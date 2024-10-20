Exploring new beaver trail at Rothiemurchus – but did I spot any buck-toothed rodents?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exploring new beaver trail at Rothiemurchus – but did I spot any buck-toothed rodents?

In December 2023, beavers returned to the Cairngorms 400 years after the species were driven to extinction in Scotland - a new trail helps visitors explore their habitat.

Gayle explored the Beaver Trail at Rothiemurchus near Aviemore. Image design: Roddie Reid.
By Gayle Ritchie

Beavers are busy – but famously elusive.

That said, I’ve been lucky enough to spot a few, both in the flesh, and on trail camera.

The last, and only time, I saw the creatures, was during a late night wander in July 2021 around Bamff in Perthshire, an ‘eco-estate’ renowned for its pioneering beaver project.

It was magical to watch two kits (baby beavers) in action, with one swimming beside a dead tree in the middle of a pond, and the other, near a channel flowing out of it.

I could barely contain my delight!

A Eurasian beaver enjoys an apple. Image: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire.
So when I heard a mating pair of beavers had been reintroduced to Rothiemurchus near Aviemore in December last year, I was hugely excited.

The creatures were humanely trapped in the Tay catchment before being taken for veterinary screening to check they were in good health – and then released into the wild.

It had been 400 years since the shy species inhabited the area.

While Rothiemurchus was the first place in the Cairngorms National Park to offer them a home again, several others were released across neighbouring land.

Walk the Beaver Trail

A great way to learn more about the beaver reintroduction project – and, hopefully, to spot one – is to walk or cycle the newly named Beaver Trail.

The 7km loop, on a pre-existing trail, takes in the beaver’s natural habitat and passes the stunning mirrored waters of Lochan Mor.

If you fancy a short diversion, you can also take in Loch an Eilein.

Follow the Beaver Trail. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
Parking at the Woodlands car park at Inverdruie, opposite the estate’s Farm Shop and Barn Cafe, I stroll through the ancient forest and along the easy-to-follow Beaver Trail, signposted in red.

I know this beautiful walk well, having explored it many times in the past – but before it became the dedicated Beaver Trail.

The trail heads through a metal gate and deep into woodland where there are new information boards galore about beavers and ‘gnawed’ wooden signs.

Give beavers space

These advise you to give beavers space if you do spot them and I personally think I would be shocked into silence if I did.

After crossing some open ground, the route undulates through the forest before descending to reach the outflow of glorious Lochan Mor, known locally as the Lily Loch.

Lochan Mor on the Beaver Trail at Rothiemurchus. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
It’s lovely to just pause here for a while, resting on the stone wall and gazing out across the water. It would certainly be a great spot for a picnic.

After skirting the lochan, I find a wooden bench and sit down to drink in the peace and beauty of it all.

You can see why beavers, a key species in managing and restoring watery ecosystems, fondly known by some as ‘nature’s furry engineers’, must love it here.

Beavers thriving at Rothiemurchus

It’s got everything the buck-toothed rodents need to survive and thrive.

And there’s evidence they are thriving, with the arrival of a kit in August!

Other signs of beaver activity are visible if you look closely, such as chipped and felled trees, pencil-shaped stumps, and fewer lily pads – a favourite beaver food.

Gayle explores the Beaver Trail at Rothiemurchus and gazes across stunning Lochan Mor. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
The hope is that by building dams, coppicing trees and creating water channels, the knock-on effect will be an increase in other wildlife, plus a reduction in flooding.

It’s no surprise that I don’t spot any beavers – it’s early afternoon and they tend to spend most of the daylight hours in their lodges, accessed underwater.

Gayle explores the Beaver Trail at Rothiemurchus. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
There’s a better chance of seeing them at dawn or dusk, when they’re most active.

Leaving the lochan behind, I continue on the main track, passing a cute white cottage, and then reaching a minor road.

Detour to Loch an Eilein

Turning left along it, I make a short detour to stunning Loch an Eilein.

The sun hits the loch as I gaze across its still waters to the ruined 13th Century island castle.

I deliberate walking round the loch – another 7km – but my legs are weary after a weekend hiking in Wester Ross.

The ruined 13th Century castle on Loch an Eilein. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
Instead, I turn left and follow the shore path over a footbridge, return to the road, and rejoin the Beaver Trail.

The track has great views across fields and woodland, with boards boasting beaver and wildlife facts along the way.

A 'gnawed' wooden sign for the Beaver Trail. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
It eventually reaches a road at Blackpark, and then the Aviemore to Glenmore road, at which point you turn left and head back to the start.

There’s an interactive beaver-themed exhibition at The Barn Cafe with a touch table for a hands-on experience – kids are sure to love it.

The future for beavers

The Cairngorm National Park Authority committed to introducing Eurasian beaver onto their land in December 2023.

NatureScot approved license for the programme, releasing up to six beaver families across three sites near the River Spey.

Autumn colours along the Beaver Trail at Rothiemurchus. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
Less than a year into the project, the first beaver kits were born in the Cairngorms for 400 years – the first on Wildland Cairngorms Ltd land, and the other at Rothiemurchus.

Over the next five years, 15 beaver families could be released in the Cairngorms National Park.

A cute white cottage along the Beaver Trail at Rothiemurchus. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
Those released in December had previously been trapped in the River Tay’s catchment area before being taken to Five Sisters Zoo in West Calder, West Lothian, for health checks.

Populations are already established in Tayside, on the Forth, in Knapdale and Loch Lomond.

Officials behind the Cairngorm National Park scheme are now scouting for new release locations for the second year of their project.

