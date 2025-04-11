Exploring the atmospheric open-air church that drew hundreds to Torridon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exploring the atmospheric open-air church that drew hundreds to Torridon

Open-air preaching places like Am Ploc in Torridon were created after a deep division in the Church of Scotland left worshippers without a home.

The view from the open-air church of Am Ploc at Torridon.
The view from the open-air church of Am Ploc at Torridon. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
By Gayle Ritchie

Nestled beneath dramatic mountains, on the shores of Loch Torridon, is the open-air church of Am Ploc.

Stone seats are laid out in rows, and a cleft in a rock face forms a natural platform, or pulpit.

The outdoor preaching place was one of several set up in the north-west Highlands following the so-called Disruption of 1843.

This was when the Church of Scotland split over the rights of parishioners, rather than landowners, to choose their ministers.

The deep divide led to the creation of the Free Church of Scotland.

But as land owners refused to give up property for the new church buildings, alternative homes were sought.

Gayle takes to the pulpit at Am Ploc open-air church.
Gayle takes to the pulpit at Am Ploc open-air church. Image: Colin Henderson.

And so at Torridon, this natural amphitheatre on the small promontory at the head of the sea loch was seized upon.

Although the Free Church was able to raise funds for a church in the village, the open-air church remained in use until the 1980s.

Recently, it’s become a spot for gatherings, and even weddings.

Great wee walk to Am Ploc

During a recent trip to Torridon with friends, we spent the first evening stretching our legs with a short walk of less than four miles.

It was on this walk that we came across Am Ploc, and while Colin and Brian had been there many times before, it was a fantastic surprise for me.

We started off from the (closed) NTS countryside centre, on the outskirts of Torridon village, and headed along a tarred track.

The walk, under the mighty Torridan hills, passes a field of Highland ponies.
The walk, under the mighty Torridan hills, passes a field of Highland ponies. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

It wasn’t long before we passed a whitewashed cottage, and, after spotting a couple of Highland ponies happily grazing in a field, we reached a deer farm.

It was fantastic to see some stags and hinds at fairly close range through the fencing.

Area rich in history and wildlife

However if you fancy a wee detour, there’s a path at the far corner of the deer paddock which turns left along the fence to reach a wildlife hide.

Dusk was falling, so we didn’t do this, but I’m told the hide overlooks a quaggy area at the head of the loch.

And this is a great spot to see birds like ringed plovers, oystercatchers and sandpipers.

Walking along the beach path at the head of Loch Torridon
Walking along the beach path at the head of Loch Torridon. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

The track we followed led us down towards the shore, and ran between the paddocks below the village and the loch.

Before long, we found ourselves on a lovely grassy path close to the beach. It was muddy in patches, so I was glad I’d worn my robust walking shoes.

After we had crossed a wee bridge and gone through a gate, we came to a signpost indicating the way to Am Ploc – the open-air church.

Signpost to Am Ploc.
Signpost to Am Ploc. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Passing the ruins of a house, with its stone lintel still intact, I felt my excitement levels rise.

Had there been no signpost, I doubt I’d have ever found this magical place on my own.

Open-air church takes your breath away

My jaw dropped as we wound our way round into the body of the kirk. Just wow!

A massive standing stone acts as the entrance, and the church is enclosed by a sturdy looking dry stane dyke.

With its rows of low stone seats, all facing a natural rock pillar, known as the ‘pulpit rock’, and the hypnotic sound of waves lapping on the shore, Am Ploc is pretty special.

Am Ploc - Torridon's open-air church.
Am Ploc – Torridon’s open-air church. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

It’s easy to see why the people of Torridon chose this stunning, magical site.

They were said to have arranged the stones into pews, and erected some sort of sail, or canvas, to give them shelter in adverse weather.

People came from miles around to gather among the rocks for Sunday sermons.

Am Ploc villagers gather for a service taken by Rev Peter Findlay. Image courtesy of Murdo Macdonald and Ross and Cromarty Heritage.

Occasional services were held here as recently as the 1980s – and weddings are sometimes held here today.

I stood for a while, imagining people flocking here to worship, and listening to the minister as he preached from his rather precarious looking spot.

Be careful if you climb pulpit

Of course, I couldn’t resist climbing up there – and my goodness, the views. The views!

Spurred on by my companions, I had a bash at ‘preaching’ from the pulpit.

Hopefully this wasn’t deemed disrespectful, but I’m pretty sure I’m not the first to do it.

Gayle explores the open-air church of Am Ploc at Torridon - and has a bash at 'preaching' from the pulpit rock.
Gayle explores the open-air church of Am Ploc at Torridon – and has a bash at ‘preaching’ from the pulpit rock. Image: Colin Henderson.

It’s such a glorious, tranquil spot: I was reluctant to leave.

Where next?

Retracing our steps back to the track, there were two options – turn right, or turn left.

We turned right to follow the track to reach the main road at Fasag, and then walked back through the village to make a circular back to the countryside centre.

Ruins next to the open-air church of Am Ploc.
Ruins next to the open-air church of Am Ploc. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Torridon is an enchanting wee village, overlooked by the towering Munro of Liathach, and boasting a series of traditional crofts and whitewashed cottages, plus a school, village hall and youth hostel.

Chance to explore old township

What’s more, had we turned left, and headed towards the jetty, we could have visited the tumbledown ruins of the old township of Fasag.

This once comprised of 19 roofed buildings, including an inn, a smithy, a school and post office, and a few unroofed buildings.

Magical Am Ploc in Torridon. Image: colinmcleanphotography.com
Magical Am Ploc in Torridon. Image: colinmcleanphotography.com

Fasag Cottage (now called Fasaig Cottage) survives to this day – having undergone an extensive refurbishment – and is rented out as self-catering accommodation.

Ultimately, Torridon is a fabulous village rich in history, and it’s the ideal place for a wee wander.

Torridon is a fantastic place to explore – Highland ponies and all. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

It’s slap bang in one of the most scenic parts of the Highlands, and you don’t need to scale the heady heights of any Munros to drink in the beauty.

 

 

