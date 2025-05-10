Why hike from Red Point to Craig bothy near Torridon is among Scotland’s finest coastal walks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why hike from Red Point to Craig bothy near Torridon is among Scotland’s finest coastal walks

Originally a shepherd's house, Craig Bothy was one of the UK's most remote youth hostels for years. It was adopted by the Mountain Bothies Association in 2006 and anyone can stay there for free.

Gayle at Craig Bothy
Gayle at Craig Bothy - which was one of the most remote youth hostels in Britain until it was adopted by the Mountain Bothies Association.
By Gayle Ritchie

When it comes to epic coastal hikes, Red Point to Craig Bothy is up there with the absolute best of them.

I discovered this glorious walk while I was staying in the Gairloch area recently.

Having spent a morning on the dreamy sandy beaches of Red Point – which are mind-blowingly beautiful – I was keen to explore the coast more.

So when I woke to a rare morning of blazing sunshine and not a breath of wind, the nine mile ‘there-and-back’ hike to the bothy appealed.

Looking down to the Red Point beaches.
Looking down to the Red Point beaches.

Parking at the end of the public road, at Red Point, I headed through a gate and then onto a farm track, waving at a friendly farmer as he passed in his tractor.

Beware of the bull (and his harem)

A second gate presented a challenge – a bull, his harem and some calves blocked the way.

Being a country bumpkin, I’m well used to navigating cattle, but this group had a strange ‘look’ in their eyes.

Cattle at Red Point.
Cattle at Red Point.

Fear of being trampled – and to be fair, people DO get trampled, sometimes to death – inspired me to take a slight detour to avoid these potentially dangerous beasts.

After a few minutes of shimmying along the fence line, I deemed it safe enough to cross into the field.

The walk down to the beach – through grass and wildflowers – is lovely. The coconut-y scent of gorse in full bloom filled the air.

Views to die for

And the views across to Skye and the Applecross Peninsula are enough to make you both smile and weep with emotion.

After pottering around on the sand, I crossed onto the tiny island of Eilean Tioram and back again.

Gayle on Red Point beach.
Gayle on Red Point beach.

Back on the beach, I couldn’t resist a peek into the ruins of an old fishing bothy before scrambling up a grassy rise to join a rough coastal track.

Ruins of fishing bothy on Red Point beach.
Ruins of fishing bothy on Red Point beach.

There are a couple of streams to ford as you head south, in the direction of Torridon, but I managed to keep my feet dry.

It was then a case of following the path as it dipped and rose along the coast, pausing frequently to drink in the spectacular vistas.

The surface was pretty decent, but I won’t lie, I found some of the boggy and rocky sections quite tiring, physically and mentally.

Take a detour to Fergus’ Cave

A slight detour uphill to a neolithic rock shelter is well worth making.

It’s tricky to find without a map, but essentially, you head up the east side of a stream to reach moorland below a plateau of crags and fallen rocks.

If you’re in the right place, you’ll spot a huge block of stone from which heather sprouts – and inside is the shelter known as Meall Na H-Uamha, or Fergus’ Cave.

Gayle checks out the views.

The grassy mound in front of it is a shell midden, consisting of discarded mollusk shells that would’ve been consumed by those who lived here.

I marched on, keen to reach the bothy, but it seemed to take longer than expected, with the ground becoming overgrown and strewn with boulders.

Gayle heads down to glorious Red Point beach
Gayle heads down to glorious Red Point beach.

Eventually, I reached Craig River, which swirled and glistened as it cut its way down the glen before tumbling into the sea.

The path stays high above it and takes you through a gorgeous wooded valley – a lovely surprise.

What’s story of remote Craig Bothy?

The bothy soon comes into view, over a bridge at the other side of the river

My excitement levels rocketed as I approached the structure.

It was, for many years, one of the UK’s most remote youth hostels.

And today, it is the only house left in what was once Craig, a small community of crofts, most of which that sat behind the rocky beach.

Remote Craig Bothy.
Remote Craig Bothy.

The 19th Century sandstone building, a little further inland, gives shelter from the winds, and was originally built as a home for a shepherd and his family.

Life here was a struggle – the community was abandoned in the 1930s – but in 1935 the Scottish Youth Hostel Association took over the building.

It ran as a basic hostel until 2003. Three years later, it was adopted by the Mountain Bothies Association, and has been maintained by volunteers and open to all ever since.

Perfect spot for a picnic

A couple of washed-up buoys have been turned into makeshift swings, and hang from trees outside the bothy. I sat beside one and had my picnic.

Inside, the bothy is pretty impressive – arguably one of the better-appointed.

Inside Craig Bothy.
Inside Craig Bothy.

There’s a ‘living’ area with a wood burning stove and a small ‘kitchen’ area – and even a toilet in a lean-to round the back.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms, including the old warden’s room.

There’s some nice artwork throughout the bothy, including a huge Celtic mural.

A 'bedroom' inside Craig Bothy.
A 'bedroom' inside Craig Bothy.

Of course there’s no water supply or electricity at the wild spot, so anyone who stays must bring their own fuel.

As with all bothies, it’s preferred that people bring dry kiln wood or coal with them, rather than foraging for deadwood.

It’s important, also, to follow the Bothy Code. And you can do your bit to help by carrying out any rubbish you find here.

Gayle at Craig Bothy.
Gayle at Craig Bothy.

I was reluctant to leave this tranquil place, but I had to make the return journey before sunset.

There’s the option to continue for another two-and-a-half miles along the rugged coast to Diabaig, but that’s a very long way from the start.

Instead, I left Craig Bothy and walked back the same way.

Red Point beach’s claim to fame

Back on the southern Red Point beach – my favourite – I kicked off my shoes and paddled through the water, pledging to return for a swim another time.

The sun setting as Gayle heads back to Red Point beach.
The sun setting as Gayle heads back to Red Point beach.

I had no clue that the beach featured heavily in the 2014 film What We Did on Our Holiday, starring David Tennant, Billy Connolly and Rosamund Pike.

The film tells the story of about-to-divorce couple Doug (Tennant) and Abi (Pike).

Gayle heads down to glorious Red Point beach
Gayle heads down to glorious Red Point beach.

They take their three children to the Highlands for Doug’s father Gordie’s (Connolly) 75th birthday party.

However, when a day at the beach turns to tragedy, the children take matters into their own hands.

Conversation