Here are the latest live news updates from the north and the north-east, as well as the major national and international stories breaking throughout the day.
LIVE UPDATES: 51 more deaths as Scotland’s positive cases rise by 1,225
Police informed after customer attends Aberdeenshire pharmacy while positive for coronavirus
Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson backs mentality monsters to bite back
North-east pub issues funny warning after customer takes surprising item into premises
Peterhead’s Kyle Bailey determined to keep improving ahead of Forfar meeting
Clach manager Jordan MacDonald backs Nairn County fixture postponement, while Huntly and Buckie bosses gear up for challenges
Fire crews called after smoke reported at Aberdeen chip shop last night