goes into saving native species.

Jess Wise, discovery and learning programme manager, says: “It’s not all about doom and gloom. It’s not about preaching. It’s about celebration and reconnecting with nature.

“We want visitors to understand what a special part of the world they’re in and what it means to them.

“By coming to places like this, you can see how easy it is to live sustainably and with nature.”

Book your tickets to visit Highland Wildlife Park.

