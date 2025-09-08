Why I chose Braemar for new ‘door to door’ hostel adventure challenge

Love walking? Love hostelling? Love a challenge? How about combining all three?

Hostelling Scotland has teamed up with outdoor experiences provider Girls on Hills to launch a new project that enables people to do exactly that.

The ‘Door to Door’ Challenge is a collection of 16 accessible trail and hill walking (or running) challenges in some of Scotland’s most iconic landscapes.

The Challenge makes life for adventurers easy – simply pick up a booklet from a participating hostel and choose a walk, either a hike up a hill, or a shorter, low-level route.

But crucially, every route starts and finishes at or near a hostel.

And as a fun incentive, you get your booklet stamped after each walk.

Which hostels are taking part?

Eight of Hostelling Scotland’s most popular hostels are participating – Cairngorm Lodge, Crianlarich, Glen Nevis, Glencoe, Loch Ossian, Lochranza on the Isle of Arran, Torridon and Braemar.

I decided I’d try the challenge – solo – from Braemar, which is one of my absolute favourite places.

However guides from Girls on Hills are available if you prefer to walk with a companion.

And perhaps, if you choose one of the tougher routes (a circuit up and over Ben More, the highest of the so-called Crianlarich Hills, at 1174m, with the option to tag on 1165m Stob Binnein, for example), you’d be wise to go with a guide.

However, the walks included in the Braemar area are ones I consider pretty do-able.

When I arrived in the village, I checked into the hostel and had a chat with the warden, a cheery chap named Janek Samulski.

Getting started

He armed me with a Door to Door booklet, which not only has written directions for walks but also routes drawn onto maps.

As the sun was blazing and it was a sweltering 26C, I decided to go for the modest 5.75km Lion’s Face circuit.

That would allow me to grab an ice cream in the village afterwards.

The walk took me up into pinewoods, past a cute bug ‘hotel’, and through a tumbledown drystane dkye to finally emerge onto a wider track.

A pile of stones in a clearing is all that remains of a cottage named Dubh Chlais (Black Hollow).

Poignant ruins

In the 19th Century the tenants were Mr and Mrs Thompson – relatives of John Brown, Queen Victoria’s famous servant.

The queen would often visit the couple with John, bringing gifts of tea and tobacco.

A dip in the ground on the opposite side of the track was once a pond where Mrs Thompson kept brown trout.

A black and white photograph at the spot shows how the scene would have looked. It’s just so sad that it no longer exists.

I paused for a while, overcome with emotion, imagining what it would’ve been like for the Thompsons to live in such a heavenly spot.

Unbeatable views

A bench round the corner offered incredible views of the Cairngorms, Dee Valley and Invercauld House – the perfect place to sit down and drink it all in.

A rocky crag further along the path is the Lion’s Face – but I admit I missed it!

The resemblance is only apparent from across the other side of the valley, but it can often be obscured by trees.

The route also passes a small trench, constructed during the Second World War by Braemar’s Home Guard.

They guarded the roads in and out of the village from three lookout defence gun emplacements, manned 24/7. The trench is the only remaining one.

Braemar Castle features in Door to Door challenge

The circuit heads up into woodland near Braemar Castle – but it’s worth crossing the road for a better look.

The castle was treated to a stunning makeover in 2023 and its gleaming white exterior is truly magical.

You can also check out the restored fog house – a decorative garden folly.

A path leads you back to Braemar, but if you fancy extending the walk, as I did, you can head to the summit of 538m Creag Chòinnich.

The ascent is short and steep but the views are extensive – of Lochnagar, and to the peaks of Beinn a’ Bhùird and Ben Avon as they rise up above swathes of forest.

Back at Braemar Youth Hostel, Janek gave me a badge and stamped my Door to Door booklet. Woohoo!

I was delighted to be staying overnight – the cosy, dog-friendly hostel is a real home from home.

The former shooting lodge is a cracking base for exploring Royal Deeside, and offers a range of private rooms and shared dorms.

Braemar: ideal for Door to Door challenge

Facilities include a bright, comfortable lounge with TV, self-catering kitchen, drying room, laundry and secure bike storage.

You can order a continental breakfast, plus snacks and drinks are available at reception.

The Door to Door Challenge lowland trail distances range from the 5.75km Lion’s Face Loop from Braemar Youth Hostel, to the 12.4km Three Glens route from Lochranza Youth Hostel.

Meanwhile, upland routes range from the 7.4km (689m ascent) Melantee route from Glen Nevis Youth Hostel to the 11.8km (363m ascent) Back of Liathach route from Torridon Youth Hostel.

Six of the participating hostels are ‘WoofHostels’, so challengers can bring their dogs.

Once you’ve got a stamp from all eight hostels, you’re rewarded with a challenge completion certificate!

There’s no time limit or deadline to finish the challenge – complete each route at your own pace and enjoy the adventure.

What inspired Door to Door Challenge?

The Door to Door Challenge is the brainchild of Girls on Hills co-founder Keri Wallace, who’s also the author of the guidebook Running Challenges.

She came up with the idea after a hut-to-hut hiking holiday with her children in Austria.

They would get a stamp at every hut to show they’d been.

Keri said: “The Door to Door challenge is a great way to combine the many advantages of hostelling in some great locations with an opportunity to explore some of Scotland’s fantastic landscapes on foot, with the added reward of achieving a personal goal.”