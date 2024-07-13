I found ‘Hitler’s Graveyard’ – on Newburgh beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I found ‘Hitler’s Graveyard’ – on Newburgh beach

The carving, complete with images of Hitler and Churchill, is etched onto a concrete tank trap and hails from 1940.

Gayle finds the fascinating tank trap on Newburgh beach with 'Hitler's Graveyard' carvings from 1940. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
By Gayle Ritchie

With its glorious sandy beach, extensive dune system and colony of seals, it’s no wonder Newburgh beach is so popular.

But when I set out for a stroll there a few days ago, I was in search of something rather unusual – ‘Hitler’s Graveyard’.

I’d long known of its existence, but a recent post on social media from Cruden Bay author and historian Mike Shepherd inspired me to finally hunt it down.

For readers wondering what on earth I’m going on about, I should point out that ‘Hitler’s Graveyard’ is in fact a unique carving on a concrete tank trap, dated 1940.

The tank trap known as 'Hitler's Graveyard' on Newburgh beach. Image: Gayle Ritchie
It’s very often buried in the sand, but knowing Mike had just seen it, I set off, armed with a sweeping brush and plastic scoop, as advised by the man himself.

It was a gorgeous, sunny summer’s day and I wasn’t in a rush.

Spotting seals

Seals galore were out to play, and I paused to watch as they splashed and frolicked in the sea and on the sands.

Hundreds of the creatures can be found at what’s known as the “Ythan haul-out”, the place they come ashore to rest, moult and breed.

At peak times, there can be more than 1,000 hanging out together in the vast colony.

A grey seal at Newburgh beach. Image: Colin Rennie.
They’re very vocal animals, singing, wailing, and emitting bizarre grunts, barks and honks.

A few grey seals were swimming round the partially-submerged wreck of Halcyon, a boat which came ashore during a storm in 1854 with the loss of eight lives.

The fishing hut and boat wreck at Newburgh beach. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
Walking south, it didn’t take long to find what I was looking for.

The hunt for ‘Hitler’s Graveyard’

I knew ‘Hitler’s Graveyard’ was about half a mile down the beach from the seal observation area, in amongst a row of about 40 concrete defence blocks.

The artwork faces the sea, and to my delight, most of it was exposed. To fully uncover it, though, I needed to use my yellow plastic scoop!

Gayle used her plastic scoop to expose the 'Hitler's Graveyard' artwork on the anti-tank block on Newburgh beach. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
The decorated block, signed by Louis Lawson, and dated 1940, is pretty impressive.

It shows caricatures of Winston Churchill and Adolf Hitler, who is gazing up at a falling bomb. And at the bottom is the chilling message: Hitler’s Graveyard.

So who was Louis Lawson? According to the carving, he was born in 1910, and it can be presumed he was one of the men putting in the line of defences.

Graffiti artist probably in Polish Army

Another local historian, Peterhead-based Mark Salt, reckons Lawson was probably in the Polish Army.

He told me: “The story I came across during research is that after the withdrawal from Dunkirk in 1940, the British went on a massive defence building spree around the UK using whatever troops we had, which included those of the allied captured nations.

Detail on the 'Hitler's Graveyard' tank trap. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
“The story goes that a large group of Polish Army personnel were sent north to facilitate such a build of pillboxes (concrete bunkers) and tank stops on the beaches.

“During the build they left graffiti on some of the concrete builds while they were wet or uncured.

“In the case of Lawson, l couldn’t say for certain that he is Polish, but he may have been attached to a Polish unit at that time.”

Gayle checks out 'Hitler's Graveyard' on Newburgh beach. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
And what, in Mark’s mind, does the phrase ‘Hitler’s Graveyard’ mean?

“That could have come about from any intended invasion area,” he said.

“Any troops landing on northern beaches would have been killed by defending troops thereby making a German graveyard.”

It’s pretty fascinating to think that after 84 years this carving sometimes surfaces, and yet remains hidden when wind blows sand over it.

I recommend heading along for a look soon while it’s relatively easy to find.

Beach defences

The reason for the tank traps on Newburgh beach?

When the Second World War broke out, the north-east of Scotland was considered an especially vulnerable site for a beach landing by the German army.

Beach defences, in particular, were deemed necessary to prevent tanks landing  during the feared Nazi invasion.

Gayle on the dunes above Newburgh beach. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
The man responsible for the erection of beach defences in northern Scotland, from the Forth to Wick, was Chief Royal Engineer G A Mitchell, a veteran of the First World War.

In just a few months in 1940 he organised the construction of a vast array, including concrete blocks and complexes of interlocked tubular scaffolding poles which would hinder the landing of tanks and other vehicles.

He also designed barbed wire entanglements, pillboxes, mine fields and gun emplacements.

A line of anti-tank blocks on Newburgh beach. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
The tank blocks were usually cubes of concrete, cast on site, often with jagged rocks set on top, to further damage tanks. They were laid in a long line at high water mark.

Those building the blocks, as well as local children on occasion, sometimes scratched their names, messages, and simple graffiti in the still wet concrete of newly cast blocks.

The unusually richly decorated ‘Hitler’s Graveyard’ block is well worth checking out.

The effects of coastal erosion

The original positions of some anti-tank blocks have been altered heavily by coastal erosion over the years.

Some no longer stand upright, but lie on their sides, exposing the concrete rafts that they were placed on for stability.

The line of anti-tank blocks at Newburgh beach includes 'Hitler's Graveyard'. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
On a few blocks, erosion has exposed iron latticework embedded in the concrete and pebbles and stones used in the concrete mix.

  • Mike Shepherd’s new book, The Jacobites of North East Scotland, is out in September. See here.