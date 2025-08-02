What’s so unique about Dalmadilly Ponds near Kemnay?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What’s so unique about Dalmadilly Ponds near Kemnay?

The ponds at Dalmadilly are a haven for wildlife, and offer a great day out for swimmers, paddleboarders, walkers, bird watchers and picnickers.

Gayle at Dalmadilly Ponds near Kemnay.
Gayle at Dalmadilly Ponds near Kemnay. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
By Gayle Ritchie

Anyone seeking wild swimming spots in Aberdeenshire will likely have heard of Dalmadilly Ponds.

The ponds, near Kemnay, were a reasonably well-kept secret, known only to locals – until a few years ago.

I first visited them for a water rescue training session in 2022 with Norman McConnachie and his fluffy Newfoundland puppy Cindy.

Gayle with water rescue pup Cindy in 2022. Image: Paul Glendell.

After pretending to drown in one of the ponds, I was ‘saved’ by Cindy who then towed me, the ‘casualty’, back to shore. I was extremely impressed.

At the time, Norman, keen to protect the identity of this special place, asked me to refer to it as a ‘scenic pond near Inverurie’.

Dalmadilly Ponds – no longer a secret

But the word got out anyway, and three years on, the ponds are among the most popular spots for a swim locally.

I headed back to Dalmadilly for a walk recently, and wasn’t surprised to find the car park completely full, and vehicles galore parked on verges and in laybys.

A bird hide overlooking one of the ponds at Dalmadilly.
A bird hide overlooking one of the ponds at Dalmadilly. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

I decided to walk round the bigger pond first in the hope of finding a relatively secluded spot.

The walk round the pond takes about half an hour, tops, but there’s so much to enjoy along the route that it could, and probably should, take much longer.

As I strolled, I was mesmerised by the sound of broom seed pods popping and exploding. Apparently the seeds can be catapulted up to 20ft!

Rosebay willowherb. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Rosebay willowherb was in abundance, its glorious pink flowers rising up their spikes to great heights.

White butterflies danced in the air, and the buzz of bees provided the soundtrack.

I paused along the banks of the pond to watch swimmers, paddleboarders, kayakers and geese all having the time of their lives.

Secluded spots can be found

When I was about halfway round, I found a path leading down to the water’s edge and a grassy sort of ‘shelf’ where I was able to sit and enjoy my picnic in peace.

I sat there for a good half hour, undisturbed, before deciding to get in for a refreshing dip.

Gayle at Dalmadilly Ponds.
Gayle considers a swim at one of the Dalmadilly Ponds. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

It wasn’t at all cold, and I swam out to, and round, a small island.

I truly felt at one with nature when I was followed by a trio of curious geese, while dozens of beautiful blue dragonflies hovered alongside me.

Gayle has a refreshing dip! Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Once I’d dried off in the sun, I continued on my way – back to the car park and on to the second pond, a walk of about five minutes.

This was where I’d met Norman and Cindy for the water rescue training session three years ago, and at the time, we had been the only ones there.

Busy but beautiful

This time, however, a huge family had set up shop at the main access point to the water, with plastic picnic table, chairs and barbecue in situ.

Another family sat on the wooden pier, which seems to have collapsed since my last visit, and paddleboarders were having fun out in the water.

Trails lead round Dalmadilly Ponds. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Despite the noise produced by the kids, it was still a nice spot to while away an hour or so.

It was a hot day, and having warmed up after my earlier swim, I decided to go for it a second time.

I swam through reeds and skirted past lily pads that were floating on the surface.

Gayle at the smaller of the ponds at Dalmadilly.
Gayle at the smaller of the ponds at Dalmadilly.

That didn’t bother me at all, but others might prefer the experience of swimming more freely in the bigger pond.

So what’s the story behind the Dalmadilly Ponds?

It might surprise some people to find that the ponds are man-made.

They were originally just part of agricultural farmland, but in 1993, work began on quarrying the land for sand and gravel aggregates.

When the extraction was completed, the quarried area was allowed to flood naturally – hence the ponds.

Dalmadilly Ponds are a great place for a swim. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

The surrounding landscape has been restored to form a wildlife haven and a recreational area for walking and bird watching.

Hundreds of indigenous trees were planted, and footpaths were created round both ponds.

Two bird hides were built, one at each pond. These are locked but keys can be collected from nearby Mill Farm, or Mill Farm Studio.

Opportunities for walking

The walking trails are around a mile long, but you can extend them further by exploring the surrounding roads and countryside.

Fancy a coffee or ice cream after your visit? I recommend popping into Tutto Gelato in Inverurie.

Tutto Gelato’s delicious ice cream. Image: Supplied.

I did exactly that on my way home, and sat on a bench in the grassy square enjoying zesty mango ice cream and a cappuccino.

The cafe also offers crepes, pancakes, waffles, sundaes, milkshakes, cakes and more.

 

