What’s so unique about Dalmadilly Ponds near Kemnay?

Anyone seeking wild swimming spots in Aberdeenshire will likely have heard of Dalmadilly Ponds.

The ponds, near Kemnay, were a reasonably well-kept secret, known only to locals – until a few years ago.

I first visited them for a water rescue training session in 2022 with Norman McConnachie and his fluffy Newfoundland puppy Cindy.

After pretending to drown in one of the ponds, I was ‘saved’ by Cindy who then towed me, the ‘casualty’, back to shore. I was extremely impressed.

At the time, Norman, keen to protect the identity of this special place, asked me to refer to it as a ‘scenic pond near Inverurie’.

Dalmadilly Ponds – no longer a secret

But the word got out anyway, and three years on, the ponds are among the most popular spots for a swim locally.

I headed back to Dalmadilly for a walk recently, and wasn’t surprised to find the car park completely full, and vehicles galore parked on verges and in laybys.

I decided to walk round the bigger pond first in the hope of finding a relatively secluded spot.

The walk round the pond takes about half an hour, tops, but there’s so much to enjoy along the route that it could, and probably should, take much longer.

As I strolled, I was mesmerised by the sound of broom seed pods popping and exploding. Apparently the seeds can be catapulted up to 20ft!

Rosebay willowherb was in abundance, its glorious pink flowers rising up their spikes to great heights.

White butterflies danced in the air, and the buzz of bees provided the soundtrack.

I paused along the banks of the pond to watch swimmers, paddleboarders, kayakers and geese all having the time of their lives.

Secluded spots can be found

When I was about halfway round, I found a path leading down to the water’s edge and a grassy sort of ‘shelf’ where I was able to sit and enjoy my picnic in peace.

I sat there for a good half hour, undisturbed, before deciding to get in for a refreshing dip.

It wasn’t at all cold, and I swam out to, and round, a small island.

I truly felt at one with nature when I was followed by a trio of curious geese, while dozens of beautiful blue dragonflies hovered alongside me.

Once I’d dried off in the sun, I continued on my way – back to the car park and on to the second pond, a walk of about five minutes.

This was where I’d met Norman and Cindy for the water rescue training session three years ago, and at the time, we had been the only ones there.

Busy but beautiful

This time, however, a huge family had set up shop at the main access point to the water, with plastic picnic table, chairs and barbecue in situ.

Another family sat on the wooden pier, which seems to have collapsed since my last visit, and paddleboarders were having fun out in the water.

Despite the noise produced by the kids, it was still a nice spot to while away an hour or so.

It was a hot day, and having warmed up after my earlier swim, I decided to go for it a second time.

I swam through reeds and skirted past lily pads that were floating on the surface.

That didn’t bother me at all, but others might prefer the experience of swimming more freely in the bigger pond.

So what’s the story behind the Dalmadilly Ponds?

It might surprise some people to find that the ponds are man-made.

They were originally just part of agricultural farmland, but in 1993, work began on quarrying the land for sand and gravel aggregates.

When the extraction was completed, the quarried area was allowed to flood naturally – hence the ponds.

The surrounding landscape has been restored to form a wildlife haven and a recreational area for walking and bird watching.

Hundreds of indigenous trees were planted, and footpaths were created round both ponds.

Two bird hides were built, one at each pond. These are locked but keys can be collected from nearby Mill Farm, or Mill Farm Studio.

Opportunities for walking

The walking trails are around a mile long, but you can extend them further by exploring the surrounding roads and countryside.

Fancy a coffee or ice cream after your visit? I recommend popping into Tutto Gelato in Inverurie.

I did exactly that on my way home, and sat on a bench in the grassy square enjoying zesty mango ice cream and a cappuccino.

The cafe also offers crepes, pancakes, waffles, sundaes, milkshakes, cakes and more.