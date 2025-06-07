What surprises did I find in Tyrebagger Wood near Aberdeen?

It had been years, if not decades, since I’d explored Tyrebagger Wood.

Aware the forest had been hit badly by multiple storms over the last few years, I wasn’t too sure what I’d find.

With huge swathes of trees, plus several sculptures and art installations removed as part of a clearing project, would I be disappointed?

Would I in fact discover a bleak, barren wasteland? I certainly hoped not.

My memories of the forest were that it was an exciting place to visit, with trees and trails galore to explore, and fascinating features to discover.

I’m glad to report that my trip to Tyrebagger this week brought me – and my huge Labrador puppy Dante – great joy.

Where do you start?

Parking up at one of the wood’s two car parks, I checked out an information board which informed me I could choose from two dedicated walking trails.

The Beech Tree Trail is 1.3km, and passes through some of the forest’s beech and Douglas fir trees.

Meanwhile, the 2.3km Robber’s Trail takes you through ‘towering trees’, and boasts the ‘robber’s cave’ – said to be a hideaway from 17th Century outlaws.

I was determined to find this cave, thinking it would be super-easy. Oh how wrong I was!

It was a hot day, and as we marched along the first fairly tree-free area, the sun beat down on us without mercy. Dante was roasting.

Soon enough, we reached the second car park, and were glad of the shade. Less trees have (so far) been felled here.

Surprise sculpture

Popping into the thick of the forest, we soon came upon a flat, silvery, patterned sculpture lying on the ground in a clearing.

At this point, I had no clue what exactly this symbolised, but we posed up for photos anyway, glad to have found a quirky feature quite so quickly.

Noticing a path turning off to Elrick Hill, I suspected we must be quite close to the robber’s cave, but somehow, I failed to spot it.

We came across various criss-crossing paths, lines of drystane dykes, open meadows and fields – a real feast for the eyes.

Cloud Point sculpture stands strong

Another highlight was spotting the huge polished metal ‘Cloud Point’ mirrored sculpture (by artist Alan Watson) perched on a small hill in dense woodland.

It’s such a bizarre installation, and yet it seems completely at one with nature.

Perhaps that’s because it’s been here for decades: it’s become part of the fabric of Tyrebagger Wood.

Sadly, the same can’t be said for many of the other sculptures that were installed here in the 1990s.

What happened to the sculpture trail?

There was once a dedicated sculpture trail here, which included a stainless steel deer’s head hanging in treetops, and an underground camera obscura called ‘Cloud Chambers’ by artist Chris Drury, which reflected the light of the forest.

Some folk might also remember the iconic bison sculptures created by Sally Matthews.

These were made on steel and chicken wire frames and filled with brash, pine needles, peat and other found forest materials, and covered in sheep’s wool.

It was anticipated that this, and some of the other installations, would rot and decay, but others have been removed for safety reasons.

A quick Google on my phone revealed the first sculpture I came across – the flat, patterned, silvery one – was actually an artwork called Moon Pool created by Anne Bevan in 2002.

Trees surrounding it, some of which may have recently been felled, boast lines of poetry by writer Janice Galloway. I hadn’t noticed these until I looked at my photos.

What about the robber’s cave?

Fascinating stuff, but I’d still not spotted the elusive robber’s cave.

Finding myself back at the first car park, I refused to admit defeat and set off round the path a second time in my mission to find the grotto.

I’m ashamed to say that even on this second circuit, I failed to find it.

I’d imagined there’d be a signpost alerting walkers to its whereabouts, but I could see no such sign. Perhaps it’s rotted away or been removed? Or perhaps I need glasses.

Digging out my phone, I found a fantastic app – hiiker.app – which provided me with a brilliant live map of the walk, and essentially, the exact location of the robber’s cave.

And it’s thanks to this that I eventually found it – third time lucky.

Joy at finding elusive cave

It was a little bit off the main track – I doubt I’d have found it without this app – but when I found it, I pretty much jumped for joy.

Dante was equally excited, trotting down into the mouth of the cave, and happily posing up for photos.

Legend has it that the cave once ran for a couple of miles underground, and was used by a noted robber and his gang.

So goes the story, but there’s a slightly less exciting theory that reckons the cave could in fact be the remains of a primitive iron ore mine.

The cave was blocked off at some stage, with fears supposedly raised that cattle or other animals (or even people!) could wander into it and never be seen again. Who knows the truth!

So many Tyrebagger treasures

I had hoped to check out another of the Tyrebagger’s treasures – a cylindrical folly with a spiral stairway known as the Tappie Tower.

This crowns the summit of Tyrebagger Hill, and was built in 1875 by a Dr William Henderson to mark the highest point of his landholdings.

To reach the Tappie though, you need to be at the other side of the A96, and the start point for the walk is Kirkhill Forest car park. It’s all quite confusing!

The walk there and just over four miles, so I decided to leave that adventure for another day.

Why it’s worth exploring Tyrebagger

As for walking in Tyrebagger Wood, I thoroughly recommend it.

Sure, there might be less trees there these days, but there’s still plenty to keep you entertained.

If you’re lucky, you might even glimpse red squirrels and roe deer. And hopefully you’ll be quicker than me at tracking down the robber’s cave!

Wonder what Tyrebagger means? It comes from Tir a’ Bhalgaire, which is Gaelic for ‘the land of the fox’. So keep your eyes peeled for foxes, too.