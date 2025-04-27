Walk to Fairy Lochs near Gairloch reveals war plane crash site frozen in time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Walk to Fairy Lochs near Gairloch reveals war plane crash site frozen in time

15 people lost their lives when a plane carrying troops home at the end of the Second World War crashed at the Fairy Lochs near Gairloch.

Na Lochan Sgeireach, known as the Fairy Lochs, is the site of a war plane crash near Gairloch.
Na Lochan Sgeireach, known as the Fairy Lochs, is the site of a war plane crash near Gairloch. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
By Gayle Ritchie

It is a silent, lonely landscape.

And, as I walked, slowly, down into the area known as the ‘Fairy Lochs’, I felt overwhelmed with sadness.

It was here, on June 13, 1945, that a plane carrying troops home at the end of the Second World War crashed.

All 15 people on board the aircraft – a crew of nine and six passengers – lost their lives.

Fairy Lochs near Gairloch reveals war plane crash site.
Fairy Lochs near Gairloch reveals war plane crash site. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Today, 80 years on from the tragedy, the crash site appears frozen in time.

Wreckage is scattered across a wide area – over a series of lochans and grassy mounds – and there’s a memorial plaque erected by the families of those killed.

Fairy Lochs crash site

The site at Na Lochan Sgeireach, known as the Fairy Lochs, is a designated war grave.

It’s a poignant reminder of the war, and a tribute to the fallen.

I visited the spot while I was on holiday near Gairloch, setting off from the tiny hamlet of Shieldaig, just a few miles away.

You can head there as part of a short, four-mile circular walk, or do as I did and carry on to remote Loch Gaineamhach, which turns it into a nine or 10-miler.

Gayle passes a lochan en-route to the Fairy Lochs crash site.
Gayle passes a lochan en-route to the Fairy Lochs crash site. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

The paths are rough and can be extremely boggy and muddy: my feet were sodden within the first 20 minutes.

While the crash site is off the beaten track, it’s not hard to find, thanks to marker cairns and signs pointing the way.

Loch Bad an Scalaig with Baosbheinn in the background. Image: Willie Macrae.

There are superb views of distant hills at every turn, most of them dominated by the magnificent 875m Corbett of Baosbheinn, which translates, enchantingly, as ‘The Wizard’s Mountain’.

Passing several mirror-still lochans, the path skirts a heathery hillside, and descends to Lochan Sgeireach.

A tribute to the fallen

I paused on the hill before making my way down to the crash site, allowing two people already there the time and space to pay their respects.

It’s startling to see so much wreckage in situ.

Wreckage at the Fairy Lochs crash site.
Wreckage at the Fairy Lochs crash site. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Piles of mangled plane parts rest on the banks of the lochan, and random pieces of fuselage, landing gear, engines, and sections of wings, are strewn across the landscape.

A propeller sticks out of the water, as if resisting defeat, and another engine, speckled with moss, is partially submerged.

A propeller sticks out of the water at the Fairy Lochs crash site.
A propeller sticks out of the water at the Fairy Lochs crash site. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

A memorial plaque fixed to a rock face reveals that the crew were mostly young men from the US, aged between 20 and 26.

Four of the six passengers were in their 20s, one was 30 – and the oldest was 48.

An engine partially submerged at the Fairy Lochs crash site
An engine partially submerged at the Fairy Lochs crash site. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

In front of the plaque stands one of the propeller blades. This is surrounded by ‘offerings’ from relatives, ranging from US flags to soft toys.

A cluster of bright yellow daffodils seem to symbolise a sense of hope.

Events leading to the crash

So, how did the crash happen?

The US Air Force B-24H Liberator – nicknamed Sleepy Gal Time – had taken off from Prestwick, intending to re-fuel in Iceland before continuing its journey home.

While flying north, the weather turned, and with poor visibility the plane clipped the top of the mountain, Slioch, losing parts of its bomb bay doors, and suffering severe damage to the undercarriage.

Memorial plaque at Fairy Lochs crash site.
Memorial plaque at Fairy Lochs crash site. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

It’s thought the pilot, First Lieutenant Jack Ketchum, 20, then attempted to make an emergency landing, making several efforts to find a suitable spot.

However, on the final attempt, around 12 miles from Slioch, the aircraft slammed into the hillside of Sidhean Mor, which translates as ‘Big Fairy Hill’ – above the Fairy Lochs.

Could engine fire have caused crash?

The full story is not known, but the crash report suggested an engine fire could have been the cause of the plane being so low, initially.

It’s an absolute tragedy – and one that might have been avoided if Ketchum and his crew had waited to be repatriated by sea.

World War II era American bomber in flight. Image: Shutterstock.

Just weeks before, they had been assigned to travel back to the USA by boat.

But when the B-24 – which had just been repaired – became available for a faster trip home, they understandably jumped at the chance.

An engine is partially submerged at the Fairy Lochs crash site.
An engine is partially submerged at the Fairy Lochs crash site. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Since the crash, the site has been treated with respect and reverence.

It hasn’t been looted by souvenir hunters, thankfully, and most of the wreckage has been left in place.

As it has been declared a war grave, it would be a crime to remove anything.

Where to next?

Leaving the site, I continued on a faint, boggy path marked by cairns sitting on rocky outcrops round the water’s edge.

This eventually leads down to Loch Braigh Horrisdale, and a recently-constructed hydro scheme track.

You can turn right here, passing Lochan Fuar, to return to the start.

The Fairy Lochs is an area of lochans and grassy hills near Gairloch. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

But, keen for a longer expedition, I turned left and marched until I finally reached Loch Gainheamhach, the loch destined to become a hydro scheme.

I passed a gorgeous waterfall, and paused to take photos.

Waterfall on way to Loch Gaineamheach. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Perfect spot for picnic

The track petered out at the loch, and so after crossing a metal bridge, I sat down for a picnic.

Had I carried on, along the original, and much rougher track, I’d have reached Torridon.

But I didn’t have it in me to walk another six or so miles – plus I’d have had to come all the way back.

Instead, I simply enjoyed the stunning views – of mist-topped mountains, and glassy water.

Gayle has a picnic on the banks of Loch Gaineamhach. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

I then trudged back down the glen to finally reach the outward route.

I was lucky enough to be staying in holiday accommodation nearby – so was within easy reach of coffee and shop-bought cake.

But there’s plenty of option for refreshments nearby, whether in Gairloch, or at the lovely Badachro Inn which counts Michelle Pfeiffer and Billy Connolly among diners.

Conversation